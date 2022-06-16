‘The Room’ — Keith Raniere’s ‘Ethical’ Story Versus Prosecutors – on Daniela

Timeline Wrong
Daniela testified she would call Keith Raniere first, and if he was not there, she would come to 8 Hale.
Daniela worked on Raniere’s video, music and book library. She downloaded his music onto his computers and backed them up to hard drives. Next to Raniere, Daniela spent more time at 8 Hale than any of Raniere’s inner circle.
The DOJ tells the Judge their View
He will be 160. After he gets out, he will serve five years probation with many conditions for supervised release. For instance, the terms of his probation forbid contact with Daniela when he gets out or Suneel. Since that is almost a century from now, FR will take it up that story later. In about 80 years when it is more timely. Daniela and the Room are timely, as she will soon figure in a new Rule 33 motion Raniere plans to file.
The DOJ’s version of ‘The Room’
Raniere ordered that Daniela be confined to a room in her parents’ home without human contact. At Raniere’s instruction, Lauren Salzman threatened Daniela if she left the room, she would be sent to Mexico without any identification documents.
Daniela was confined to the room for nearly two years, during which she went months without human contact. Family members left meals for Daniela outside her door. Daniela was denied prompt medical care and slept on a foam pad on the floor.
During this time, Daniela wrote hundreds of letters to Raniere with various proposals to “heal” her purported “ethical breach.” Daniela believed that if she stopped writing, she would be sent to Mexico without money or her identification documents.
Lauren Salzman reported to Raniere regarding Daniela’s “progress,” but Raniere frequently told Salzman that Daniela was “game-playing” and manipulating Salzman and needed to stay in the room longer.
Raniere forbade Salzman from telling Daniela anything or giving her any information “about what was going on, on the outside with anybody.”
At one point, when Daniela cut off her hair, Raniere instructed Lauren Salzman to tell Daniela that Daniela would have to stay in the room until her hair grew back.
Over time, Daniela’s psychological health deteriorated: Daniela testified, “Sometimes I would beg: ‘Please let me know. I don’t know why, just—just let me out.’ Nobody cared. My family didn’t. Nobody cared. So, it was also—it was also knowing that nobody wanted me. I’m in a world where nobody cares that I’m losing my life. . . . it was clearly never gonna end.”
In approximately February 2012, after considering suicide, Daniela left the room.
Daniela was then driven to Mexico at Raniere’s direction and was told that unless she completed book reports for Raniere, she would not receive her birth certificate. Daniela ultimately obtained a copy of her birth certificate with the assistance of an attorney working for a human rights commission.
The Raniere Version
Here is what Raniere told Chakravorty from prison.
Then there is… the infamous room.
Here is a woman that if, if you listen to the news, a woman that was confined to a room against her will, although she pled and pled to get out and was in the room for 22 months.
Well, a little bit of background with respect to this woman. This woman was someone who within her family and within her community in the past, from the time she was young, had many, many problems. I won’t go into them here. It’s maybe not even my place to talk about them.
There was a point in her life that she turned 12 or 13. She had so many problems. From what I understand, she didn’t want to go to school, didn’t want to relate with people, and would lock herself in her room, apparently, sometimes for weeks at a time.
What happened with this woman? The truth is she was in a room in her parents’ house with her family taking care of her. The room was unlocked. She was able to leave anytime she wanted, if she wanted to leave, and rejoin the [NXIVM] community.
I think her visa had run out at that point. She would have to either go back to Mexico or she had to explain to people how she was going to stop from all the stealing and the other things that she was doing.
She also had to finish a book report. She had a number of different book reports she was supposed to do and she was seen as being very prideful about it and no matter what, she would do anything, you know, say anything, but never just sit down and simply finish the book report.
The initial hope was she would go into her room. The room would be unlocked. She gets whatever sort of food she wanted. Her family is taking care of her, all this sort of a thing.
And that she would really think about, “Okay, I’ve done enough of this pattern. I’ve done enough of the stealing. I’ve stolen from people. I’ve stolen from NXIVM. I’ve stolen from the stores. I’ve stolen sometimes, you know, $5,000 of cash.”
Things like that.
“How am I going to stop? How am I going to conduct myself? And will I get this one book report done that they’ve been trying to have me do for a year, and I keep on making excuses and doing all sorts of things?”
The hope was that she would be in there a day, maybe a weekend and then produce the report, produce this plan.
But it became a battle of wills and she stayed in the room for 22 months. She was sneaking out at night doing all sorts of things like that.
She ended up stealing computers and all sorts of stuff. But this was someone who threw like what would be a massive sort of a tantrum and it became a battle of wills and finally she just decided, “Okay, I want to leave.”
And when she wanted to leave, her father drove her to the border and arranged for one of his employees to pick her up on the other side of the border when she crossed and that was it. So this is her family, this is her dad. Her dad was there doing this.
Was the evidence planted? Maybe. Do convicts routinely claim they were framed. Oh yes.
Great background Frank.
Would explain FBI evidence item #1 & #2, being camera and hard drive.
Daniela’s stayed in touch with the “community”, leadership, and KAR after Ben’s BJ by computer surveillance. The depth of her potential knowledge. And her relationship with Ben also explains her education in hacking.
She may know more than anyone KAR’s intimate partners, frequency, and the partners emotions and knowledge of partners reaction to his other sexual interest.
Also would support the lack of information on SOP sexual activity and relationships between those members as it would have been a stretch for a 20’ish jilted female competing for KAR’s love to ever consider the male SOP as competition for his affection.
Great article. Very enlightening.
I hope Daniela can put her life together again. Heart out to her.
– Shocking that Daniela was being too prideful.
– Equally shocking that Ben was a member of the Star Trek club.
– Imagine the confusion of Ben when he got such a reaction from Keith over the kiss. Ben probably had no idea wtf was going on. Then, he cautiously takes aim at Michelle, and crickets from Vanguard.
– “Raniere flipped out and ended up locking himself in the bathroom then running upstairs.” Not shocking at all…
– Raniere was a closet cuck. “Raniere asked about her relationship with Ben in “thousands” of emails. He asked again and again about every kiss, and what she wore and how she felt.”
– “from the time she was young, had many, many problems. I won’t go into them here. It’s maybe not even my place to talk about them.” – 5 seconds later -.”She stole. She’s a thief. She steals! She’s a klepto!! SHE STEALS!!!!!! SHE’S A THIEF!!!!!!!!”
– I wonder if mom really had a friend die in Mexico, or if she just wanted out of the insanity.
– Poor niceguy picked the wrong time for a sabatical, and is missing the opportunity to take cheap shots at the 2006 haircut of his nemesis.
This piece is so obviously a step in creating a bullshit scenario in which Daniela was alone in the apartment then used her alleged computer savvy to alter or plant the child porn of her own baby sister.
Keith is so morally bankrupt that he actually states that Daniela would “have to figure out” blah blah stealing stuff or go back to Mexico. Because Daniela had an expired visa and Keith dictated that she would have to “do a book report” or go back to Mexico.
That’s not how it works fucktard. You don’t get to make immigrant employees, ex girlfiends or associates jump thru random made up hoops to.please you while withholding their immigration papers.
That’s a fucking crime. And loathsome behavior you degenerate fucking moron.
This is EXACTLY why attorneys advise their clients to STOP TALKING.
Keith Raniere is so fucking stupid.
Please keep it up Vantard you smelly idiot
When you write that you have, “obtained” these transcripts – do you mean from Suneel?
The prison?
It matters. Why be intentionally vague. It’s one or two additional words to type.
Just be transparent.
Thanks
You might not know that a writer cannot reveal his sources or they might dry up.
Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha Ha, Ha!
Not a story from the Babylon Bee!
