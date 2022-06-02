How Many Odd Has Raniere Done – Let Me Count the Ways – Dead-Enders Banned From This Post

Here is a guest view by an anonymous reader. When they do not identify themselves, I am forced to select an appropriate image for them and a name based on my internal representation, absent any disintegrations. However, if the writer wants to share more data, I am open to feedback since I am not suppressive, and I’ll change the pic and/or the name. FR selects the photos and writes the captions. The words are the product of the fertile brain and facile keyboard of the inestimable Mr. Darrel Rehbein.

SOP was clearly an objective failure

By Darrel Rehbein

What the fuck were the SOP idiots supposed to be protecting anyone from?

Not Skinny Enough

The women in their immediate vicinity were being starved into an emaciated condition.

Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman -together in caloric splendor.

The Ideal

The right weight?Blackmailed through sexually explicit pornography.

Deceptively burned near the vagina with a man’s initials.

Given seduction assignments (pimped out) with disgusting Keith.

Forced to grow bushy pubic hair.

Sleep-deprived.

A young woman was kept in a room for two years slowly losing her mind right there where they all lived, and no one even looked for her.

Her baby sister was sexually exploited as a child and Keith created a graphic child pornography cache of her in explicit poses.

Being pressured into an incestuous threesome with their sisters.

Estranged from their families and loved ones.

Being swindled for millions.

Losing their careers.

Spending their entire savings and inheritance and going broke.

Being denied legal papers

Married in immigration fraud schemes

Forced to commit sexually to the same shared boyfriend for life.

Told they could not masturbate.

Denied their promised wages and forced to work for free.

Subject to unlawful medical and psychological experimentation.

MK10ART’s joyful painting of Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter joyfully conducting a human fright experiment.Getting mass food poisoning.

Falling ill with cancer at an alarming rate and denied real medical care.

Women died in Nxivm under suspicious circumstances.Losing their hair.

Being made into lifetime slaves to a man they did not know was in charge and being forced to wear a collar or chain to symbolize their servitude.

Contracting HPV on a mass scale.

Being asked to drink from a puddle.

Sleeping in dog beds for defying their husbands and subject to other bizarre self-improvement or ‘penance’

Women were ordered to get abortions while other women were lied to and promised a baby that was never to be delivered.

Women with cancer were being told they gave the disease to themselves because they were weak and wanted attention.

Fat-shaming resulted in eating disorders and suicide attempts.

Ordering puppy collars and basement cages with which to restrain each other.

Growing their hair past their feet to “heal an ethical breach”.

Being harassed through vexatious lawsuits

Denied their birthright and passed off as an orphan by their own parents.

Bare-ass paddling each other for Keith’s video archive and viewing pleasure.

And so much more.

This is a partial list of the crimes and atrocities in this small Albany cult enclave that were being carried out for decades.

[And may FR add, “Viva Executive Success!”]