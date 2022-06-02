How Many Odd Has Raniere Done – Let Me Count the Ways – Dead-Enders Banned From This Post

June 2, 2022
Pam Cafritz left was a few months from her demise. Keith had kept her on a low calorie diet all her life and made her run constantly. Her kidneys failed and she got cancer. Keith said he would take charge of her medicine and monkeyed with it. She died, according to Keith, on the day he finally got the right medicine. Worse luck. But let's be philosophical: Pam died because she did not stay on Keith's low calorie diet and run enough miles. Like they said in NXIVM Village - it was Pam's fault. If only she had followed Keith more closely. Meantime - as the photo shows- Keith has denied himself no food he enjoys, while starving the others. Sources who have seen him in recent months say they saw him eat mounds of macaroni and cheese, and - meat.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Here is a guest view by an anonymous reader. When they do not identify themselves, I am forced to select an appropriate image for them and a name based on my internal representation, absent any disintegrations. However, if the writer wants to share more data, I am open to feedback since I am not suppressive, and I’ll change the pic and/or the name. FR selects the photos and writes the captions. The words are the product of the fertile brain and facile keyboard of the inestimable Mr. Darrel Rehbein.

SOP was clearly an objective failure

By Darrel Rehbein

What the fuck were the SOP idiots supposed to be protecting anyone from?

Medalion of the HIgh Counsel of the Society of Protectors. Believed to be once owned by High Counsel Damon Brink.

Not Skinny Enough

The women in their immediate vicinity were being starved into an emaciated condition.

Allison Mack kept getting fitter on her 800 calorie per day diet.
At the hieght of her DOS career – 2017.

Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman -together in caloric splendor.

 Allison Mack when she was obese.
Clare Bronfman – look at that pencil neck.
An old, pre-New York Times Frank Report photo with caption: Do I look unhealthy? I don’t think so. I bet a number of you women who write in and complain about DOS wish you had a body like mine. And I was a lot plumper before I started my diet. Enough said.

The Ideal

The right weight?Blackmailed through sexually explicit pornography.

Deceptively burned near the vagina with a man’s initials.

Marie White’s painting: Frank Parlato examines the pubic brand of a DOS slave to determine if it was true that someone would actually brand women with their initials and tell them it was the four elements.
Suppose you wanted the pleasure of 1000 women having your initials on their crotch and only eight women knew about it. Wouldn’t that bring you joy?
Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived

 

It would be inhuman to brand cattle in their pubic region. For the safety of the cattle, they are branded on the backs, hips, or shoulders.
No. not on the face, you idiot – on the pubic area. That’s where it goes.
The pathway to the higher teachings of Keith Raniere may require human branding.

Given seduction assignments (pimped out) with disgusting Keith.

This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.
A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.
He hasn’t changed a lick in 20 years.
Artwork is part of any culture that is to survive: Women strip and are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. This is from the artwork of one of the DOS slaves Michelle Salzman.

Forced to grow bushy pubic hair. 

Looking our best and building up our pheromones.

Sleep-deprived.

A young woman was kept in a room for two years slowly losing her mind right there where they all lived, and no one even looked for her.

Daniela – artist sketch. She stayed in her room for almost two years. Her brother Adrian and sister Camila brought her food.
The room where Daniela stayed. For almost two years, she lived in this room. 

Her baby sister was sexually exploited as a child and Keith created a graphic child pornography cache of her in explicit poses.

Nxivm Camila
Mk10ART’s sketch of Camila. She was 13, she said, when Keith started looking out for her.

Being pressured into an incestuous threesome with their sisters.

Keith Raniere had a tender Christmas Eve planned for Mariana and her sister Daniela — a threesome with him.

Estranged from their families and loved ones.

Being swindled for millions.

These two brilliant ones – Clare and Sara  – enjoyed losing money in commodities [$66 million] real estate [$26 million] and lawyers [$75 million.]to sue people. Most times they did not even know the cause of action, 
Losing their careers.

Allison Mack [l] and India Oxenberg [r] –
Spending their entire savings and inheritance and going broke.

Being denied legal papers

Married in immigration fraud schemes

Forced to commit sexually to the same shared boyfriend for life.

Told they could not masturbate.

Denied their promised wages and forced to work for free.

Subject to unlawful medical and psychological experimentation.

MK10ART’s joyful painting of Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter joyfully conducting a human fright experiment.Getting mass food poisoning.

MK10ART. Keith Raniere and Brandon Porter MD – two scientists study reactions to illness at V-Week 2016
MK10ART’s portrait of Dr. Brandon Porter working with a young slender woman on a human fright experiment – in order to create a more noble civilization.

Falling ill with cancer at an alarming rate and denied real medical care.

Women died in Nxivm under suspicious circumstances.Losing their hair.

Being made into lifetime slaves to a man they did not know was in charge and being forced to wear a collar or chain to symbolize their servitude.

Micelle Salzman’s sketch of a slave with a collar.

Contracting HPV on a mass scale.

Human Papillomavirus says: Keith is a gracious host. He was delighted to introduce me to all the SOP members, their wives and lovers. The High Council and I are well-acquainted. There’s no greater sign of a man’s self-confidence than him belonging to a High Council. I have such great respect for them all. They are paragons of virtue, intelligence and critical thinking


Marie White’s painting “Pig hoof and a Happy Herpes”

Being asked to drink from a puddle.

MK10ART – A student of Raniere is asked to drink from a puddle to show her self discipline.

Sleeping in dog beds for defying their husbands and subject to other bizarre self-improvement or ‘penance’

Women were ordered to get abortions while other women were lied to and promised a baby that was never to be delivered.

MK10ART The Lost Women of NXIVM’ investigates the 4 women and 4 cats that lived with #keithraniere at 3 Flintlock Lane in Clifton Park NY. All of the women + cats got cancer and all but 2 women died. IRaniere never got sick.
In painting: #KarenUnterreiner ( top left) Raniere (top middle) Pam Cafritz (top right) #BarbaraJeske (bottom right) #kristinkeeffe (bottom left). 

Women with cancer were being told they gave the disease to themselves because they were weak and wanted attention.

Fat-shaming resulted in eating disorders and suicide attempts.

MK-10 Gina Hutchinson

Ordering puppy collars and basement cages with which to restrain each other.

Growing their hair past their feet to “heal an ethical breach”.

Being harassed through vexatious lawsuits

Denied their birthright and passed off as an orphan by their own parents.

Bare-ass paddling each other for Keith’s video archive and viewing pleasure.

Lauren Salzman texting a slave.
While the artist may not have accurately depicted the models featured in this cartoon, it authentically shows a First Line Master employing Keith Raniere’s patent-pending technology for bare bottom paddling. of some random, unidentified asshole.

And so much more.

This is a partial list of the crimes and atrocities in this small Albany cult enclave that were being carried out for decades.

[And may FR add, “Viva Executive Success!”]

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives