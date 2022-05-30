Maja on TNT Says Clare Bronfman’s ‘Just an Asshole’ and Worse

Maja Miljkovic made an exceptional appearance on TNT’s Rich and Shameless episode ‘The Heiress and the Sex Cult.’ She revealed a little more about her NXIVM story and Clare Bronfman. She used a few expletives along the way when

The following is what she told TV viewers.

Maja Miljkovic

I was involved with NXIVM from 2012 to about 2015. I was a coach in the Vancouver NXIVM center. I was interested in the program because it was like a country club for local actors. And the one thing I always wanted to do was act, so I signed up on the spot. I was really into the program, but it was ridiculously expensive, like $8,000 for an eight-day intensive.

It put me in debt really quickly.

Actors in NXIVM Who Worked in Vancouver

Sarah Edmondson

Olivia Cheng

Maja Went to Albany

I worked for Clare Bronfman. I felt Clare was particularly controlling. Every time someone would leave, she would find a way to try and hurt them. Clare was basically the person paying for and organizing lawyers and people to do research. “Research”- meant investigating and spying on anyone they thought defected or hurt the company in any way.

You have to understand Keith just declared war on any person that left him or who he thought was a threat to him.

There was a giant list of names of people NXIVM had taken through the judicial system, and Clare was the one paying for it.

I guess she was missing whatever emotional thing that her father, Edgar Bronfman, didn’t give her. Raniere found a little hole that he could sink his hooks through and pull her in. And it led to her catastrophic downfall.

Clare thought she was doing good humanitarian work in the world. But she was setting up a course to destroy her life and the lives of hundreds of other people.

Did she know about DOS? My opinion on it would be that she might have known something was going on, and maybe she was even a part of it in some small capacity, but that she was kept in the dark about things.

But it was much more than psychological control by that time. Clare was running NXIVM like a racketeering enterprise. She was sponsoring women from Mexico, Europe, and Canada to come to NXIVM and work as nannies. Then, once the nannies got there, she exploited them like slave labor instead of paying them their pre-agreed rate.

I mean, these young women trapped here under a visa were a real scary situation for some of these girls. My gut reaction was, what kind of person does this? Just an asshole. Clare was exploiting women financially, but it’s not clear if she knew that Keith was exploiting women sexually.

Edgar Bronfman , the former head of the World Jewish Congress.When Clare’s father was dying, Clare approached me to do crew work for this documentary. That’s a little bit perverse. And this tiny, skinny, elderly man, I felt bad for a sick man having to be in front of a camera instead of comfy at home.

Clare was asking her dying father the hard questions. First, “Isn’t it true that you told your best friends that it sucked?” And then “isn’t it true that they called the media?” blah, blah, blah. He kept saying, “I can’t recall. I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

When we found out that Keith Raniere got arrested, we did have a Whatsapp group chat with a whole bunch of us, and it was just like, did you hear?

About a month and a half before, some of us had left feeling “this company is creepy. And there’s something creepy and sexual about this.”

And I get a phone call from a friend of mine. And he said, “it’s even worse than we could ever think. It’s worse than that. Women were being put in cages. They had taken vows of being forever sexual with Keith. They were paddling each other as punishment. And that there was branding.”

And I was like, “branding? like a poker iron on a cow’s butt kind of branding?”

“Almost, a cauterizing pen and on the crotch.”

And I was like, “what? Really?”

I read her letter to the judge.

“Keith greatly changed my life for the better,” Clare Bronfman wrote to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.I was seething. Just furious at this woman that she could say something like that. After underage women have come forward with abuse, she could say, “he’s still my friend.”

What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you? Where’s your conscience? He is not a good person. And if you think he is, you can just fuck off, just go to jail, go to a mental facility. I don’t know just fuck off.”