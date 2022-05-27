Heidi: Recollections of Raniere and How He Manipulated and Killed My Sister

I have had this in the hopper for a little while waiting for Heidi to add more to it. The time has come to publish it.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Keith Raniere and Co. are highly adept at faking and manipulating endorsements. It’s part of how Keith charmed his way into and capitalized on that Guinness (Australian edition) mentionfor the highest IQ.

They once had Edgar Bronfman testifying to the power of the ESP curricula as a cure for impotence.

Keith always envied and attempted to co-opt the popularity and image of the Dalia Lama and Tibetan Buddhism since the 1990s.

He and his early acolytes, including my sister, Gina, and Kristin Keeffe, recruited teen girls from local monasteries where Keith himself was banned for scamming.

ESPIANS began copying and wearing the Katak long before the Dalia Lama’s appearance in Albany.

Gina (my sister) made some of them herself. The designs were lifted straight from Tibetan culture. Still, Keith twisted this tradition into the Chevron-stripe ranking system NXIVM used.

Keith & co. also had my sister and her friends spying on the monasteries and ashrams, recruiting impressionable teens bin the late 80s.

Part of Keith’s motivation to subsume or co-opt Tibetan Buddhist teachings had to do with his psychopathy in his personal relationships, particularly with my sister. I believe Keith and Co. used my sister to attempt to make inroads into and “overtake” the power Keith, in his psychopathy, perceived the Tibetan leaders held over their harems.

Driven by envy and ownership, Keith threw a fit once over Gina’s lotus tattoo.

Keith used Gina’s ‘delusions – such as being a goddess reincarnate to accomplish his goals and get her out of the way if necessary.

Crafting delusions among their destabilized followers is NXIVM’s most successful mind-conditioning technique.

There is evidence that Kristin Snyder was mind-conditioned by NXIVM leaders, using their twisted take on Buddhist teachings, etc., that Gina collected for them. That worked to suicide Gina four months before Kristin Snyder’s disappearance.

I understand the FBI found copies of “Siddhartha” in Keith’s sex lair at 8 Hale. It was one of his early textbooks from his mentoring days. It was right up there with the Kama Sutra.

I was among those who attempted to dissuade the Tibetan Government in Exile from accepting the Bronfman’s invite.

Following Gina and Kristin Snyder’s deaths, especially under the circumstances, this Dalai Lama stint ranks among the most cynically despicable in NXIVM criminal history.

Whenever I nod off, thinking of my sister Gina and Keith Raniere I think of our Mom, Rose. I remember my mom singing to us, “Mares eat oats and Does eat oats and little lambs eat Ivy, a Kid’ll eat Ivy too, wouldn’t you?”

It got me thinking about Ivy Nevares. And Kristin Keeffe. And the Precision Trial.

I was there when Barbara Bouchey was set to testify. I know Joe O’Hara and Natalia & Yuri Plyam will back me up. Toni Natalie, Barb Bouchey and Susan Dones, not so much:

Albany Times Union reporter James Odato wanted a recording of Clare’s voice in court. He wanted it badly. I was taking notes and made observations about Clare’s sad condition. I thought she was really in deep already and their crooked attorney, with his own polygamy and Mormon demons – read John Tighe’s blog.

I felt that Keith and Nancy and other core NXIVM grifters were contributing to the false construct they were using to manipulate Clare.

Clare’s demeanor fit the Madonna/Nun role they tried to foist on Gina. That, plus the whole bad billionaire Jew Dad controlling the commodities market against Raniere farce was being played.

Clare was the player being played. For the cause and for Gina, I lined up a couple of photographers with a decoy backup and snuck a recording device into court. I was so nervous recording Clare on the stand and trying to take notes for Joe O’Hara, Jim Odato, and the LA Times that I dropped the recording device and the impact set off the recording. The courtroom chamber echoed with Clare’s voice. I kicked the recorder to the back of the courtroom before making a hasty exit.

I stayed out of court for a day or two and came back in a disguise. Yuri said they all thought it was the grey-haired lady who recorded the court proceedings. They never suspected me.

At the end of the day, Keith Raniere was responsible for the death of my sister. He led her to suicide. It was as if he killed her. He did take her life. Thought his slow manipulation he took control of her life and led her to the fateful hour. He led her just as if he pulled the trigger.

And that day was planned long before she died. It was on the day he first met her and sized her up. This was his plan. It was always his plan to harm and destroy the happiness of others.