Magoo: Scumbag Putin’s Face-Save Is Crimea

Editor’s Note: Magoo has been commenting for years on Frank Report. Then he goes away, prompting me to ask whenever he returns, “If you arehere online – who is running hell?” He offers this post with a dare: “Frank, please have the balls and don’t be a coward. Publish this fairly worded article.” This is Magoo’s opinion. I would not be surprised if many disagree. If someone cares to write an intelligent rebuttal, I will publish it. Comments are always welcome, even if they are not intelligent. This is not our usual topic, but for those interested, they can read it, and for those who aren’t, they can, as I do when something is of no interest, mooch right along.

Henry Kissinger is right. Kissinger just told the whole world what the truth is, knowing that he’d be crucified in the liberal media for daring to whisper the truth about Ukraine’s war.

Putin is a scumbag. He has stolen land that isn’t his. He’s invaded a country for no real reason. His troops have committed war crimes upon innocent civilians. I’d give him the death penalty for his crimes against the world if it were up to me.

However, unlike most liberal idiots, I realize that it’s not up to me.

Until Russia is offered a face-saving deal that, at the very least, meets Putin halfway on various issues, Russia will NEVER agree to a ceasefire.

Liberal idiots claiming Putin will only become emboldened to invade other countries if he gets even the slightest concession are simply out of touch with reality.

Putin has now learned that his army is not nearly as potent as he thought. He can barely hold onto territory in southern Ukraine. So he’s not gonna invade other countries. LOL.

Putin has now learned that his high-tech air force is virtually useless, even against a country with almost no modern air force.

Putin has now learned that his navy’s most important ships can be sunk by a lesser-armed country with no real navy.

Putin has seen the whole world united together in a way he never dreamed possible, to impose devastating sanctions which will throw his country into a full-fledged depression next year.

Putin now realizes that ‘war’ costs his country far more than peace.

Putin has ALREADY been humiliated on the world stage. He doesn’t need to be reduced any further to change his calculus.

He’s already looking for a way out.

But his huge ego won’t let him just retreat and run away with his tail between his legs if he’s not offered any way to partially save face.

Putin is a narcissist. His ego is everything. He won’t retreat until Zelensky offers him ‘something’.

Now let’s talk about Zelensky.

No, Zelensky is not a god. He’s not an all-knowing, wise man either.

Zelensky is living in a dream world right now. He just won’t acknowledge certain ‘realities’.

Let’s explore the facts…

Ukraine’s army refused to fight and die for Crimea (in 2014), which means Ukraine has essentially abandoned Crimea to Russia. There’s no dishonor in that. That’s merely a geopolitical fact. It’s merely REALITY.

Here’s the problem. Zelensky wouldn’t send his army to fight and die for Crimea. Yet, he’s now allowing his civilians to be slaughtered simply because he’s too prideful to acknowledge that Crimea belongs to Russia.

(Putin would likely negotiate a ceasefire if Zelensky admits that Crimea belongs to Russia)

But Zelensky won’t do that. That’s his own huge ego.

Zelensky is allowing his civilians to die for the control of a ‘territory’ (Crimea) that he wouldn’t send his army to fight & die for.

Does that make any sense?

If he won’t let his TRAINED ARMY fight and die for Crimea, he should stop allowing his civilians to be slaughtered. ——- by offering to acknowledge that Crimea belongs to Russia now (or at least agreeing to put it on a ‘referendum’ for his voters to decide).

Your military stopped fighting for a territory seven years ago. That’s the same thing as admitting it’s no longer your territory.

Zelensky could end the killing by admitting — the simple FACT — that Ukraine no longer owns Crimea.

Crimea has already been annexed by Russia. Taxes from Crimea are paid to Russia now. Ukraine has no part in defending that territory anymore. Russia has a naval base there. They’d rather use nuclear weapons than give Crimea up.

Why can nobody admit this fact?

Why do people scream hateful things at messengers, like Kissinger, who admit this simple fact?

Zelensky will NEVER drive Russia out of the Donbas region or Crimea.

Contrary to what the media is reporting, Russia has made some decent gains this week and is close to splitting Ukraine’s army in certain places.

They’re making slow progress, but they are still getting the better of Ukraine’s army.

The media is living in a dream world if they think Russia will be driven out of Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Ukraine has put up a great fight.

Ukraine has prevented its capital from being sacked. But, if we’re being truthful, that’s because Kyiv, the capital, was far away from Russian territory and supply lines.

The Donbas is right on Russia’s border. They’ll never run out of supplies. They’ll always have the advantage over Ukraine there.

Ukraine’s citizens are now suffering. Nearly 12 million Ukrainians are displaced from their homes. No jobs. No bank accounts. No future.

I saw a poll that showed 80% of Ukrainians don’t favor giving up any territory to Russia. But I doubt that poll is a serious one.

How many of Ukraine’s 12 million ‘displaced’ people participated in that poll? I’m guessing NONE.

I seriously doubt that most Ukrainians would agree that it’s better to keep the war going for years because Zelensky won’t acknowledge that Crimea belongs to Russia now.

This isn’t about what’s fair.

Putin stole Crimea. I get it. If I could give it back to Ukraine and send Putin to Hell, I would. But I can’t.

It’s simply about accepting REALITY. Russia now owns Crimea. We can say it out loud without the sky falling.

You can’t alter reality simply by refusing to admit it.

At the very least, Zelensky should let the voters decide in a referendum —- instead of letting his ego determine that no concessions must ever be made.

Editor’s Note:

I spoke with an American who worked in Ukraine for years on national elections and businesses there.

He said: I agree with some of what Magoo said. Not all.

Most Ukrainians don’t want a negotiated settlement now. They CAN win back pre 2/24 territory. Most likely can agree on Crimea if they can’t win back. The key is you cannot let Putin get one inch of pre 24 territory.

Otherwise, he can claim gain, re-strengthen, and start again. The longer this takes, the less grip he has on his own government and people.

So no negotiations now as long as the Ukrainian people want to fight. That’s where the public sentiment is now. I spent 15 years involved there. As hard it is for our countrymen to believe, they actually are behind Zelensky and the war.

Does Magoo raise a valid point: How many displaced people are being surveyed on their views?