Raniere’s Expert Wasn’t Fired; He Changed Whistleblower Law for FBI

There is confusion about what Dr. James Richard Kiper did at the FBI. He is the lead expert cited in Keith Raniere’s Rule 33 motion.

Raniere alleges FBI evidence tampered with Camila’s photos.

Here are some comments and my replies.

Nice Guy

Suneel’s FBI agent was fired from the FBI, which precludes him from being credible.

Frank

Dr. Kiper retired from the FBI after 20 years.

StevenJ

Do you have proof of that? How do you know under what circumstances he left the FBI?

Frank

At the FBI, he exposed waste and fraud. The FBI retaliated. But he didn’t give up. He was the genesis of the FBI whistleblower law.

Anonymous

I can’t find any mention of this online. Can you furnish me with a web link?

Frank

Here is a link to the video of the Senate hearing. The Washington Post, March 5, 2015: Senate hearing faults FBI system meant to protect whistleblowers The FBI assigned Kiper to the FBI Academy as chief of investigative training in 2011. He reported problems to the training division’s leadership. He said the division misled the Office of Management and Budget about the training of new agents and analysts. He made disclosures to the highest-ranking officials at his work site. He hoped these FBI executives would make positive changes. Kiper said, “I was just trying to do the right thing — as I’ve always done.” Instead, the FBI demoted Kiper from a GS-15 to a GS-13 position and transferred him to another division. He sued.

He got the attention of Senator Grassley, the ranking member of the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary

“If every other law enforcement and intelligence agency can protect disclosures of waste, fraud, or abuse… why can’t the FBI?” said Grassley. “Whistleblowers should not have to fear retaliation for speaking up… And, they should not have to rely on Congress to see justice done.”

Senator Grassley wrote to FBI Director James Comey He asked him about FBI policy and their retaliation in Kiper’s case.

The FBI ignored him.

Grassley called a Senate hearing. He told Comey to attend.

Dr. J. Richard Kiper with FBI Director James Comey.

On the eve of the hearing, the FBI finally sent Grassley’s office a response:

Grassley asked Kiper to speak at the hearing.

Comey sent FBI Deputy Director Kevin Perkins.

“I never imagined that my desire to promote excellence would be used against me,” Kiper told the committee.

Fired?

The Senate hearing was on March 4, 2015.

The FBI Whistleblower Protection Act became law in 2016

Kiper’s LinkedIn page says he retired from the FBI in July 2019, four years after the hearing.

The FBI did not fire Kiper.

So…?

Kiper’s superiors wanted to cover up waste and fraud. That did not work out well for the FBI. He is about to reveal that the prosecution presented tampered evidence in the Raniere trial. Until we hear what he says, we shouldn’t dismiss him. He might take the matter to the US Senate. The FBI may not have tampered with evidence. But someone monkeyed with those files. I am not saying Keith Raniere did not take Camila’s photos when she was underage. I am not calling Camila a liar. I am not a fan of Raniere’s. I won’t ignore potential government corruption because the defendant is an adversary. There are several possibilities. I plan to find out which one is true.