Raniere Alleges FBI Altered Nude Photos of 12 NXIVM Women; Who Are They?

Keith Raniere’s alleged tampering extends beyond Camila.

Raniere’s Rule 33 motion for a new trial hinges on whether the FBI altered 167 images found on a seized hard drive. These photos are graphic nudes of 12 females with closeups of their vaginas.

Eleven of the women are adults. The 12th is Camila. There are 22 photos of her. If the metadata creation dates of the images are correct – November 2 and 22, 2005, Camila was 15 years old.

The federal age of consent to pose for nude photos is 18.

According to Raniere’s Rule 33, the FBI altered the metadata.

The FBI also seized a camera and a camera card.

Canon Camera

EOS 20D

Camera Card

According to the government, Raniere took the 167 photos with his camera, transferred them to a camera card, downloaded them from the camera card to a computer that wasn’t found, and then copied them from the computer to the hard drive.

A camera card contained more images of nude women.

Camila’s images were only found on the hard drive.

Some of the nude images on the hard drive matched those on the camera card. This supported the government’s narrative that Raniere had taken Camila’s photos.

The 12 Females

At the trial, only two of the 12 women testified. The names of all 12 are known.

Some of them could be witnesses at an evidentiary hearing on Raniere’s Rule 33 motion.

There were 11 folders on the hard drive. Except for one folder, which had two women in the same photos, each folder contained photos of one of the 12 women.

Here are the subjects of the images.

Barbara Bouchey [15 photos]. Once Raniere’s number one girlfriend. She left in 2009.

Dawn Morrison [12 photos] Longtime girlfriend. A high-ranking member of NXIVM. She left around the time Raniere was arrested.

Monica Duran [8 photos]. She was part of the first-line masters in DOS. It is believed she returned to her native Mexico but is still loyal to Raniere.

Kathy Russell [16 photos]. Long-time “inner-circle” member. She was convicted and sentenced to probation. She denounced Raniere at sentencing.

Loretta Garza [17 photos]. She was a member of the first line masters. It is believed she returned to Mexico and is loyal to Raniere.

Barbara Jeske [12 photos]. Longtime girlfriend. She died of brain cancer in 2014.

Angel Smith [20 photos] Photo unavailable. Longtime NXIVM member. Believed to be loyal to Raniere.

Lauren Salzman [6 photos] First-line master and high-ranking NXIVM executive. She was convicted and sentenced to probation. She testified against him at trial. Lauren testified that Raniere took photos of her in 2005. She was not shown the camera or the photos by the prosecution, though they had them in evidence.

Pam Cafritz and Marianna were the subjects of 37 photos in which they appeared together. Cafritz died of renal cancer in 2016.

Three Sisters

Marianna is the oldest of the three sisters. Daniela is the second and Camila is the youngest.

All three of them are subjects of the 167 images.

Marianna appears with Pam in their photos.

Marianna is the mother of Raniere’s youngest child, lives in Mexico, and remains loyal to Raniere.

Daniela [9 photos]. She is older than Camila and younger than Mariana.

She stayed in her room at her parent’s townhouse for almost two years to heal what Raniere called an “ethical breach.”

Her family, aware of her confinement, brought her meals. Daniela told Frank Report that the ethical breach was that she developed an attraction for a man other than Raniere. She left the room of her own volition in February 2012 and went to Mexico.

On the witness stand, Daniela testified that Raniere took photographs of her. She described the camera and identified the timeframe of her photo session. She recalled that the photos were taken in his townhouse and not at his library.

Despite being admitted as evidence, she was not shown the camera or photos. Nevertheless, her recollection of the approximate date of the photo session – some 12 years earlier – corresponds with the metadata of her images.

Camila by MK10ART.Camila [22 photos].

Camila remained loyal to Raniere even after he left the United States in 2017. She was one of the first-line DOS masters.

After Raniere left Clifton Park, she went to Mexico and went through a period of divided loyalty. She did not appear at the trial. However, she condemned Raniere at his sentencing.

She said Raniere took nude photos of her when she was 15.

Of the 167 photos, the 22 images of Camila are the only ones alleged to be illegal.

The prosecution used the other 145 photos to prove the timeline of the Camila photos. Part of the evidence is the similarity of the nude poses.

The onus will be on Raniere and his lawyers to prove that the government’s narrative is false. Proof that is not innuendo or circumstantial will be required.