Shadow: Allison Mack Sullied the Noble Bronfman Name

This is a guest view by Shadow State.

Artwork by MK10ART

By Shadow State

To Sara and Clare Bronfman: “No good deed goes unpunished.”

Two poor little rich girls who suffered at the hands of Allison Mack.

“Cast Your Bread Upon the Waters, and the Sharks Will Get It” –Lyndon Baynes Johnson

Allison Mack has sullied the noble name of the Bronfman family to fulfill her C-lust to use and abuse other women.

Through hard work and frugality, the immigrant Bronfman family rose to the top of North American society.

Sara and Clare Bronfman’s father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., became a trusted adviser to public officials like the Saintly Hillary Clinton.

And in the space of a few short years, the scheming Hollywood tart Allison Mack brought infamy down upon the good Bronfman name.

A name that took decades to establish.

Through the self-help group NXIVM, the Bronfman family was merely extending its long legacy of helping people.

With the help of Keith Raniere, the Bronfman sisters sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization.

Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

An emotionally insecure actress, Allison Mack needed to dominate and abuse other women to establish her self-worth.

Other women were mere pawns in Allison Mack’s twisted game to control others.

And Allison Mack used her fame and Bronfman’s money to attain her Satanic goals.

Allison Mack led the charge as Keith Raniere, and Clare Bronfman were unfortunately led by her to look on.

You two ladies, Clare and Sara, are the actual victims of Allison Mack’s sadistic schemes and machinations.

You trusted this California Jezebel, and she betrayed you by plunging a stiletto into your back.

Vain pompous delusional, she took down a legacy of the noble Bronfmans.

The trustworthy Nicki Clyne, another victim of Allison Mack’s perfidiousness, has always been the Bronfman family’s faithful friend, defending your interests despite all the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

The Bronfman family must defend its honor and set forth the terrible truth about the sadomasochistic Allison Mack.

Nicki Clyne tried so hard to protect the good name and noble deeds of Clare Bronfman, but it was for naught, for no one could outdo the evil that is Allison Mack.

Make Allison Mack pay for your unjust sufferings.

Spread the truth about NXIVM and DOS