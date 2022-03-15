Damon Brink: ‘Frank Has Brought a Lot of Hatred Into the World’

Happy Ides of March. A pro-NXIVM website, Let’s Not Be Frank, is available to those who’d like a different perspective on NXIVM. I reported yesterday that Damon Brink started the website. I deduced then that the name is not about not being forthright or frank or candid, but instead, it is about not being like the Frank Report and its publisher. Brink does not care for the Frank Report and has the nerve to say it in his name. If you can take it, you ought to be able to dish it out. I am flattered, of course, by him making an anti-Frank Report website and not being an anonymous coward. My late friend, Jim Del Negro, had an Instagram account when I was criticizing NXIVM pretty heavily. He called it the “The Hank Report.” He named it after his rabbit Hank, who I suppose, was creating “havoc. in the world,” just like me. He meant it tongue in cheek, and I was amused. I wrote then, “While Frank Report writes about… a skunk named Keith Alan Raniere, the Hank Report focuses largely on Hank, his pet rabbit.” My late and lamentably departed friend, Jim was once head of the High Council of the Society of Protectors. Damon Brink, who does not want us to be at all like Frank, was also a high-ranking member.

Damon BrinkToday, Damon explained why he doesn’t like the Frank Report. He writes on his website: The Frank Report to me is like a vicious car crash. I’m revolted, but I can’t look away. I kind of look at junk food like that… I think the reason for its existence, in part, was because there was so much secrecy and siloism and so much hypocrisy in our organization…[NXIVM]. I remember the first time I was “featured” [on Frank Report]. Jesus fuck, it sucked. Brutal. I think it might have been about the video I shot for friends and members of SOP trying to recruit them up to Albany for an SOP weekend. I made a poor choice making that video for sure, and it will stay with me forever. Now I’m good with it. I wrote thoroughly about it a few years ago and may publish that here at some point. But the bottom line was, from the moment I first appeared [on Frank Report in 2017] until just yesterday in my latest appearance, I’ve been experiencing the effects of Frank’s pixels, and they have not been good. No need to get into my responsibility; I know that’s where the noobs go with it. They type out, what about you? what about your responsibility? didn’t you cause your life, didn’t you cause it… ? trying their best to use ESP speak as a weapon. Rookies… I know my responsibility, and it’s because I know it that I can say the Frank has brought a lot of hatred into the world. He’s no devil, but as far as I’m concerned, his website is not an example I want to interact with or promote. I don’t think it’s good in the world. I don’t care that some call it the price of free speech; I don’t care that some laugh and joke and marinate their cruelty with sarcasm. I don’t care. Well, actually, I do care. It hurts a lot. But I’m not going to let that stop me. At least not yet. So I read [the Frank Report story about Damon’s new website]. Awful as usual. Tired. Waa, Waa, Waa. I did see and appreciate some positive comments, and I read some valuable questions some. But overall, I’m not going to interact. Frank can promote this site all he wants. I don’t care. This stands separate…

The face of hate -according to Damon Brink – Frank ParlatoBy Frank: I will write more about this, of Damon, and my blog and share some insights, I think I have gathered over the years and perhaps put them in a message to Damon, which I will happily share with his and my readers.

