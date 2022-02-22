Nancy Salzman Is in Prison; but Did She Blow It Badly By Seeking Delay?

February 22, 2022
Nancy Salzman
Nancy Salzman, 67, is in federal prison. She reported on Monday.

She was convicted almost three years ago, in March 2019, the first of five defendants to take a plea deal in the NXIVM prosecution. She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years on a single racketeering conspiracy count.

The sixth defendant, Keith Raniere, went to trial, was convicted, and sentenced to 120 years.

Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere

According to the US Bureau of Prisons, Salzman is at FCI Hazelton, a medium-security prison for male inmates, and high security facility for females, in Preston County, West Virginia. The prison’s nickname is “Misery Mountain” and houses some 600 females, some of them the most hardened in the federal system.

According to her attorney, Robert Soloway, Salzman had been assigned to FCI Alderson, a prison camp, nicknamed “Camp Cupcake,” [AKA Martha Stewart’s Prison] with a report date of Jan. 19.

Salzman then chose to seek a one month delay in reporting in order, she said, to take her 94 year old mother to a medical appointment, which she claimed no one else in her family could do, and also because of COVID conditions at Alderson.

The request for the delay may have been the mistake of her life, next to deciding to partner with Raniere.

Salzman went from an assignment at a minimum security camp at FPC Alderson, where she would reside dormitory style, without walls or prison cells, to FCI Hazelton, where she will be behind gated walls, with stern COs, in a cramped prison cell, and surrounded by all manner of women from violent offenders to drug addlepated and mentally ill inmates.

This dramatic change in locations – from one West Virginia facility to another – may have been caused by any number of reasons. It may be temporary. There may have been no open beds in Alderson on Feb. 20, when she was to report, though there was on Jan. 19.

It may be another bureaucratic reason. She may have been assigned to Hazelton because of medical reasons. It may be temporary or permanent.

It is a 3 hr 46 min (210.1 mi) drive via I-79 N from Alderson to Hazelton.
FPC Alderson
FCI Hazelton

One thing is certain. She was to report to Alderson in January and the BOP lists her as being in Hazelton as of today.

The real reason for the change, however – though it may never be a matter of official record – may be because of the contents of the letter her attorney wrote to Judge Nicholas Garaufis seeking the delay in reporting.

He chose to tell the judge about the bad conditions in Alderson because of their “failed” COVID response and disputed the BOP’s report on the facility’s safety.

Asked what a new inmate could expect, a former inmate told the Albany Times Union, “Nobody’s going to beat you up….the camp situation is, if you get into a fight they’re going to send you to an FCI (federal correctional institute). The camp is the easiest time you can do….once you get to a camp, you’re not going to do anything to blow that.”

 

Dormitory beds at Alderson.

Soloway wrote that Salzman “is very fearful of entering into a facility [Alderson] that is in the throes of a failed response to a COVID surge and is reportedly unsafe.”

To complete the picture his client hoped to paint for the judge to consider in granting her delay, Soloway quoted news reports castigating the BOP and a prison consultant who said how bad it was at Alderson during the COVID surge to support Salzman’s delay request.

The judge granted the delay. The BOP apparently changed her assignment from Camp Cupcake to Misery Mountain.

 

Hazelton.

Salzman’s prisoner number is #25533-052.

Viva Executive Success!

 

 

