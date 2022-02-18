Corrupt CT Family Court Judge Adelman Favors Affluent Father, Smashes Mother, Kids Be Damned

Connecticut Family Court Judge Gerard I. Adelman, one of the most corrupt judges to sit on the bench anywhere, and a surefire, future federal convict for RICO and child trafficking, did what he does best, at the most recent court hearing regarding the case of Ambrose v. Riordan: He handed all decisions to the wealthy father, pleasing his coconspirators, lawyer Nancy Aldrich, and Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Jocelyn Hurwitz.

As I cover this case, I realize it is a textbook case of corruption by sinister actors. If the FBI does not investigate, and the DOJ does not impanel a grand jury to indict, and a jury to convict for their RICO enterprise, it will be a shocking result. It’s coming.

On Wednesday, February 16, corrupt and biased Judge Adelman resumed the trial of Ambrose v. Riordan. It was a wild and wicked roller coaster ride that got us here after a three-month hiatus, where the too-cute-by-half Adelman played a wild and corrupt game of conspiracy with that most sinister judge, Thomas Moukwasher.

The game was ugly, devious, and but for the Frank Report watching these scoundrels – brilliant. Except for the Frank Report, these racketeers might have got away with it,

On November 9, 2021, Adelman issued an order, sua sponte, that another judge [his co-conspirator Moukawsher] should hold a hearing on whether he should be recused for bias in the Ambrose v. Riordan case.

Of course, Adelman was biased. Everyone knew that. But the hearing was not to recuse Adelman for bias. It was a perjury trap to take out Riordan’s attorney Nickola Cunha.

Yes, the hearing resulted in corrupt Judge Moukawsher, as sinister a reprobate as one could find in the worst of characters of a Dickens novel, an unfeeling, heartless monster, who does not give a fig about the children he traffics, not recusing Adelman, but disbarring Cunha.

Now you think about this: Nine times out of 10, an attorney is disbarred for stealing heir tclient’s money. The rest of the time it is from drug addiction or some felony crime committed by the errant lawyer.

The lying sack of bias Adelman was not disbarred [though he will be soon I predict} but attorney Cunha, the mother’s attorney, was disbarred for life [allegedly] for lying to Judge Moukawsher at the hearing to determine if Adelman was biased.

For her pointing out the obvious – that there was a conspiracy among Adelman, Judge Jane Grossman, Hurwitz, Aldrich, Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly, Dr. Robert Horwitz, Dr. Deborah Gruen, Dr. Bill Horn, and the sellout lawyer, Edward Nusbaum, and others – a filthy conspiracy to hand custody of three children to the wealthy father, as each of these pigs, trough-enriched, helped themselves to the family assets.

Here is where these sinister hogs may rot in hell for eternity for doing: They do not care at all about the children, three of them ages 15, 15 and 11 – who are languishing under the malevolent influence of their father, the plagiarizing, unemployable coward Chris Ambrose – and deprived of all contact with their mother – just so these hogs can get fatter.

Now comes their slaughter.

Still the kids were damned and Cunha disbarred, while Ambrose, the thief, was allowed to steal all the marital assets from their mother as she was kept from her children – for no honest reason under the sun.

Judge Adelman knows all this but profit trumps children every time in his court. He did the bias hearing with his coconspirator to give him cover to steal the rest of the mother’s share of the marital assets and traffic the kids to the affluent father – this is the CT Family Court game.

In our next post, I will describe the evil orders Gerard Adelman issued on February 16th. They will prove his bias – now that he has been cleared of bias. For now, let it be said that attorney Cunha was disbarred for something no lawyer was ever disbarred for before – supposedly lying to a judge.

But I shall prove she did not lie – not one word she said was untrue. But Moukawsher lied and began his journey on a bridge too far – one where he will sink by the weight of his own fat and ugly lying arse.

He and Adelman will find their niche in the halls of infamy – the criminal section of that hall – a den of infamy where men who are supposed to uphold integrity end up selling out for money.

We will leave no stone unturned to prove our case.

Cunha will get her law license back once justice comes to observe what happened. And the children will be reunited with their mother as they deserve and desire.

The devious and piglike lying scoundrel of a father – a man so vile he does not care if his children weep daily to see their mother – the heartless criminal – he will get his karma paid up to date – like the sins he committed two by two, he shall pay for one by one.

Stay tuned.

I know I have made some strong predictions here. Now, it is up to me to substantiate every jot and tittle.

I shall expose such corruption in the corrupt Connecticut Family Court it will make NXIVM seem like a love story.

Look out, all ye corrupt scoundrels. This is for all the mothers [and fathers who had not the money] who have been robbed of their children by this demonic enterprise called the Connecticut Family Court.

And especially for the children who yearn to go home to the arms of mother, or father, the lost children sold for money by CT Family Court and its profit-driven system.

Money shall no longer rule. Justice will.

Ye corrupt ones, your day is coming.