Two More Jane Does Drop Out & Other NXIVM News

Here are the docket entries:
|02/15/2022
|148
|NOTICE of Voluntary Dismissal by Jane Does(Nos. 28-32, 34-39) Jane Doe 28 (Glazer, Neil) (Entered: 02/15/2022)
|02/16/2022
|149
|NOTICE of Voluntary Dismissal by Jane Does(Nos. 50, 52-54, 56-63) Jane Doe 56 (Glazer, Neil) (Entered: 02/16/2022)
This brings the total of plaintiffs, if I err not, to 69.
Did these Does drop out because of threats of being named by Michele Hatchette? It is hard to say.
Jane Does 28 and 56 are not significant plaintiffs. Both are Does who merely took one of more NXIVM courses, felt ripped off by it – at least after Keith Raniere was exposed as a scoundrel- and allegedly did some work for NXIVM for which they were not paid.
Here is how Doe 28 and 56 are referred to in the lawsuit:
Jane Doe 28 is a resident of Canada. Jane Doe 28 enrolled in and paid for NXIVM curriculum.
Jane Doe 28 enrolled in NXIVM curriculum based upon Defendants’ false, material representations that Rational Inquiry provided a scientific, patent-pending technology that would lead to a successful career and self-fulfillment.
Contrary to Defendants’ representations, Rational Inquiry was neither scientific nor patentable. Defendants also failed to disclose a material fact—that Rational Inquiry was actually a pseudo-scientific hodgepodge of psychotherapeutic methods which, when practiced by unlicensed and unqualified lay-people, subjected its participants to an unreasonable risk of serious psychological injury and emotional distress.
As a result of Defendants’ scheme, criminal acts, and misrepresentations and omissions, Jane Doe 28 was emotionally and financially harmed.
Also, as part of Defendants’ scheme, Jane Doe 28 performed uncompensated labor, working for many hours without compensation for the benefit of the Defendants.
***
I agree with what plaintiff’s attorney Neil Glazer alleges here. But if Jane Doe 28 and 56 were from Canada, they likely were from Vancouver and therefore most likely enrolled by the lead plaintiff, Sarah Edmondson, and not the defendants.
It was probably Edmondson who praised NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.
It means that Edmondson, the lead plaintiff, a victim, inadvertently victimized other victims based on the consumer fraud NXIVM was engaged in. Edmondson bought into the Raniere/Salzman deception, was deceived herself, but significantly did not deceive others intentionally. She sold it to hundreds, maybe thousands, who spent money because she endorsed it. But she believed in it.
To date, we have seen the following drop out:
Nov. 5, 2021, Ana Ceclia, Jane Doe 51
Dec. 15, 2021, Jane Doe `13, 23, 26, 28, 33, 55, 56; John Doe 2, 16, 17
Feb. 15, 2022: Jane Doe 28
Feb. 16, 2022; Jane Doe 56
***
Rob Gavin reported for the Times Union in his story Raniere loyalists ordered to court for allegedly threatening NXIVM victims.
Gavin always very nicely sums up things with brevity and clarity:
The audio is her phone call to presumably Steve Forbes about her unhappiness about a story published in Forbes Magazine. In the call she asks Forbes to commit to not record her, while she secretly records him.
Here is the recording. I imagine I will hear from her lawyers threatening to sue me. I will argue “fair use.”
No, that is not Keith Raniere but The Fool of the Tarot deck of cards.
Bonnie is a second generation Tarot Reader.
“Using her intuitive gifts, including Clairaudience, she channels messages from Spirit to help you find clarity in any area of life, so you can move forward in a way that feels empowered and aligned with your soul. As a sensitive empath, Bonnie has a unique way of helping you feel cared for and supported… while she helps you connect to what you already know.”
Clairaudience is not the same things as Clare -audience – which is getting a chance to be in the presence of Clare Bronfman.
According to her website, “Bonnie is currently only taking a very limited number of new clients. If you’re a returning client (if you’ve had at least one reading with Bonnie in the past), or if you have a valid gift card, please email bonnie@ofsoulandsky.com to schedule.
“For all other bookings, please fill out the form below to apply/join the waitlist. Thank you so much!”
***
NXIVM and Baseball?
This question was posed: Bases are loaded. None out and there is three clean singles in a row and not a man scores. How?
The answer is that it was DOS women’s baseball game and the only man was the head coach.
1 Comment
Tarot cards reader……Bonnie and Mark are a perfect match……