Two More Jane Does Drop Out & Other NXIVM News

Two additional anonymous plaintiffs – Jane Doe 28 and Jane Doe 56 have dropped out of the civil lawsuit – Edmondson, et al against Keith Raniere, et al. Here are the docket entries: 02/15/2022 148 NOTICE of Voluntary Dismissal by Jane Does(Nos. 28-32, 34-39) Jane Doe 28 (Glazer, Neil) (Entered: 02/15/2022) 02/16/2022 149 NOTICE of Voluntary Dismissal by Jane Does(Nos. 50, 52-54, 56-63) Jane Doe 56 (Glazer, Neil) (Entered: 02/16/2022) This brings the total of plaintiffs, if I err not, to 69. Did these Does drop out because of threats of being named by Michele Hatchette? It is hard to say. Jane Does 28 and 56 are not significant plaintiffs. Both are Does who merely took one of more NXIVM courses, felt ripped off by it – at least after Keith Raniere was exposed as a scoundrel- and allegedly did some work for NXIVM for which they were not paid. Here is how Doe 28 and 56 are referred to in the lawsuit: Jane Doe 28 is a resident of Canada. Jane Doe 28 enrolled in and paid for NXIVM curriculum. Jane Doe 28 enrolled in NXIVM curriculum based upon Defendants’ false, material representations that Rational Inquiry provided a scientific, patent-pending technology that would lead to a successful career and self-fulfillment. Contrary to Defendants’ representations, Rational Inquiry was neither scientific nor patentable. Defendants also failed to disclose a material fact—that Rational Inquiry was actually a pseudo-scientific hodgepodge of psychotherapeutic methods which, when practiced by unlicensed and unqualified lay-people, subjected its participants to an unreasonable risk of serious psychological injury and emotional distress. As a result of Defendants’ scheme, criminal acts, and misrepresentations and omissions, Jane Doe 28 was emotionally and financially harmed. Also, as part of Defendants’ scheme, Jane Doe 28 performed uncompensated labor, working for many hours without compensation for the benefit of the Defendants. ***

I agree with what plaintiff’s attorney Neil Glazer alleges here. But if Jane Doe 28 and 56 were from Canada, they likely were from Vancouver and therefore most likely enrolled by the lead plaintiff, Sarah Edmondson, and not the defendants.

It was probably Edmondson who praised NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.

It means that Edmondson, the lead plaintiff, a victim, inadvertently victimized other victims based on the consumer fraud NXIVM was engaged in. Edmondson bought into the Raniere/Salzman deception, was deceived herself, but significantly did not deceive others intentionally. She sold it to hundreds, maybe thousands, who spent money because she endorsed it. But she believed in it.

To date, we have seen the following drop out:

Nov. 5, 2021, Ana Ceclia, Jane Doe 51

Dec. 15, 2021, Jane Doe `13, 23, 26, 28, 33, 55, 56; John Doe 2, 16, 17

Feb. 15, 2022: Jane Doe 28 Feb. 16, 2022; Jane Doe 56 *** Rob Gavin reported for the Times Union in his story Raniere loyalists ordered to court for allegedly threatening NXIVM victims. Gavin always very nicely sums up things with brevity and clarity:

He writes, On Tuesday, [Judge Eric] Komitee issued an order forbidding Clyne, Porter, Roberts or any of the defendants from identifying any of the anonymous plaintiffs in the suit. Neil Glazer, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, had filed a motion asking the judge for such an order after NXIVM loyalist Michele Hatchette threatened to identify a dozen plaintiffs identified with pseudonyms or as “Jane Doe” in the suit. Victims were allowed to testify at Raniere’s criminal trial under such pseudonyms. Hatchette made the threat in a video on the website for The Dossier Project, a group of eight women who admitted belonging to DOS, including Hatchette, Clyne and Roberts, all of whom once lived in Halfmoon. Clyne and Roberts had both posted messages on social media supporting the threat. “For those of you who are Jane and John Does watching this, this is your last opportunity to come forward and put your name to your claims,” Hatchette said in a video posted on Instagram. “If you don’t, it is my moral obligation to name every single one of you. The clock starts now.” In his motion to the judge, Glazer said the NXIVM loyalists were engaging in an “ongoing public campaign… to intimidate, threaten and harass plaintiffs in this action.” Glazer highlighted a Feb. 8 question Porter posed on Facebook to DOS whistleblower Sarah Edmondson, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. In the Facebook comment, Porter asked Edmondson why she was suing him and told her that when he applied for a medical license a state prosecutor was in the room. “It looks like a joke, but this is very serious,” Porter told Edmondson…. Clyne, Porter and Roberts all filed motions asking the judge to allow them to appear virtually at Thursday’s hearing. Their remarks to the judge were far less brazen than their comments on social media. For instance, Clyne had publicly stated on Twitter: “Women in the NXIVM case have hidden behind their anonymity long enough. With equal privilege comes equal responsibility. Time’s up!” *** As readers know, Saratoga Flash News took down Sara Bronfman’s audio recording of her phone call after the heiress threaten to sue. I thought it would be good to post it on Frank Report so it is not lost to the world.

The audio is her phone call to presumably Steve Forbes about her unhappiness about a story published in Forbes Magazine. In the call she asks Forbes to commit to not record her, while she secretly records him.

Here is the recording. I imagine I will hear from her lawyers threatening to sue me. I will argue “fair use.”

NXIVM and Baseball? This question was posed: Bases are loaded. None out and there is three clean singles in a row and not a man scores. How? The answer is that it was DOS women's baseball game and the only man was the head coach.