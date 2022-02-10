Guest View: Did Raniere Use ‘Human Fright Experiment’ After Learning How It Impacted Unabomber?

By Ice Nine

I’ve speculated that Keith Raniere got the idea for ‘Human Fright Experiments’ from the life story of none other than Theodore Kaczynski, aka The Unabomber.

We know Keith is lazier than hell and hasn’t come up with an original thought in his life.

Kaczynski was a mathematical prodigy, a legitimate genius. He entered Harvard in 1958 at age 16 and within a year was subject to dangerous brain study experiments. He was part of a study group of 22 students and endured torturous human experimentation for three years.

These are known as the Murray Experiments and were conducted by his professors at Harvard; the people a 16 year old boy is supposed to trust. No doubt dangerous for a teenager that was far away from parent supervision. Kaczynski would later describe this as “the worst experience” of his life.

Read this and ask yourself if any of this sounds familiar (from the history.com link …

“…each of the students was seated in front of bright lights, wired to electrodes and subjected to what Murray himself described as “vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive” interrogations, during which members of his research team would attack the student subjects’ ideals and beliefs.

“Subjects were incompletely informed about the nature of the experiment [and] were tricked, or coerced, into remaining in the experiment. Given that the procedures were designed to ‘break’ enemy agents and render them so damaged that they would be operationally useless, it is reasonable to expect that they would have the same consequences for vulnerable young people who did not have specialized training to resist interrogation.”

Another subject recalled:

“We were led into the room with bright lights, very bright,” one of them, code-named Cringle, recalled afterward. “[I] had a sensation somewhat akin to someone being strapped on the electric chair with these electrodes … I really started getting hit real hard … Wham, wham, wham! And me getting hotter and more irritated and my heartbeat going up … and sweating terribly …”

While it isn’t proven this had anything to do with Kaczynski’s later problems with schizophrenia, I think it is reasonable to conclude that it might have. It certainly didn’t do him any good.

Considering Keith’s proximity to Harvard, his interest in math and science, and the fact Keith is a dangerous sociopath like Kaczynski, I’ve always speculated the Human Fright Experiments were a derivation of that.