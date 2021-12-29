Guest View: Not Buying Hildreth’s Spin on NXIVM

Former NXIVM member, Mark Hildreth recently made a statement about NXIVM, believed to be his first since leaving the group in 2017. His statement is reproduced below:

“A brief comment on nxivm. Over several years, I participated in what I understood to be personal and professional development seminars offered under the umbrella of the nxivm organization. I met a number of people who seemed dedicated to personal growth and improving mental health. Following legal proceedings that commenced subsequent to my time there, I learned of coercive and inhumane behaviors that had evidently been occurring in secret. I am deeply disturbed by what came to light and embarrassed by my former association with this organization. I hope that all of the survivors are able to heal and move forward from what was a horrendous betrayal of trust.”

Below is a guest view from an erudite commenter who writes with the nom de plume, Aristotle’s Sausage.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Well I’m not buying Hildreth’s bullshit.

His “brief comments” (why brief?) are deceptive. He gives the impression that he was a lowly follower, that the evil was kept secret, and he had no way of knowing, and he was long gone before shenanigans came to light.

That’s all crap, as Frank’s commentary proves. Hildreth was a higher-up in Nxivm;, its shenanigans had been publicly exposed and Hildreth knew that they had been exposed. He strove actively to conceal them.

How come Hildreth never uses the word “cult” in his few brief comments? It sums the organization up perfectly. In one nice, short word. I guess he’s not really interested in brevity. More interested I think in keeping it brief to avoid incriminating himself.

He believed Nxivm was doing good? So what?

Does he think being wrong, being either stupid or blind is a virtue? He was actively promoting a cult, recruiting for it, and profiting thereby. Let’s not forget that this was a pyramid scheme. People upstream in the ‘stripe path’ were getting $$$. And promised more with each step up the ladder.

I’m not buying this argument that everyone but Raniere in this organization (this criminal enterprise, this cult, this pyramid scheme, this money-making scam) was somehow a victim and not to be blamed.

I, for one, despise two-faced people like Hildreth. Look at him on stage with the Nxivm Glee Club as they deliver groveling, teary-eyed tribute to Dear Vanguard. And then he has the gall to claim he didn’t know it was a cult. Does he think we’re idiots?

I find Hildreth’s running for cover cowardly and dishonest and his spin statement is vile.

Reminds me of Alec Baldwin’s “the gun just went off” “I never touched the trigger” bullshit. Both of these “men” are hiding behind excuses, flimsy excuses, and both are posing as innocent victims.

It makes me want to puke.

Bill Busbice’s is a worthy apology. So unlike the “I take full responsibility but should face no blame” BS we’ve become accustomed to. Or the watery statements and spin from the likes of Mark Hildreth.

Busbice may not have intended to shoot the cow elk but shoot it he did. He fired at a bull elk when the two were close together making it entirely his fault. He takes responsibility even though it cost him. A lot.

And that my friends is what a proper apology looks like.

Like It or Not Hildreth Fell for a Conman; Here’s Why

Conmen depend on two things: people’s greed and their confirmation bias.

People are eager to believe. Especially eager to believe in something that will bring them good fortune and/or piles of money.

This is why so many people fall for get-rich-quick scams. All critical reasoning flies out the window and confirmation bias takes over when presented with that “golden opportunity”.

That’s how Dave Williams worked his scam. Exploiting his marks’ greed and ego. Chance to make a lot of money! Big Hollywood movie! Stars like Nick Cage! Chance to get in on the ground floor! Opportunities like this don’t happen every day!

Keith Raniere’s scam worked the same way. Executive Success was mostly about making money. How to Succeed In Business. His marks (“students”) believed Raniere had a sure-fire way to success ($$$) via his patented “tech”. They WANTED to believe.

So they ignored all the red flags. (It’s amazing how many of them reacted to their first intensive by thinking “this is kind of culty”, yet stuck with it). They did so because of confirmation bias.

People tend to ignore evidence that challenges their beliefs. And will believe the shakiest evidence that confirms them.

The way to fight confirmation bias is through critical thinking. And critical thinking involves CONSTANTLY CHALLENGING YOUR OWN BELIEFS.

It doesn’t mean challenging the other guy’s beliefs. We already do that. That’s how Raniere taught critical thinking. And it’s completely wrong. That’s just feeding your own confirmation bias.