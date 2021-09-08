Updated: Nancy Salzman Sentenced to 42 Months – Camila Shows Up to Speak

Nancy Salzman, 66, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison, fined $150,000, and given 3 years of post-release probation with no contact with any known NXIVM members. She was not remanded and must surrender to her assigned prison on January 19, 2022.

With time off for good behavior, she might be out of prison by January 2025.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis handed Salzman the upper end of the original sentencing guidelines, just as the prosecution had requested.

The original sentencing guidelines were from 33-41 months. The judge added an extra month to the upper guidelines sentence. Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and could have been sentenced her to a maximum of 20 years.

Judge Garaufis seemed particularly offended by Salzman’s role in the guardianship of a teenage Camila, who Keith Raniere was convicted of sexually exploiting when she was 15.

Camila lived in a house Nancy owned and was her maid. Camila has said that Salzman and Raniere were like her parents when she was a teen and that they abused her.

The judge lectured Nancy on exploiting Camila.

The judge said he had heard that Salzman violated the conditions of her bail by contacting various NXIVM members.

Before sentencing, Nancy spoke to the judge and described her family. She said she wanted to be like her parents who were generous and caring people., She also told the judge that she worked hard to put herself through college.

She said that presently she took care of her elderly mother, Lorraine Loshin, who is in her 90s, and that her dad, Milton Loshin, passed away last month.

She added that when she first stood before the judge three years ago for her arraignment, she was still blinded by Raniere.

She thought she was doing good in NXIVM then but now she realizes she did not do good. She was following Raniere who she now understands is evil.

She said she did what she did because she had a need for love and approval.

Before sentencing her, Judge Garaufis rejected her argument that she had no choice but to stay a part of Nxivm because she was under Raniere’s control and influence. “You were Mr. Raniere’s second-in-command and shared his power,” he said. “You enabled and facilitated Mr. Raniere’s heinous crimes. In your 20 years at Nxivm, the door was always open but you never left.”

When the sentence was handed down, she was crying. The sentence could have been much worse.

She answered “Yes” in a calm voice when asked if she understood her sentence and when she was to report for prison.

The prosecution in reiterating their request for the upper end of the sentencing guidelines argued that Salzman was the chief enabler of Raniere.

Salzman’s attorney told the court that Nancy renounced Raniere and all of his teachings and that she went along with Raniere because he is a charismatic megalomaniac.

He explained that after Keith fled to Mexico, it took time for Nancy to see who he was. He also noted that she was the first to plead guilty and that she helped persuade her daughter to plead and offered her cooperation.

A hardship argument was mentioned insofar as no one could take care of Nancy’s mother and that home confinement would be sufficient with no visits and just take care of her mother.

There were eight victims who spoke.

Five were by audio:

Ivy Nevares Adrianna [Camila’s mother]: Keith charged $10,000 per hour and how much is in an hour Mark Vicente: Salzman was Raniere’s enabler Sarah Edmondson: Ditto Carissa Long: She claimed that Nancy offered bogus therapy to “cure” her Tourettes.

Three came in person.

Camila [the judge asked that the court artist not draw her face] Camila blamed Nancy for separating her from her family when she was a child which set her up to be abused by Raniere. Susan Dones: Accused Nancy of money laundering. She blamed Nancy for making Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, and Clare Bronfman criminals and said that Nancy was the one who got the Bronfmans to spend $200 million in NXIVM and other Raniere ventures. Toni Natalie: Said that Nancy wrote letters to manipulate her and that she enabled Raniere to money launder in Mexico.

