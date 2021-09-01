Kim Snyder Wants Nancy Salzman to Finally Reveal What Happened to Her Sister, Kim Snyder at Her Sentencing

Kristin cried out again and again in class that Keith got her pregnant and the NXIVM people in Alaska got Nancy on the phone and Nancy spoke with her and gave directions on how to “cure” my sister.

Under Nancy, the nurse’s orders, Kim’s sudden instability may have been caused by gaslighting and slipping her drugs.

Lauren Salzman’s confessed that she slipped drugs to another troubled student to calm her down and shut her up,

The truth is he seduced Kristin, and may have got her pregnant and when she tried to tell this to the class, she was gaslighted.

They told her Keith could not have made her pregnant. He is like a monk.

Kris was conned into believing all the things Nancy and Keith put out. When she was crying and upset, because she realized Raniere had gotten her pregnant, instead of helping her, Nancy Salzman gaslighted her to make her think she was insane.

Manipulation, lying, scamming, this is Nancy Salzman. But for my family it was worse. I lost my sister. She disappeared while taking a NXIVM class in Anchorage Alaska.

We heard that Nancy was a nurse and was in “psychiatry” and could reverse effects of what happened to people when they were young with therapies she and Raniere invented. I learned later that she did not have the degrees she claimed. I learned she was nothing but a liar and con artist.

Maybe they “brainwashed” her but I wonder if she was “drugged”.

For 20 years she ran NXIVM/Executive Success. During that time my sister Kristin took courses and disappeared.

Nancy Salzman is going to be sentenced for some of her crimes on September 8. I believe she is guilty of more than what she pleaded guilty to.

Instead of getting help, which might have led to the discovery that she was pregnant with Keith’s child, they told her she was crazy.

The reason why Nancy did not want Kris to get help is because the doctors might have found out she was pregnant and Keith would have been exposed.

How far they went to silence her is impossible to know. Did she commit suicide or was she murdered because she refused to get an abortion?

Nancy knows what she did to my sister. .

Now she goes before Judge Garaufis. He can sentence her to up to 20 years. Because she has been ill, maybe he will treat her leniently but I understand he could place her under oath and require her to answer questions.

Perhaps he could ask her, for the sake of my mother and my family, what she knows about the disappearance of my sister.

Nancy will tell the judge how she was fooled by Keith Raniere and blame it all on him. Well I blame my sister’s death not only on Keith but on her. She not only did nothing to help Kristin when she called out for help, but helped gaslight her to protect Keith.

She medically neglected Kris and she did not at any time step forward to tell what she knew or what she had done.

She needs to spend the next 20 years, in prison, thinking about what she has done to our family and many families.

Who tells people- “to ignore someone” and to NOT get them “medical help?” Who in their right mind does that?

Kris was a bright, loving, beautiful, intelligent young woman who did NOT deserve what happened to her.

Nancy needs to answer any questions about what she knows about Kris Snyder’s death, and give the Snyder family peace of mind. The victims deserve to know what happened to their loved ones – and they deserve it NOW – not later. That would be justice.

The Snyders need to know what happened to Kris and are there any remains to lay her to rest, and to have some solace in our lives. Not knowing is very hard on us.! If you know something- speak up- say something- do something. Please!

I would like for Judge Garaufis to ask Nancy the following questions under oath. What happened to Kris in those last hours? Why were you telling people that you were a psychiatric nurse- when you were NOT? Where are Kris Snyder’s remains? Why have you NOT told the Snyder’s what happened to their daughter? What else happened to my sister that YOU and your goon followers have NOT told us about? Did YOU or any of your NXIVM goons “drug” my sister ? If so, why? What right did you have? Why did YOU tell people to “ignore” my sister and NOT get her “medical care?” Why did YOU lie about NOT knowing Kris Snyder? Why did YOU gaslight my family and me about the “real truth” of what happened to my sister in 2003? Why did YOU keep telling people Kris “owed” YOU money and forced Heidi – her partner to sell Kris’ truck and give YOU the money from it? Why will YOU NOT tell the truth? Why have YOU lied and hurt my family and me SO much – for NO reason? Where are Kris’ remains? Why have YOU NOT allowed us to bring her home and do a proper service for her? Why did YOU lie about the “Resurrection Bay” story? No one else told your “LIE” Who wrote the “supposed” suicide note? YOU or Pam Cafrtiz or someone else?

I don’t think any one outside of this family realizes or will ever understand our anger, our rage, our hurt and our devastation, over the loss of a daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, etc.

Sentencing Nancy will NOT bring Kris back and I don’t have remains to bury- to prove to the world how much I do LOVE my ONLY sister.

She took someone from the world that no one can replace. You can’t possibly understand what mom and I feel or will ever feel.

I have held on for 18 1/2 years and have walked this journey with dignity and grace but always with uncertainty.

With Nancy’s sentencing perhaps we can finally get some answers.