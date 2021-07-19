It Was Women Who Ran NXIVM — Don’t Blame Patriarchy or ‘Grooming’ for What Cult Did

By Aristotle’s Sausage
A commenter wrote that “the primary difference between a cult and, say, religion is: you can leave a religion without penalty. You cannot leave a cult ( without penalty).”
There are people who left Nxivm without penalty.
And there are mainstream religions with penalties for leaving. There’s even a term for it: apostasy. Aside from the obvious one, that you’re gonna go to Hell, there were here-on-Earth penalties. Like being burned as a heretic.
Religions are cults. All the ones we happen to not believe in anyway 😈
Sociologists Jargon
Sociologists sure do love their jargon.
According to Frank Report article, Life Reinvented, NXIVM Style – a Study by Susan Raine: “Professor Raine utilizes Susie Scott’s ‘reinventive institution’ thesis, one that was built upon the earlier Erving Goffman’s concept of the ‘total institution.’”
Most of this is impressive sounding word salad that’s eerily similar to Keith Raniere’s bullshit.
Making hair-splitting distinctions between a TI and an RI may make the stuff of sleep inducing academic papers, but it’s fundamentally useless. It’s just spinning jargon.
None of this stuff seems well researched and all of it looks speculative. Like the dubious assertion that “Reinventive Institutions are a feature of societies where conventional social structures are broken.”
No, they are not.
There are examples of these self-actualization schemes all through history. Many religious, and many not. Plenty of them have been business-based like Raniere’s ESP. His was in fact based on a hodgepodge of ideas “borrowed” from past schemes going back a century or more.
So unless every era in history is considered one where “conventional social structures are broken”, that thesis is pure BS.
Look, this isn’t complicated. Raniere was running a scam. Scammers have been doing this forever. They prey on gullible fools, who also have been with us forever. “There’s a sucker born every minute” after all.
The cure: don’t be a gullible fool. If someone tells you he’s the smartest man on Earth and will fix your life for you if you pay for his $2000 five day course, the man’s a liar. You don’t need to be a college professor to figure that out.
Vincent Bugliosi, the DA who prosecuted Charles Manson, had a simple explanation for why that madman had followers who would kill for him. It wasn’t that Manson had some diabolical power over people. Rather it was the fault of a few of his followers, just the law of averages. As a drifter hippie guru in hippie California, garrulous Manson encountered a ton of followers. A handful happened to be as homicidal as him. The idea seems convincing to me.
So keep in mind that the continued existence of scams and cults may well have as much to do with the fools who join them as with the scumbags who set them up.
Women Did Harm to Each Other
Susan Raine’s unconvincing thesis tells only half the story and tells that badly. Raniere may well have something called “malignant narcissism” but that doesn’t actually explain anything.
Cults need two things: a leader, and followers. A scam artist, and damn fool followers. Both are essential: you can’t have a cult without followers.
Susan Raine would have us believe that it’s all the scam artist’s doing.
Which is nonsense. Particularly in the case of Nxivm.
It was Nancy Salzman who designed much of the ESP/Nxivm “tech”. She was the psychobabble expert. It was Clare Bronfman who bankrolled the operation.
Sarah Edmondson would become the star recruiter (as she herself weirdly boasts in her book).
It was overwhelmingly women who actually ran Nxivm. And DOS.
Look at Mack’s eager, proactive lieutenancy of DOS. She enthusiastically believed in it, its goals and its methods. The lying, the blackmail, the torture-branding. The subjugation of women.
And don’t try to tell me Mack was “groomed” by Raniere. Check out the two of them in the pop-my-cherry volleyball video. If anything, it’s Raniere being played by Mack.
Look at Sarah Edmondson, running her Vancouver center, making good money selling Nxivm. She wasn’t under Raniere’s thumb. He rarely left Knox Woods, eating pizza, watching Star Trek, playing volleyball.
It was the women who ran Nxivm and DOS. They were the eager go-getters. They provided the money. And the brains.
Odd, then, that Professor Susan Raine would blame The Patriarchy for the damage this cult did. Odd that she wants to blame it on “grooming”.
Sarah Edmondson barely had any contact with Raniere. So how was she “groomed”?
The idea may not have occurred to Professor Raine, but women are fully capable of doing bad things. Things like running scams that make them money and give them power over others.
Sarah Edmondson’s book (inadvertently) shows her up as ambitious as hell, striving and conniving. She was obsessed with ascending the stripe path. And she wanted money. Money and success. And she seems to have little moral sense.
Women can be blindly ambitious just like men. Money-grubbing and power-obsessed. Note well that a hell of a lot of money poured into the Nxivm coffers. Where did it all go? Not into Raniere’s pockets. Just look at how he lived. How he dressed. He didn’t even have a car.
These women were a lot like Raniere. (Mack has been described as “cut from the same cloth”.) They craved power just like he did. Fact is, DOS had women eagerly being Masters over their Slaves.
Professor Raine’s thesis is full of holes and runs contrary to the facts. It wasn’t all Raniere’s doing and it wasn’t Raniere’s “malignant narcissism” coupled with The Patriarchy that somehow created this monster.
Women were the brains, the financier, and the entrepreneurs of Nxivm/DOS. Raniere was the sponge.
Keith was one lucky guy, getting laid, gambling on the stock market, having women fight over his sperm. He didn’t even need to buy shirts. He was lucky, that is until that fateful day in Mexico.
Professor Susan Raine may not believe it, but women can be as nasty, greedy, and power hungry as men. I think she gives her own sex too little credit.
Professor Raine should look up the word “Gold-digger”.
Gold-diggers are women who deliberately chase after men who have money and/or power.
When Allison Mack was treated to a private jet ride from Vancouver to Albany on the Bronfman Family plane she was hooked.
Partying on Richard Branson’s private island and meeting the Dalai Lama sealed the deal.
Before she joined NXIVM Allison Mack did not know who the Bronfmans were.
Allison Mack soon found out and glommed onto their money and power.
Male Gold-diggers are referred to as gigolos.
Keith Raniere is a gigolo.
Both Allison Mack and Keith Raniere are scum bags cut from the same cloth.
Not really sure of the point of this article. I guess he takes offense to the attempt to make it gender politics when the reality is it’s simple human nature and the negative effects of hero-worshipping.
“The primary difference between a cult and, say, religion is: you can leave a religion without penalty. You cannot leave a cult ( without penalty).” In theory, this is true. NXIVM (using the Scientology model) collected dirt on the followers, making it clear that dirt could be used against them if they left or spoke out of turn. That is a penalty. But the counterargument is religions make it clear your immortal soul (or variations of) is doomed if you leave. Which penalty is worse depends on your level of belief. Both have the penalty of estrangement from friends and family still within the cult/religion but a cult usually makes it a requirement, a religion does not. A religion also has people hero-worship a dead… let’s call “non-corporeal being”…while a cult encourages worshiping a central, alive, usually male person that is among them. Interestingly, Scientology rides the middle in a lot of ways because, after all, most followers don’t have the finances to even reach the point to find out they are worshipping a being called Xenu. A very real argument could be made that cults and religions are more alike than different and the only difference is one of degrees and how some policies are implemented.
In any case, central to both is hero worship. Hero worship can lead to great things but the reality is it usually just leads to damaging and stupid things. A good example that happened Friday is two people got arrested for engaging in a plan to commit terrorism for their hero Trump. They had no interaction with Trump, they were not groomed by him, he sure didn’t tell them to attempt this plan. He probably still doesn’t know they exist despite the headlines. Yet, because of their hero worship, they were willing to kill for him. This is a critical part of how a religion/cult can function. In most cases, that hero-worshipping is used for monetary purposes (super churches should own their own private planes after all) but it’s also used to accumulate power (see all of history), or sex (see Keith).
It doesn’t require actual active participation of those that benefit most to work. However, in a religion invoking the being is usually enough. In a cult though, it requires finding trusted lieutenants, the right believers, to do most of the dirty work on their behalf (see Mack, Nancy, Salzmans, Bronfmans, and more). Keith somehow sussed them out as only predators know how to do.
A key aspect of hero worship is asking the question “How do they benefit” If you really look at it, they don’t. That is a key way to know their actions are hero-worship-based and not based on something as simple as greed. They get the “satisfaction” of doing what they think is “the lord’s work” (or hero’s work) and knowing that is reward enough. This person said woman can be blindly ambitious just like men.” Well no shit, Except no clue what ambition he is referring to. The money aspect is nonsense too. Its an excuse to desperately try to fill in the gaps of understanding, otherwise might have to analyze what would they do if their religious leaders called on them to take some questionable actions (if I recall many religions, including Jesus’ ones, made use of branding among other things at one time or another….).
None of the women gained any financial windfall that anyone has discovered. Two of them were very rich and whatever income NXIVM added was a pittance to the fortune they already controlled. The inner-circle had “power” within their little community and I am sure they enjoyed that thrill but if that is blind ambition, it sure was wasted. Helping Keith groom a child didn’t help themselves, going on extreme diets didn’t help themselves, so on and so forth. No matter how I look at it, the inner-circle of NXIVM did not benefit in a tangible way except for knowing they were doing the good work of their hero and for them, that was reward enough (aka “the lord’s work”).
It’s possible to be both the victim and perpetrator at the same time despite your Indias of the NXIVM cult trying to pretend otherwise. The inner circle and those they ordered around are both. Keith doesn’t isn’t both. The only “pure” victims of the cult were the low-level followers that never rose high enough to get Keith or the inner circle’s attention and simply paid out for useless courses and did little else for the cult, for which I am sure they hate being tricked but glad to have avoided all the other drama. The inner-circle members are both for worshipping Keith’s pathetic ass to the point they ceased to see any moral lines they were crossing for they were for him and thus must be good. Those that followed the inner circle are also both but to a lesser degree but they still played their parts, there was plenty of times they knew what they were doing was not right and ignored that inner voice until it got too close to home. Never forget it was male outrage at the branding that started the ball rolling, not the branding event itself that caused Keith’s end.
So to the post’s primary conclusion “Women were the brains, the financier, and the entrepreneurs of Nxivm/DOS. Raniere was the sponge” is not wrong but it also just encourages the gender politics of it all. The sex of those involved really has nothing to do with it other than for Keith he knew he was more successful at manipulating women. It’s really just simple human nature and the negative impact of what happens when people place someone on a pedestal and decide they are “more” than others, eventually concluding that if they do/want a thing, by default it must be good.
We see it every day in politics, in social media, in sports, celebrity BS, and so on. The way people make excuses for bad behavior or wave it away as ok because their hero did it when otherwise would be angry if anyone else did anything like it. We don’t call it a cult or religion, but it’s there nonetheless.
If NXIVM is a lesson in anything, it’s the danger in hero-worshipping.
I wonder how long Frank is posting about NXIVM. Eternally? There are more things in life and very interesting. Will Frank take them into account?
Totally agree with Aristotle AND his 🌭.
Thanks for blowing that crappola right out of the water. For crying out loud, of course women can be pricks, too.
Well, that didn’t come out quite as intended, but the night is young.