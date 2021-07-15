Guest View: What Makes NXIVM a Cult? 30 Questions to Answer

The following is a comment on another story that seems worthy of presenting as a separate post.
By An Inquiring Mind
I have noticed that when cult members wish to defend a cult and its leader and/or practices, they justify everything piecemeal.
Examples:
- What is wrong with calorie counting?
- Is highly restricted food intake so bad?
- What is so wrong with a master/slave relationship?
- What is wrong with punitive measures like paddling?
- What is wrong with an arranged marriage?
- What is wrong with sashes?
- What is wrong with demanding celibacy?
- What is wrong with many female adults all having sex with the same man?
- What is wrong with blackmail?
- What is wrong with forbidding women to masturbate?
- What is wrong with a woman in a room for 2 years?
- What is wrong with close-up vulva photos weekly?
- What is wrong with 3 young sisters and one man?
- What is wrong with bowing to the leader’s photo?
- What is wrong with recruitment?
- Why not build a dungeon with a cage for slaves?
- Why shouldn’t everyone move to Albany at the grandmaster’s directive?
- What is wrong with shunning a person?
- What is wrong with paying exorbitant fees for classes and therapy that never ends?
- Why shouldn’t one man’s desires and orders go unquestioned?
- Why not stop talking to your family?
- Or quit your career?
- Why not do every single thing the leader wants or else?
- Why not do readiness drills and be sleep-deprived?
- Why not have a secret phone?
- What’s wrong with working for free?
- Why not devote your life to a cause you believe in?
- Why not break some laws if it’s “ethical”?
- What’s wrong with questioning everything you believe in?
- Why not spy on your enemies?
Some of those things listed are relatively benign. On. Their. Own.
It is the totality of a cult’s practices and the complete fealty to a leader that makes it a cult.
But cult members try to take each thread and make it seem bland and innocuous. In a stand-alone way.
When it is all of those restrictions and constrictive individual threads that together make up the noose that the cult has slipped over your neck to hang you.
Or to “bind your life” as Sarah Edmondson stated in her book title.
It is the total control over your life. The limiting of your world. The complete consumption of your time, energy and resources that makes it so destructive.
Not one isolated fact. Or practice.
Buying a gun. As a stand alone fact. Is fine.
Driving to an ex’s house. As a stand alone. Fine.
Shooting a gun. As a stand alone. Fine.
Those 3 actions together in a certain order and manner… Are not.
I completely agree that is the complete pattern that develops from each instance they are ignoring. I think part of that is the narrative that Keith and his inner circle worked so hard to circulate in advance of meeting him. Namely that Keith was on of the smartest men in the world, a scientist and philosopher, who was so moral that he completely renounced money and sex.
That way when people saw behavior that would have allowed them to see what was really going on, it went against the narrative they already believed. People they trusted and wanted to be around kept insisting that if they noticed things didn’t seem quite right it was only their faulty perceptions.
How many ex-NXIVM people have said they found Keith creepy or unimpressive and then proceeded to explain why they discounted it. As time went on, for the people who stayed in and eventually moved to Albany, the focus on perfecting yourself kept them from looking at whether Keith and the inner circle were living up to their ideals. Anyone who criticized him had all their faults pointed out and their motives questioned while Keith never had to undergo the same critiques.
The question I keep going back to for the people who are still committed to this is: If Keith is such an ethical person, would he lie about his qualifications, his relationships, his own child, his involvement in DOS, etc? If Keith is so enlightened that he can live by his principles no matter what, why not just tell the truth and endure the consequences the way all the people he claims to admire did? Why not be a martyr to the cause?
And if you are not being completely honest about everything you participated in while claiming to be committed to the truth and willing to risk public ridicule for it, it’s time to acknowledge that you aren’t living up to your own moral commitments.
Brilliant point!
These are nice points and apply to a lot of public debate, not just defense of NXIVM. When the forest is very ugly, you talk about individual trees. In upcoming R. Kelly trial, for example, you will see it repeatedly. “What’s wrong with having many girlfriends? What’s wrong with being called Daddy? What’s wrong with girls deciding to spend time with Kelly instead of their parents?” On and on.
The primary difference between a cult and, say, religion is: you can leave a religion without penalty. You cannot leave a cult ( without penalty).
There are people who left Scientology that would disagree with the distinction you suggest exists.