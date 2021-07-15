Guest View: What Makes NXIVM a Cult? 30 Questions to Answer

The following is a comment on another story that seems worthy of presenting as a separate post.

By An Inquiring Mind

I have noticed that when cult members wish to defend a cult and its leader and/or practices, they justify everything piecemeal.

Examples:

What is wrong with calorie counting? Is highly restricted food intake so bad? What is so wrong with a master/slave relationship? What is wrong with punitive measures like paddling? What is wrong with an arranged marriage? What is wrong with sashes? What is wrong with demanding celibacy? What is wrong with many female adults all having sex with the same man? What is wrong with blackmail? What is wrong with forbidding women to masturbate? What is wrong with a woman in a room for 2 years? What is wrong with close-up vulva photos weekly? What is wrong with 3 young sisters and one man? What is wrong with bowing to the leader’s photo? What is wrong with recruitment? Why not build a dungeon with a cage for slaves? Why shouldn’t everyone move to Albany at the grandmaster’s directive? What is wrong with shunning a person? What is wrong with paying exorbitant fees for classes and therapy that never ends? Why shouldn’t one man’s desires and orders go unquestioned? Why not stop talking to your family? Or quit your career? Why not do every single thing the leader wants or else? Why not do readiness drills and be sleep-deprived? Why not have a secret phone? What’s wrong with working for free? Why not devote your life to a cause you believe in? Why not break some laws if it’s “ethical”? What’s wrong with questioning everything you believe in? Why not spy on your enemies?

Some of those things listed are relatively benign. On. Their. Own.

It is the totality of a cult’s practices and the complete fealty to a leader that makes it a cult.

But cult members try to take each thread and make it seem bland and innocuous. In a stand-alone way.

When it is all of those restrictions and constrictive individual threads that together make up the noose that the cult has slipped over your neck to hang you.

Or to “bind your life” as Sarah Edmondson stated in her book title.

It is the total control over your life. The limiting of your world. The complete consumption of your time, energy and resources that makes it so destructive.

Not one isolated fact. Or practice.

Buying a gun. As a stand alone fact. Is fine.

Driving to an ex’s house. As a stand alone. Fine.

Shooting a gun. As a stand alone. Fine.

Those 3 actions together in a certain order and manner… Are not.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





