Bangkok: Claviger’s Series on Raniere’s Appeal Has the Appeal of Raw, Unadulterated Crap – the Meat Is in the Racketeering Overreach

By Bangkok
K.R. Claviger’s assessment of Keith Alan Raniere’s appeal has the appeal of raw, unadulterated crap.
He pretty much took target practice at Raniere’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean and her legal abilities.
Yet he wound up giving her a 50% chance of having oral arguments scheduled, which means her appeal is TWICE as strong as the average appeal.
Duh, Claviger.
He claims that Bonjean’s chances of having oral arguments scheduled aren’t based on legal merits —- but ONLY because of the ‘salacious’ nature of the case.
But that’s BULLSHIT because appellate judges aren’t gonna waste their time scheduling oral arguments IF the appeal has NO MERIT WHATSOEVER like Claviger claims.
If it had no merit whatsoever, they’d just SHIT ON Bonjean and dismiss every point she makes without oral arguments.
Nobody likes to waste time for nothing. Judges included.
Thus, Claviger’s basically admitting (indirectly) that Bonjean’s appeal may actually succeed and has some pretty good merit —— else he wouldn’t have said it had a 50% chance of having oral arguments scheduled (which is DOUBLE the rate of the average appeal).
Ha!
Also, there’s no way that G. Robert Blakely taught Claviger at law school for two reasons…
1) Claviger went to law school back before WWII.
2) G. Robert Blakely never taught at the NON-PRESTIGIOUS Brooklyn Academy of Law (where both Claviger, and Cousin Vinny, graduated from).
Next point…
The truth about Bonjean’s appeal is that her arguments are meant to gain traction with judges who feel that the RICO statute was TWISTED & CONTORTED in this case —— and was used to squeeze a square peg into a round hole.
The RICO statute was meant for mafia leaders, drug cartels and other street gangs (prostitution rings, etc.).
It wasn’t necessarily meant to prosecute one horny guy, where the statute of limitations had run out on everything but RICO.
Bonjean is just trying to offer a legal ‘PRETEXT’ for any judges who may think that the RICO statute was used inappropriately here.
You see, judges can’t overturn a RICO case just because they are pissed off at the ‘motivations’ of prosecutors —– even if they secretly wanna do that.
However, if Bonjean offers them ‘legal grounds’ to overturn the conviction —— then they may use those legal grounds as a PRETEXT for doing what they secretly wanna do anyway (i.e., to shit on the government for twisting RICO on its head in this case).
We all act on PRETEXTS. So do judges.
Have a wonderful day.
7 Comments
Bangkok,
Your math/statistics is flawed.
Your error: 50% of 50% is 50%.
Correction: 50% of 50% is .25 or 25%
Even Moe, Larry and Curly understand that.
I understand your rage….
…..What’s really going on, is Claviger mentioned the nubile Lauren Salzman, in a shameful way, besmirching her honor.
….And you are merely defending her honor. It’s all kind of ridiculous, but sometimes a man’s testicles get the better of him.
BTW: If Keith can score Lauren, you’ll be a shoe-in.
As usual the non-lawyers confusing their emotional take on a case with the facts of the case. The jury part is done. The emotional component, while still there, now takes a back seat to the facts of the case as presented in court. Key part there is “in court.” Again they do not look at online hot takes, “evidence” found after the fact and other nonsense. They look at the transcripts of the case itself, the evidence presented at the trial and the briefs presented. Later, if they choose, there will be oral arguments. Reading a thing is FAR FAR different from hearing a thing for instance (read literally any Trump speech as proof).
“The truth about Bonjean’s appeal is that her arguments are meant to gain traction with judges who feel that the RICO statute was TWISTED & CONTORTED in this case —— and was used to squeeze a square peg into a round hole.” That assumes they are already approaching the case on the assumption its “twisted and contorted”. Just because you reached that conclusion doesn’t mean the judges have BEFORE seeing the case. The arguments she made does little to help the judges arrive that conclusion either.
One take is based on legal analysis and standards on how judges typically approach cases, the other analysis is based on “I think this way, so they do too” nonsense. I will stick with the one that makes more sense and actually argued coherently beyond “RICO sucks!”
yet he does make some serious hay of Claviger as per the usual but I disagree that Keith has any shot whatsoever at appeal. Claviger has it right regarding Bojangles
What each person was thinking as they read this:
Claviger – “While I’m sad I’m being interupted while watching SNL reruns of “Pat”, I’m stoked I get to ruin this Babcock punk – ONCE AGAIN! (I just hope Shivani likes my upcoming evisceration of poor Babcock) YOU WANT SOME,TOO, SCOOTER JOHNSON???”
Niceguy – “WEEEEEEEE! My hero is BAAAAAAACK! ME LOVEY BABCOCK!!!”
Everyone else – “No fair. This a-hole keeps promising to leave, and yet he is ALWAYS here. Keep your drama queen sabbaticals to yourself if you can’t stay away from FR for a calendar month!!!”
Nicki Clyne@nickiclyne
9 hours ago
The moral over the story
I get a lot of messages from people wanting to hear my story, and I’m eager to tell it. But not in some scripted, Hollywood produced spectacle kind of way. More like a hanging out with friends getting to know each other kind of way. That’s why I created this Locals community. I’m interested in having a conversation — many conversations! — about the difference between illegal and immoral conduct, for example, and who gets to decide. Or what happens to society when the utterance of certain ideas is off limits. I believe it is a moral imperative we outgrow this culture of condemnation and become a culture of progress and forgiveness. And you know what’s necessary for progress? Mistakes. This community is for anyone who’s ever made a mistake.
My story may have a huge spotlight because it involves celebrities, heiresses, secrecy, sex, and branding, but the process of oppression, prejudice and injustice is far from unique. Millions of people sit in prisons as a result of wrongful …
https://nickiclyne.locals.com/
“Frank Parlato
June 12, 2021 at 2:57 pm
I doubt it. He is out of office. I am getting mixed reports from sources on Biden’s competence, with some who have access saying he is sharp mentally, though a step slower than he was not long ago and others saying he is slipping badly. I am far more interested in Biden and if I get anything substantial, I will report it.”
Joe Biden is rapidly losing whatever cognitive ability he has.
His brains are scrambled.
Canadian PM Told Staff, ‘Kamala Will Be President By 2022’
After Joe Biden’s laughably pathetic G7 performance has world leaders telling their staff Joe-mentia is not long for the office of President.
AntifaBook.com
@JackPosobiec
Trudeau overheard telling staffers he expects Kamala Harris to be President by the end of 2022 per WH official attending G7
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-pm-told-staff-kamala-will-be-president-by-2022/
I wish Bangkok the cult shill would just piss off and leave like he said he would. His racist intolerance, misogynistic meanderings, and just general assholish-ness reeks from everything he writes.