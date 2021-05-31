Guest View: Allison Mack Was the Same as Raniere — Selfish, Power-Hungry, Self-Centered and Cruel

By Aristotle’s Sausage

She thought Raniere was the smartest man in the world.

Okay. That proves she was stupid, it does not prove she was a helpless victim.

According to Allison Mack’s boyfriend of the time, they both had the impression that Nxivm was “kind of culty”. Having a modicum of common sense, he stopped going. Mack dumped him. She joined the cult.

She joined despite ample warnings and her own misgivings.

Stupid.

When people make stupid choices, they risk paying the consequences. This is known as “personal responsibility”.

I think the kids today call it “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Mack thought Keith Raniere was Mr. Wonderful? Okay. Why didn’t she wise up in the decade or so she was intimately involved with the boorish, mean, selfish inept clown? According to Mark Vicente, the mask dropped pretty quickly when one was alone with the bastard.

Raniere, the great feminist and champion of women, striving to make the world a better place. Mack believed this (!) even after he told her and the other women that they were too fat? When he told them it was “natural” for a man (him) to screw every girl he took a fancy to while they were all expected to remain his exclusive property? She was “misled” into thinking that was female empowerment and the prescription for a better world?

“I was misled” was the excuse she gave in her allocution before Judge Garaufis. Misled?! The court heard her in an audio recording in conversation with Raniere planning the branding “ceremony”. A torture-porn ritual to be videoed and sent to Raniere. Women branded with a man’s initials, Raniere’s initials. And still, Mack told the women she recruited that DOS was a women-only feminist group aimed at empowering women.

She wasn’t misled. She knew exactly what was going on. She knew exactly what she was doing. She was a willing, nay enthusiastic partner of Raniere’s.

Why, I ask, did she never wise up?

Branding torture-porn ceremonies were conducted in her home.

Sarah Edmondson, among others, was branded in Mack’s living room. The stench, reportedly, was unbelievable. (I knew a WWll vet who knew that stench, from a shot-up bomber crash landing. It’s an odor that persists), Mack had that stink in her home like some devilish potpourri. Why, I ask myself, did she remain loyal to Raniere after that experience?

Mack was, at least in part, the same as Raniere, selfish, power-hungry, self-centered and cruel.

Mack bears responsibility for the crimes she committed.

Justice demands it. Forget for a moment her gender, or that she’s kinda cute, or that she used to play a sweet kid on that TV show. Just look at the facts of what she did in DOS. Her role as Raniere’s trusted lieutenant. The facts of what she knew about the operation and yet remained loyal and enthusiastic, lying to her slaves and blackmailing them and humiliating them in service to Raniere.

I say she bears responsibility for her crimes, for what she did alongside Raniere. Let’s say she’s just 15% as culpable as him. Consistent with Raniere’s sentencing that’s 18 years in prison for Mack.

Justice. Personal responsibility.

Below are a few of MK10Art's paintings and sketches of Mack.





MK10 ART presents a visual of the recommitment ceremony.

