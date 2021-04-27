Guest View: Clare Bronfman Chose to Forgo a Life of Privilege and Leisure to Spread Keith Raniere’s Teachings and the NXIVM 5 Abandoned Her!

Suneel and company, what do you have to say to this guest view?
By Penn Station 195
Since the legal criminal proceedings, none of the NXIVM 5, thus far, have defended Clare Bronfman post-sentencing.
Clare has remained loyal to NXIVM to her own detriment. So far, Clare hasn’t received the slightest amount of support. No one is coming to her defense or protesting her incarceration. Clare Bronfman has not been mentioned once, since her imprisonment, by Raniere’s supporters.
Clare is not even a footnote, she’s a non-existent entity in the minds of NXIVM adherents.
Clare paid for the legal defense of Keith Raniere and all of the other defendants.
Clare suffered the greatest legal injustice, of all the defendants; she cut a deal with the DOJ that the trial judge chose not to honor. She was given more than a 6-year sentence for crimes that normally would have resulted in a sentence of around 2 years. She was railroaded and double-crossed by the Federal Government.
During the sentencing, Clare, against her attorneys’ wishes, defended Kieth and NXIVM. She never renounced or denounced Keith Raniere or NXIVM. None of the other defendants were as loyal as Clare to Keith Raniere.
During Clare’s stewardship, NXIVM blossomed. She helped manage and finance NXIVM. Her largesse to NXIVM were beyond benevolent, they were selfless acts of charity for an organization that could barely pay for itself.
“Quite a few members of NXIVM amount to ne’er-do-wells.”
• Clare paid for the Dalai Lama and purchased a luxury jet to bring prestige to NXIVM and elevate the organization’s status amongst celebrities and the public.
Clare went so far as to try to recruit her own billionaire father. At Keith’s request, Clare even spied on her father. In addition, she introduced the NXIVM organization to the rich and powerful such as the famous billionaire Richard Branson.
Clare hired and paid for all of the attorneys and law firms used to prosecute and attack Keith’s perceived enemies’
• The NXIVM 5 have remained silent and deaf as to the plight of Clare Bronfman throughout the trial, sentencing, and so far thereafter.
In the closing days of NXIVM, Clare paid for NXIVM to stay afloat. In its last death-throws, she kept fighting.
In conclusion, Clare easily could have sold out Keith, renounced NXIVM, and received a light sentence. Instead, she bit the bullet, stood her ground, and suffered the consequences. Her reward for her unflinching loyalty? Complete abandonment!
The NXIVM 5 have ONLY supported and defended Keith Raniere.
I have a grudging respect for Clare Bronfman. Clare chose to forgo a life of privilege and leisure to serve a higher purpose, serving Keith Raniere and spreading his teachings. And, when the time came, she chose to stand by her beliefs, stalwart, resolute, bite the bullet, and sacrifice herself for her convictions. She is a brave and strong woman. Clare Bronfman deserves better from her fellow NXIVM peers and friends.
I hope Clare and her sister, Sarah, see my words and wake up to the fact that the NXIVM 5 and other so-called friends are nowhere to be found. Clare rots in prison alone and forgotten; I find it curious that one of NXIVM’s greatest champions has been cast away like garbage.
To the NXIVM 5,
You all claim to be ethical – but how ethical is it to ignore the plight of one of NXIVM’s most loyal members and a one-time friend?!?!?
Nicki and the NXIVM 5 should consider going to Philadelphia and dancing outside the Philly MDC.
100% Clare is the true vanguard.
First, she would never behave as Keith did and truly could live as a renunciate. Clare did not want a slave harem. She just wanted to change the world and… Falsely accuse people of crimes and ruin their lives with litigation.
She is the woman behind the screen of pervy putz the great and powerfully odious leader of munchkin mind-land.
Nowhere is the deep misogyny of Nxivm more evident than in the treatment by their -ehrm, community – of the female defendants and now convicted criminal Clare Bear.
Frank, are you aware of Clare’s phone calls while at MDC? Any recordings with Nxivm 5? Did Suneel et al get her burner phones too? We know they did not prostrate themselves in public on her behalf in scanty clothing. Or tweet constantly about her. Or write really tedious essays defending her virtue.
All they seem to do is burn through that Bronfman money. No love for Clare.
Or Allison. Or Nancy. Or Katrina Ballerina.
Do you know it is a statistical fact that almost no one visits women in prison? Comparatively. It’s all visits for the men. And I only ever see Nicki defending men. Total strangers. But not Clare. Not Allison. Or any of the women that she knows personally. Keith. Of course. A man. And other random men.
So much for sisterhood & sorority.
It’s shocking to realize thrice-weekly close-up vagina photos didn’t really end up empowering women after all.
Shocking, I tell you. Shocking.
dude, totally. they even danced outside the MDC while she was there and completely ignored her, focusing only vanguard, despite her being in the same fucking building lol.
you did however fail to mention suneel wiping her ass for her and carrying her to and from the toilet. so there’s that.
Ice-nine’s comment might or might not be intended to be comical. Imagine if this were the first comment ever read by someone new to the Frank Report. Ye gods and little fishes.
Why was a boy named Su carting this homely middle-aged spinster creature, Clare Bronfman, on and off of the toilet?
Why could Clare Bronfman not handle her own hind end and/or her other nether regions independently? How cum?
This is just one of those things. So far I haven’t quite stopped tittering, just feeling so FLUSHED with awkwardly cartoonish visions, perhaps with way too much impolite, unseemly and juvenile amusement and yes, delight.
Lordy, kindly excuse this reprobate, who has fallen once again, for potty humor.
The most splendid ass-pect of this whole Clare “Terlet” Story is that none of us would ever have even HEARD it at all, if it were not for Suneel Chakravorthy, who has given some new shading to an old descriptive: mealy-mouthed.
Tell me, Su, did Clare Bronfman, with a rebel yell, cry “more! more! more!” from her place on the throne?
This is art. Art Lockers. Never mind. That is part of an older joke than Clare.
Ms. Broffman was so vulnerable, so malleable to a master manipulator. I read she didn’t finish high school, she was sheltered and sensitive… Easy prey. I pray she finds a purpose while incarcerated: and maybe some decent, real friends. It can happen🙏🏼