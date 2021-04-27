Guest View: Clare Bronfman Chose to Forgo a Life of Privilege and Leisure to Spread Keith Raniere’s Teachings and the NXIVM 5 Abandoned Her!

Suneel and company, what do you have to say to this guest view?

By Penn Station 195

Since the legal criminal proceedings, none of the NXIVM 5, thus far, have defended Clare Bronfman post-sentencing.

Clare has remained loyal to NXIVM to her own detriment. So far, Clare hasn’t received the slightest amount of support. No one is coming to her defense or protesting her incarceration. Clare Bronfman has not been mentioned once, since her imprisonment, by Raniere’s supporters.

Clare is not even a footnote, she’s a non-existent entity in the minds of NXIVM adherents.

Clare paid for the legal defense of Keith Raniere and all of the other defendants.

Clare suffered the greatest legal injustice, of all the defendants; she cut a deal with the DOJ that the trial judge chose not to honor. She was given more than a 6-year sentence for crimes that normally would have resulted in a sentence of around 2 years. She was railroaded and double-crossed by the Federal Government.

During the sentencing, Clare, against her attorneys’ wishes, defended Kieth and NXIVM. She never renounced or denounced Keith Raniere or NXIVM. None of the other defendants were as loyal as Clare to Keith Raniere.

During Clare’s stewardship, NXIVM blossomed. She helped manage and finance NXIVM. Her largesse to NXIVM were beyond benevolent, they were selfless acts of charity for an organization that could barely pay for itself.

“Quite a few members of NXIVM amount to ne’er-do-wells.”

• Clare paid for the Dalai Lama and purchased a luxury jet to bring prestige to NXIVM and elevate the organization’s status amongst celebrities and the public.

Clare went so far as to try to recruit her own billionaire father. At Keith’s request, Clare even spied on her father. In addition, she introduced the NXIVM organization to the rich and powerful such as the famous billionaire Richard Branson.

Clare hired and paid for all of the attorneys and law firms used to prosecute and attack Keith’s perceived enemies’

• The NXIVM 5 have remained silent and deaf as to the plight of Clare Bronfman throughout the trial, sentencing, and so far thereafter.

In the closing days of NXIVM, Clare paid for NXIVM to stay afloat. In its last death-throws, she kept fighting.

In conclusion, Clare easily could have sold out Keith, renounced NXIVM, and received a light sentence. Instead, she bit the bullet, stood her ground, and suffered the consequences. Her reward for her unflinching loyalty? Complete abandonment!

The NXIVM 5 have ONLY supported and defended Keith Raniere.

I have a grudging respect for Clare Bronfman. Clare chose to forgo a life of privilege and leisure to serve a higher purpose, serving Keith Raniere and spreading his teachings. And, when the time came, she chose to stand by her beliefs, stalwart, resolute, bite the bullet, and sacrifice herself for her convictions. She is a brave and strong woman. Clare Bronfman deserves better from her fellow NXIVM peers and friends.

I hope Clare and her sister, Sarah, see my words and wake up to the fact that the NXIVM 5 and other so-called friends are nowhere to be found. Clare rots in prison alone and forgotten; I find it curious that one of NXIVM’s greatest champions has been cast away like garbage.

To the NXIVM 5,

You all claim to be ethical – but how ethical is it to ignore the plight of one of NXIVM’s most loyal members and a one-time friend?!?!?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





