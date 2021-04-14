‘The Apostle,’ Rev. Naason Joaquin Garcia to Stand Trial for Church’s Teen Girls Group Servicing Him Sexually

Garcia, 51, is being held in lieu of $90 million bail and faces charges of human trafficking, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen set a Sept. 27 trial date for Rev. Garcia and one of his codefendants, Susana Medina Oaxaca. The prosecution estimates the trial could last up to seven weeks.

At an earlier bail hearing, Superior Court Judge David Fields decided Rev. Garcia was guilty before going to trial.

Judge Fields said, “This is a man who preyed on young girls. Religion was used against these girls. They were told that if they didn’t comply [sexually], they were sinning.”

Judge Fields determined Rev. Garcia’s guilt before trial based on the testimony of state law enforcement officer and forensic examiner Steven Stover who said that a video found on an iPad seized from Garcia shows the church leader having a threesome with a woman and an underage male. Stover also testified that he found child pornography on an iPhone taken from Garcia. One video found on the phone shows females “of a very young age” performing sexual acts.

Four Defendants — Three Are Women

Rev. Garcia has been charged, along with three women, members of his church, who allegedly helped manage and groom the girls –Alondra Ocampo, 38, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 26 and Azalea Rangel Melendez.

Melendez, who was also charged with rape, is a fugitive. She is being sought by authorities.

Oaxaxa will stand trial along with Rev. Garcia, and maintains her innocence. She is free on bail.

Ocampo, who is being held without bail, pleaded guilty to three counts of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, involving three Jane Does, and one count of forcible sexual penetration, involving a fourth Jane Doe.

The terms of her plea deal have not been announced. She may testify for the prosecution.

Ocampo, allegedly was in charge of the exclusive teen group. She said she suffered years of sexual abuse in the church as a minor, her attorney Fred Thiagarajah said. He alleged that Ocampo was raped at age eight by Rev. Garcia’s father –the famous Rev Samuel Joaquin Flores, who led the church until his death in 2014.