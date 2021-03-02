Did Allison Mack Enjoy Her Role as a DOS Master?

Allison Mack seems to have been a hybrid: She wanted to help women become better — mixed with the self-centered desire of being a master [and grandmaster] over beautiful women and procuring these women for Keith and possibly herself.

India Oxenberg and Michele Hatchette have differing views of Allison Mack.There is Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts, who were Allison’s “slaves”, who felt Allison was kind and interested in their welfare.

Then we have Jessica Joan [AKA Jaye], Nicole and India Oxenberg who tell a story of a demanding and vicious Allison Mack.

Allison was not all good or bad. Whether she followed Raniere’s orders out of duty as a slave or enjoyed her role as a master a little too much is hard to say.

Numerous DOS women said they were coerced to do certain, allegedly illegal acts because of the collateral that was held over them.

Is Allison different? She also gave collateral, which wound up in the hands of Raniere.

Was Allison coerced to do things because of the collateral she gave, or did she enjoy her own “rule by collateral” over her own slaves?

There is an apocryphal story, first told by Stanley Ellin, I believe, of Allison Mack, when she was challenged one day by one of her slaves.

Allison had said it was her duty to help her slaves become empowered and “badass” and that was a hard task which took a lot of time and effort.

The slave didn’t sound angry at all, only puzzled.

“Is that all it is to you?” the slave asked. “A duty?”

“Yes!”

“But you get paid for it with our free labor, our acts of care, don’t you?”

“I get paid little enough for it, yes,.” Allison said.

The slave kept looking at Allison in that strange sort of puzzled way.

“Only a duty?” the slave asked again, never once taking her eyes off Allison. “But you enjoy it, don’t you?”

That was the question the slave asked Allison. “You enjoy it, don’t you?”

Allison had demanded of her slaves “first collateral,” then “second collateral”, then monthly collateral, naked, graphic pictures of the slaves with closeups of their genitals and oftentimes confessions to crimes or betrayals of others, sometimes true and sometimes false confessions – and Allison had to spend the time to decide whether the collateral was strong enough to ruin a slave reputationally in each and every area of her life – this to ensure their discipline in order to help them improve themselves.

Allison also arranged to wake them up in the middle of the night with readiness drills, and had the hard task of punishing them, sometimes with paddling, [and a cage in a dungeon was planned,] if they failed to wake up in time.

She had to forgo her own sleep many nights to do this.

She also had to put the slaves on low-calorie vegetarian diets [her own diet was 800 calories per day] so that the fat on the women did not disturb their leader’s spiritual vibrations should he bed them.

She gave the women constant assignments and allowed them to serve her with acts of care. She took them on outings, and gathered them together and made them all undress and sit on the couch and take nude photographs, to give to her master, Keith Raniere, the leader of the sorority. They had to smile broadly while Allison took pictures of their faces and genitals in the photos.

This she did for the sake of the women.

She got to please her own master, Raniere, by assigning the slaves, whether reluctant or not, to seduce him. This was to help them learn important lessons. All this, again, to make them badass, to make them disciplined.

She approved their vacations, controlled where they worked; told them where they had to live. They had to seek her permission to go to sleep each night. She forbid them to have sex or masturbate or shave their pubic hairs. She would inspect them to see if it was unshaven and unwaxed.

She would tell them about how to shower — whether to have a cold or hot shower.

So many things she did for her slaves.

She had absolute rulership over a group of women, slaves they were called, and Allison had to work hard to have control of their lives– all with the intent to make them empowered as women.

And she stood there at her home at night and lit candles and told the slaves to undress, that they were about to be branded with a symbol that represented the four elements, and she stood there as they were being filmed naked and looked at them being held down by other naked slaves, while they said ‘master please brand me, it would be an honor.”

An honor she knew meant lifelong dedication to the sorority led by her sex partner, Raniere [whose initials the brand really represented]

Enjoy it?

That was the question her slave asked her That is what her slave asked, as if Allison didn’t have the same feelings deep down that we all have.

“My God, how could anyone not enjoy it?” Allison said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





