Guest View: The Origins of DOS Show a History of Deception

Editor’s Note: The following is a guest view – actually originally a comment – from someone who seems to have been following the story fairly closely. I will add a few comments [in brackets and bold] for clarification and an editor’s note at the end. .

By Curious About the DOS Story

The more the minutia of who started DOS is micro-analyzed by Keith Raniere and the DOS women, the more it becomes contradictory and confusing. Maybe that is the goal?

Some highlights.

Women are invited to DOS.

Lied to about Keith (or any man being involved).

Snatch shots are taken as “collateral”.

Mark Vicente knows something is up. He is concerned about Allison. Her mental state. The extreme weight loss of some women close to Allison.

When confronted by Mark, Keith denies knowing about DOS. But he does acknowledge that he is ” trying to break” Allison.

Bonnie Piesse is creeped out and works to get Vicente to see reality. She leaves cult.

Naked brands are dispensed. The initiates are told an enormous lie about the brand being a symbol of the elements. It is, in fact, Keith’s initials.

The branding is exposed by Sarah Edmondson & Frank Parlato.

The brand is now revealed publicly as Keith’s initials (and possibly Allison’s. The latter is later disproven).

Slaves defect.

New York Times article.

Allison goes on record to the press saying Keith is not involved. Allison claims that she ( with other women) came up with brand.

Keith writes his followers that he is both not involved and DOS (as such) doesn’t really exist.

Lauren & Allison hold a meeting and address their ” community” telling them that Keith is not involved in DOS.

We hear over and over again about this close ”community” in spite of a wealth of evidence that they are all lied to and about each other on a large and frequent scale.

Keith flees.

Slaves follow him.

Keith is arrested.

During the trial, audio is played of Keith Raniere dictating to Allison Mack how the slave’s brands should be executed. And filmed. For ” collateral”.

We now see texts that Cami does not want Nicki involved.

In a later posted jailhouse missive we read from Keith that ” the founding sisters” don’t want Lauren involved. We have also heard from Keith that they didn’t want Nancy to even know about the group. To keep it totally secret from her.

Which begs the question: how is this a group formed by women for the purpose they claim, if many of them do not want each other as ”sisters”? Why would a group of women who do not even like each other ever create such a group together?

In this manifesto, Keith says that he, ”invited Allison to join DOS”. ”the founding sisters” are referenced a lot by Keith in his jailhouse ramblings. We know Cami was not one.

Because there are texts from Raniere to Cami with DOS as a pre-existing entity, that he tries to explain to Cami. This is also where we learn that Cami wants, ”anyone but Nicki” and that Raniere wants Cami to recruit ”fuck toy slaves” for the purpose of servicing him sexually 24/7.

Okay. This only a fraction of what has been put out there. And admittedly not in the best chronological order. [Actually pretty good chronological order.]

Frank could you please do a report on the real founding? [I am working on that presently.] Update it more than just here are the eight first line slaves” graphic? And maybe a timeline of when each of the eight joined?

Thank you!

It is important to note: Currently Nicki Clyne expresses extreme outrage about Vicente, Edmonson, India ”lying.”

But Allison lied. Lauren lied. Keith lied. It seems profoundly obvious that being truthful was far, far less common than being honest in their ” community”.

Editor’s Note: It is my understanding that Camila was considered part of the original group, the first line or ‘founding sisters.” She was described as the first one or that the concept of DOS was created for her. However, I am not clear on whether she understood initially that there were other first line slaves, or what the real intent of the organization was.

Cami may have thought initially that this was something for her alone but Keith later explained there were other slaves and they would be recruiting slaves.

I also think it is possible that there were vastly differing views among the founding sisters and Raniere as to what the true intent of DOS was. I believe Nicki and some of the other women had a view that DOS was a noble venture. I have written in the past that Raniere seems to have had a much more self centered, sex-centered point of view.

