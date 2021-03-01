Guest View: The Origins of DOS Show a History of Deception

Editor’s Note: The following is a guest view – actually originally a comment – from someone who seems to have been following the story fairly closely. I will add a few comments [in brackets and bold] for clarification and an editor’s note at the end. .
By Curious About the DOS Story
The more the minutia of who started DOS is micro-analyzed by Keith Raniere and the DOS women, the more it becomes contradictory and confusing. Maybe that is the goal?
Some highlights.
- Women are invited to DOS.
- Lied to about Keith (or any man being involved).
- Snatch shots are taken as “collateral”.
- Mark Vicente knows something is up. He is concerned about Allison. Her mental state. The extreme weight loss of some women close to Allison.
- When confronted by Mark, Keith denies knowing about DOS. But he does acknowledge that he is ” trying to break” Allison.
- Bonnie Piesse is creeped out and works to get Vicente to see reality. She leaves cult.
- Naked brands are dispensed. The initiates are told an enormous lie about the brand being a symbol of the elements. It is, in fact, Keith’s initials.
- The branding is exposed by Sarah Edmondson & Frank Parlato.
- The brand is now revealed publicly as Keith’s initials (and possibly Allison’s. The latter is later disproven).
- Slaves defect.
- New York Times article.
- Allison goes on record to the press saying Keith is not involved. Allison claims that she ( with other women) came up with brand.
- Keith writes his followers that he is both not involved and DOS (as such) doesn’t really exist.
- Lauren & Allison hold a meeting and address their ” community” telling them that Keith is not involved in DOS.
We hear over and over again about this close ”community” in spite of a wealth of evidence that they are all lied to and about each other on a large and frequent scale.
- Keith flees.
- Slaves follow him.
- Keith is arrested.
- During the trial, audio is played of Keith Raniere dictating to Allison Mack how the slave’s brands should be executed. And filmed. For ” collateral”.
- We now see texts that Cami does not want Nicki involved.
In a later posted jailhouse missive we read from Keith that ” the founding sisters” don’t want Lauren involved. We have also heard from Keith that they didn’t want Nancy to even know about the group. To keep it totally secret from her.
Which begs the question: how is this a group formed by women for the purpose they claim, if many of them do not want each other as ”sisters”? Why would a group of women who do not even like each other ever create such a group together?
In this manifesto, Keith says that he, ”invited Allison to join DOS”. ”the founding sisters” are referenced a lot by Keith in his jailhouse ramblings. We know Cami was not one.
Because there are texts from Raniere to Cami with DOS as a pre-existing entity, that he tries to explain to Cami. This is also where we learn that Cami wants, ”anyone but Nicki” and that Raniere wants Cami to recruit ”fuck toy slaves” for the purpose of servicing him sexually 24/7.
Okay. This only a fraction of what has been put out there. And admittedly not in the best chronological order. [Actually pretty good chronological order.]
Frank could you please do a report on the real founding? [I am working on that presently.] Update it more than just here are the eight first line slaves” graphic? And maybe a timeline of when each of the eight joined?
Thank you!
It is important to note: Currently Nicki Clyne expresses extreme outrage about Vicente, Edmonson, India ”lying.”
But Allison lied. Lauren lied. Keith lied. It seems profoundly obvious that being truthful was far, far less common than being honest in their ” community”.
Editor’s Note: It is my understanding that Camila was considered part of the original group, the first line or ‘founding sisters.” She was described as the first one or that the concept of DOS was created for her. However, I am not clear on whether she understood initially that there were other first line slaves, or what the real intent of the organization was.
Cami may have thought initially that this was something for her alone but Keith later explained there were other slaves and they would be recruiting slaves.
I also think it is possible that there were vastly differing views among the founding sisters and Raniere as to what the true intent of DOS was. I believe Nicki and some of the other women had a view that DOS was a noble venture. I have written in the past that Raniere seems to have had a much more self centered, sex-centered point of view.
7 Comments
Occam’s Razor
“All thing’s being equal, the simplest solution tends to be the best one.”
Remember in her testimony when Witness Nicole confronted Allison Mack with news stories about Raniere’s pedophilia?
What was Mack’s response?
“Do you think I would work for a child molester?” Allison Mack
Mack was lying/
Mack was gaslighting Nicole.
Mack knew damned well Raniere was and would always be a child molester.
And Mack did not care.
What is the simplest explanation that best explains the NXIVM leadership?
They are all liars.
They are all gaslighters.
Hi Mr. Frank Report. Could we remove or blackout Camila‘s picture from this post?
Thank you much.
Best
I changed it
I want to hear Nicki and or other remaining supporters address two things:
1. Were the women told about Keith’s participation when joining and giving collateral (that he would see)?
2. Were the women lied about regarding what the brand actually was (Keith’s initials)?
I agree that’s a good timeline analysis of the publicly known deception that went on and, no doubt, it’s not the half of it.
IDK who these NX fools think they’re fooling with their outrage and indignation over media accusations and the spoilage of their happy, little perverse community.
It’s disturbing enough to never have heard a single word of any regret, remorse, sorrow or, God forbid, apology from any of these pedophile peddling crooks – past or present [save but a few I can name – India & Catherine, Mark & Bonnie, and the Edmundsons] – but the fact that they’re now playing the victims, furiously defending their actions knowing how much harm, pain, and suffering they’ve caused, is just unfathomable.
IDK how Keith expects any of them to find it in their pure, well-intended hearts to forgive him for failing to adequately ‘trust test’ and otherwise screen out, destroy, silence, and overall prevent whistleblowers and haters from getting him when none of his followers appear to have a conscience capable of any sympathy…
Yep, Keith and Co. sure know how to pick ‘em.
Yes, an (inherently) fractured sisterhood, etc., composed of self-deluded groupies attached to a sicko con man is what was happening. In some cases, it’s happening still.
Everything coming out of ANY of their mouths, pens or typing fingers or toes is up for examination. Subjectivity and wall-eyed projections from out of Nxivm/DOS addicts of Raniere, and out of the recovering addicts of Raniere, are bound to be very debatable. Any versions of what is perceived as being “truthful,” from such a grotesquely misrepresented hornet’s nest, is naturally questionable.
There is nothing to “believe” herein. And that very much includes all of their proffered, so-called clarifications, justifications and excuses, and particularly those real or unreal conceptualizations, being scavenged now, via hindsight.
That hindsight itself could be another prevarication, whether a temporary one or one cemented deep into the mind.
A chicken is a chicken.
It’s possible to watch chickens, to examine chickens and to analyze their behavior, their activities and their voices.
Yes, one can watch and observe and perhaps learn, gain insight. But the chicken herself cannot express much voluble…intelligence. The chicken does not know that much about chickenhood.
I appreciate what is being examined here, nonetheless.
The deception I can trace is from the FBI and the media, but I guess there will always be those who can’t see it. Maybe it’s because they really rather believe in cults and fairy tales than in a country that lies to their citizens like it was 1984. But that’s OK. Keep up the tales…