Guest View: Can Keith Still Be ‘Vanguard’ at USP Tucson?

The following is a guest view by an anonymous commenter who titled it “Will Vanguard Rise Again?”

It bears publishing as a separate post since it points out some interesting parallels between the world Keith Raniere knew as the leader of Nxivm and the world he now knows as federal inmate #57005-177 at the UPS Tucson, a federal prison comprised largely of convicted sex offenders.

By Anonymous

Maybe, just maybe, Keith can be Vanguard again?

Sure, the pool of new students some may consider unsavory or undesirable but with Keith’s passion for humanity and building a better world what better place to continue that pursuit than in United States Penitentiary Tucson?

Since most of his new students aren’t lifers, they could exit the institution as members of SOP (or DOS?). No collateral will be needed from anyone because all of their major, dirty little secrets are public record. Not to mention no one will mind being locked in a room for extended periods of time as it’s the only housing choice available to them.

Same goes for having to maintain an unhealthy diet, there is no other alternative.

Forced and underpaid labor, no objections from anyone there, just a fact of life.

Group blow jobs probably achievable if absolutely necessary in the event it’s thought some students need to demonstrate their recommitment.

The framework of readiness drills are already worked into the daily prison schedule, a few little tweaks here and there for Vanguard’s preferred readiness requirements to be incorporated and viola it seems all is right in NXIVM land.

Who could have guessed that this would have all worked out so well?

When you think about it, this place is Keith’s own perfect utopia (sans the unavailability of underage girls) with a population who don’t mind his unconventional lifestyle and could likely benefit from his tech. Let the EM’s begin and… Viva NXIVM USP Tucson!

END OF GUEST VIEW

Editor’s Comment:

While the tone of the article above might be amusing to some and offensive to others, there is a point worthy of consideration: Supposing Keith Raniere has the profound life coaching skills needed to teach others to be more ethical, more joyful, and to be better critical thinkers, could he not ply his skills in a place that houses people who most need these skills? Most of the inmates are sex offenders who will serve out their sentences and return to the outside world.

What if Raniere could be their Vanguard and lead them from darkness to light? He could, if his powers and abilities are true, and he is not just a common grifter and incorrigible sex offender, raise up the entire prison population and perhaps radically change the way prisons operate forever. Could this then not be a truer challenge and opportunity for Vanguard than any he has yet had before?

If he is really as good as his followers claim, then he will have a great and wondrous chance to make Tucson a more noble prison and perhaps revolutionize the way prisons operate throughout America.

On the other hand, if he is as his critics claim, he will just be another prisoner, seeking to get whatever advantages he can from the system, perhaps even cowering and grasping and retreating from life, as it seems most sex offenders naturally do, when their predatory opportunities are taken away.

Here will be the real test of whether it is to be said truly, Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



