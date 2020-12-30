List of Actors Readers Suggest for Role of Keith Raniere – If Movie Is Made

Among candidates mentioned are:
Jared Joseph Leto
James Whitmore
James Whitmore is my personal choice and the actor I would like to see secure the role.
Richard Thomas
Thomas has been suggested as a candidate for the role.
Women and Minorities Excluded as Usual in Hollywood
Finally, in conformity with rules and standards set forth by the activist group, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, minority and women actors must be considered for the role of Raniere if it is to win one of the trophies they hand out each year.
Since no minority or woman will get the role, because of misogyny, racism and White privilege that is endemic and rampant in Hollywood, we won’t devote much space to these.
So far there have been only one suggestion among readers, and she will not get the role if a movie were to be made. [so typical of the lack of diversity, internalized racism, sexism, and oppression of Hollywood.]
Whoopi Goldberg
Gary Busey
Gary Busey was an earlier suggestion. Way back on Nov. 28, 2017, Frank Report published If movie is made, actor Gary Busey proposed for role of Vanguard. That was before Raniere was arrested.
In our 2017 post, we took the liberty to present a few comparison photos to show the aptness of this choice and the similarities in appearance of the actor and his potential study.
13 Comments
For Keith I would screen test Owen Wilson, Seth Rogan, Ben Stiller, Andy Samberg, Andrew Dice Clay. Other parts could go to Anne Hathaway, Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchet, Rosanne Barr (dream sequences), Chelsea Handler.
If we could get Harvey Weinstein out long enough to produce it, all the better.
Hello Frank, you didn’t mention my suggestion: Danny DeVito
Somebody else commented that Danny DeVito would be perfect when interacting with non NXIVM members and a really handsome actor when interacting with NXIVM members .
https://i.imgur.com/R0No9lF.jpg
I could imagine Gary Busy in the role. It brings the character craze perfectly. As Frank, Al Pacino would be great, too, or Anthony Hopkins, of course, when he was younger. Both actors are running the show.
Hi Frank.
Thank you for all your work. I saw this quote and thought of you.
Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals. -Martin Luther King Jr.
My vote is for Jared Leto 100%
Frank, I’m sure you’d be in the movie. Who would play you? Gary Oldman? Tom Cruise? Appear as yourself?
Tom Cruise? Now Frank is good looking, but that is stretching it just a teeny bit.
However, good noses are good noses, plain and simple.
Bruce Willis as Frank.
And actually maybe Tom Cruise as Vantard. Google the film “Magnolia”. Cruise plays a misogynistic motivational speaker. Closer to reality than you would think.
I am currently working on a movie about Nxium . The cult members will be played by a combination of sock puppets and cats. Other then that it will be very factual. I am coaching the cats on the Nxium clap. They have already mastered the 12 point statement. Felines are also naturally skilled at volleyball. Overall it is going really well. I did have to recast the lauren Salman tuxedo cat with a plastic sea horse. She would not stop playing with her sash! But that’s show bizness!
OMG this is way funnier than even the article. LMFAO
Does the Vanguard cat try to eat the other pussies?
Lmfao Frank. Can we get an encore?