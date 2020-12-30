List of Actors Readers Suggest for Role of Keith Raniere – If Movie Is Made

James Whitmore is my personal choice and the actor I would like to see secure the role.

Thomas has been suggested as a candidate for the role.

Women and Minorities Excluded as Usual in Hollywood

Finally, in conformity with rules and standards set forth by the activist group, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, minority and women actors must be considered for the role of Raniere if it is to win one of the trophies they hand out each year.

Since no minority or woman will get the role, because of misogyny, racism and White privilege that is endemic and rampant in Hollywood, we won’t devote much space to these.

So far there have been only one suggestion among readers, and she will not get the role if a movie were to be made. [so typical of the lack of diversity, internalized racism, sexism, and oppression of Hollywood.]

Whoopi Goldberg

Gary Busey

Gary Busey was an earlier suggestion. Way back on Nov. 28, 2017, Frank Report published If movie is made, actor Gary Busey proposed for role of Vanguard. That was before Raniere was arrested.

In our 2017 post, we took the liberty to present a few comparison photos to show the aptness of this choice and the similarities in appearance of the actor and his potential study.