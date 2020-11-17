Who to Speak With to Learn More About Allison Mack’s Role in Nxivm?

Frank Report is hosting a debate on the role of Allison Mack in Nxivm as she awaits sentencing for her conviction on two felony counts – racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She faces up to 40 years and the judge might do anything. He has already shown he will go way beyond federal sentencing guidelines with Clare Bronfman, whom he sentenced to 81 months when the guidelines called for 27 months. If he does something similar to Mack, she will get as much as 15 years, when the guidelines call for 3-5 years. Mack is 38.

What she might have going for her, that Bronfman and Keith Raniere did not [he got 120 years], was that Allison is likely to repudiate Raniere and Nxivm, which may be the only ticket out of long term prison life for her and the remaining Nxivm defendants. Much will depend on the presentencing report, the victim impact statements and how many victims will show up in court when she is sentenced, to speak about how Allison abused them.

During our debate on Allison, four different views have emerged:

She is mostly a perpetrator of crimes for Raniere She is mostly a victim of Raniere, who committed crimes because she was forced or misled She is a mixture of victim and perpetrator, in almost equal measure, more or less She did nothing criminal in Nxivm and she is a victim of the government’s unfair prosecution and the media’s biased coverage.

An anonymous commenter has provided a list of former inner circle members or former friends of Allison’s who could be interviewed to help ascertain which one of the above she is.

By Anonymous

Mark Vicente leaves Brooklyn federal court where Keith Raniere was tried and convicted.I believe you might want to contact Mark Vicente. He was on the Nxivm executive board, co-owned the Vancouver Center and lived in Albany. From the footage in Seduced and The Vow, we know he was there filming everything.

Bonnie PiesseAlso his wife Bonnie Piesse would be a good source of information. She and Allison were in the group Simply Human and she and Mark also lived with Allison in her townhome in Albany for at least a few years.

Since Bonnie reached out to Catherine Oxenberg, I believe she would have tried to save Allison too and at least reached out to Allison’s parents to warn them about the danger that Allison was in before going public. Yes?

Susan Dones would also be a good person to give insight into Allison Mack. She is on Twitter @SusanDones and has written some interesting things about Allison and how unstable and shallow she was from the moment she started taking classes at her center.

Barbara Bouchey is another person you could contact. It has been reported that Allison worshipped Barbara and wanted to be like her and gave her all of her money.

From your ID documentary, you seem to have access to Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner. Since they were long time girlfriends of Raniere for some 20-40 years, they should also be able to provide you with some information about Allison.

Also Sarah Edmondson would be a great source as well. She co-owned the Vancouver Center with Mark Vicente. She has spoken and written some about Allison, but I believe she should know a lot more as she would have been there during Allison’s early cult indoctrination. Sarah and her husband said some not so nice things about you in The Vow, but we know that she did speak to you and gave you some information so I’m sure if you reached out to her, she would share whatever intel she has on Allison.

Tabby Chapman is another person you can probably get information from. She has now gone public in Seduced. She joined the cult because of Allison and worked for her and was a huge fan of Allison. She said she moved to Vancouver and Albany because of Allison and was in the cult until 2014.

India Oxenberg would be good too. She may have spoken a lot about what Allison did to her or made her do, but she mentions spending Thanksgiving with Allison and her parents after she became Allison’s slave and was not allowed to be with her own family in LA for the holiday so it would be great to hear more about what she knows about the Mack clan involvement.

Finally Nicki Clyne. Now that you know Nicki intimately, I’m sure she will be happy to share with you all of the information that she knows about Allison and her family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



