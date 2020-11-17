Who to Speak With to Learn More About Allison Mack’s Role in Nxivm?

Frank Report is hosting a debate on the role of Allison Mack in Nxivm as she awaits sentencing for her conviction on two felony counts – racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She faces up to 40 years and the judge might do anything. He has already shown he will go way beyond federal sentencing guidelines with Clare Bronfman, whom he sentenced to 81 months when the guidelines called for 27 months. If he does something similar to Mack, she will get as much as 15 years, when the guidelines call for 3-5 years. Mack is 38.
What she might have going for her, that Bronfman and Keith Raniere did not [he got 120 years], was that Allison is likely to repudiate Raniere and Nxivm, which may be the only ticket out of long term prison life for her and the remaining Nxivm defendants. Much will depend on the presentencing report, the victim impact statements and how many victims will show up in court when she is sentenced, to speak about how Allison abused them.
During our debate on Allison, four different views have emerged:
- She is mostly a perpetrator of crimes for Raniere
- She is mostly a victim of Raniere, who committed crimes because she was forced or misled
- She is a mixture of victim and perpetrator, in almost equal measure, more or less
- She did nothing criminal in Nxivm and she is a victim of the government’s unfair prosecution and the media’s biased coverage.
An anonymous commenter has provided a list of former inner circle members or former friends of Allison’s who could be interviewed to help ascertain which one of the above she is.
By Anonymous
Mark Vicente leaves Brooklyn federal court where Keith Raniere was tried and convicted.I believe you might want to contact Mark Vicente. He was on the Nxivm executive board, co-owned the Vancouver Center and lived in Albany. From the footage in Seduced and The Vow, we know he was there filming everything.
Bonnie PiesseAlso his wife Bonnie Piesse would be a good source of information. She and Allison were in the group Simply Human and she and Mark also lived with Allison in her townhome in Albany for at least a few years.
Since Bonnie reached out to Catherine Oxenberg, I believe she would have tried to save Allison too and at least reached out to Allison’s parents to warn them about the danger that Allison was in before going public. Yes?
Susan Dones would also be a good person to give insight into Allison Mack. She is on Twitter @SusanDones and has written some interesting things about Allison and how unstable and shallow she was from the moment she started taking classes at her center.
Barbara Bouchey is another person you could contact. It has been reported that Allison worshipped Barbara and wanted to be like her and gave her all of her money.
From your ID documentary, you seem to have access to Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner. Since they were long time girlfriends of Raniere for some 20-40 years, they should also be able to provide you with some information about Allison.
Also Sarah Edmondson would be a great source as well. She co-owned the Vancouver Center with Mark Vicente. She has spoken and written some about Allison, but I believe she should know a lot more as she would have been there during Allison’s early cult indoctrination. Sarah and her husband said some not so nice things about you in The Vow, but we know that she did speak to you and gave you some information so I’m sure if you reached out to her, she would share whatever intel she has on Allison.
Tabby Chapman is another person you can probably get information from. She has now gone public in Seduced. She joined the cult because of Allison and worked for her and was a huge fan of Allison. She said she moved to Vancouver and Albany because of Allison and was in the cult until 2014.
India Oxenberg would be good too. She may have spoken a lot about what Allison did to her or made her do, but she mentions spending Thanksgiving with Allison and her parents after she became Allison’s slave and was not allowed to be with her own family in LA for the holiday so it would be great to hear more about what she knows about the Mack clan involvement.
Finally Nicki Clyne. Now that you know Nicki intimately, I’m sure she will be happy to share with you all of the information that she knows about Allison and her family.
13 Comments
It is almost beyond comprehension to .see Nancy is getting a pass here, and again, this is getting tedious. Along with Karen Unterreiner. Are they writing books?
NANCY in her bigger house outside of Knox Woods (Rome), cashmere atheleisure, sitting in Uncommon Grounds and that place in Vischer Ferry.
Nancy will not be getting a pass- she is coming up soon.
Let’s not discuss Nancy and Lauren Salzman?
This is becoming ridiculous.
It is interesting to think that mother and daughter Salzman were compartmentalized in their ways, but come on. Really?
Let’s hear about how Dani was hidden away and Nancy, the “all knowing” had “no idea” where her little sheep had gone ([redacted] fam).
Freaking Lauren. A liar who would still support her mother. We get it–the horror of getting a gun to the head, Lauren.
Mostly President Nan, the EM and Jness Queen.
Iz this where we are with Nancy Salzman? As if she was an innocent? I see that she is left out of the discussion mostly.
The Salzman story is really intriguing. I would love to know more about the early years. One thing I find amazing is that Lauren, at the direction of her mother, forced tranquilising drugs into someone’s mouth and the prescription was written out by her father. I am open to correction of this but this is what I read and I find that whole family interesting. The father must be mortified. I’d like to know if Lauren and Michelle are still estranged from their father. I am very nosy.
Bonnie Piesse has never gone public. As far as I know, Bonnie Piesse informed Catherine Oxenberg.
Something that interests me is since when Bonnie Piesse knew about DOS and the branding. From whom did she find out, and when? Who else did she talk to about it and when? Who else was in on it? Could more have been prevented if Bonnie Piesse had informed Catherine Oxenberg or others earlier?
Anyone who lies about the crimes of Keith Raniere is also lying about other facts. Therefore I assume that Nicki Clyne is lying for Allison as fervently as Nicki did for Raniere. Nicki Clyne is not a suitable witness for anything. This will probably not change until the Sentencing!
I have formed an impression of Nicki since interviewing her at length and I will be reporting on this in detail. I think my report will be very informative and shed some light on Allison Mack. I would suspend judgment until you hear her story. It may surprise you. If anything, the remaining supporters of Keith Raniere are sincere. They think he is a good man who was railroaded, first by me, then by the media and then by an unfair and biased prosecution and judge.
They may be wrong about everything, they may be blind to Raniere, but they are not, in my opinion, wicked people and should not be viewed from that lens.
Their “blindness” is in their view the reality, which in our eyes is only a collection of untruths and distortions. But this cannot be the standard by which we orientate ourselves.
Yes, Frank, do. We do love where these people are falling.
Until you point your investigative gun on Nancy, though, there is a major problem with the narrative.
As an aside, I am sorry for Nancy’s health issues, yet the story needs honesty.
If this is about the MexNx and Nancy, & etc., it shpuld be interesting
When Alison gets sentenced, and if she will get imprisoned immediately, where will she be held until being assigned a permanent prison? Will she go to the MDC?
She might be held in MDC until the Bureau of Prisons assigns her a permanent prison.
Debates are very civilized. Don’t any of these people have husbands brothers and fathers who aren’t [redacted]