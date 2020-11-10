Mexican Doctor Found Immense Benefit From Nxivm; Thanks Raniere

Among the letters of support for Keith Alan Raniere is one from Veronica Alvarez who says she is a doctor. It was written to the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis United States District Judge Eastern District of New York, meant to persuade him to hand Raniere a more lenient sentence.

It is clear that her letter and some 55 others in support did not work since Judge Garaufis handed down a 120 years sentence to the 60 year old Raniere. The letter is interesting and should be part of the record.

It was written in Spanish and the English translation provided to the court is as follows:

Dr. Alvarez writes,

Dear your honor

My name is Verónica Alvarez, I am 60 years old, I am a doctor. I am divorced, I have 2 children: one 29 and the other 26. I want to share with you my experience about my 2 years in the ESP course, part of Nxivm.

I approached the course because, in 2011, I met a very intelligent woman, but very conflictive, and was suffering a lot from many things, and then I saw her again in 2015 and I saw her changed. In short much calmer and happier. I asked her what she was doing and the program she was taking caught my attention.

The first thing I did was to give my 24-year-old son a year of the Nxivm course, for having finished the engineering career. He agreed to enter the course and after 3 months, I started to see a change in him, especially, that he was being a man, much more considerate with people. I saw him as much more human and above all more responsible for what he did.

The 2nd thing that happened is that I was having a lot of problems with a neighbor and I stopped sleep several weeks. My son suggested that I join the course. I took an intensive 5 days; with those few days, I quickly understood many things in my life past, I am a 60-year-old woman, who had been in therapy for 40 years looking to be better, and that was achieving it but very slowly.

The course fascinated me, it really changed my life and I decided to take the one year course and I was really much more happy with my life. I realized everything I did and I became very more considerate of others, more responsible for my actions and I stopped blaming the whole world of what happened to me. In that year, I met the largest number of people amorous, who had never known.

The 3rd thing I did was invite my daughter to the course. It has also changed her life. The three of us went to V-Week for 10 days in August 2017 and I had one of the experiences more wonderful with a community that had other principles: we all want a better world, what can we do to achieve it, nobody takes anything that is not theirs and we all consider the other human being in front of us much more.

The whole hotel was for us, one day I forgot my computer in the gym and no one took it, nor was it stolen from me, you could rest assured that you were in a place sure, if you had a problem, anyone could help you, really they were all much more loving.

There were classes in photography, math, science, exercise, music. Here I saw Keith for the first time, I deeply admired him for the tools that he had given us, they are simple tools, which I will continue to use all my life.

Now, I can tell you that we are a family that we have managed to infinitely improve our relationship, we are much more loving, we know that we are humans with many defects, and we want to be better.

The tools that ESP gave us, part of NXIVM, they have helped me in a way that I will always be grateful. I wish everyone could have some of this in their life, I’m convinced that the world would be much better for all living beings than we inhabit.

With this letter I would like to help Keith, because I will always be in his debt for everything that helped me personally and my whole family with all these tools.

Thanks for your attention

Veronica Alvarez

***

The translation is a little rough and the good doctor [she does not say what kind of a doctor she is] only saw Keith once at the 2017 V-Week, the last V-Week. He would be arrested before V-Week 2018 could be held.

Still, for what it is worth, this 60 year-old woman, with two adult children, found Nxivm helpful for herself and, she says, for her children. This suggests there are those, especially those who got none of the sexual “mentoring” Raniere provided – and who had separate, outside careers, who did not work fulltime for Nxivm, might very well have gotten some benefits from the courses without it consuming their lives.

This should be taken into consideration when examining Nxivm, that not everyone had a bad experience from it. Here is a doctor who extols it and praises Keith despite knowing he has become one of the most despicable people in America today.

