Battle Between India Oxenberg and Mark Vicente Over ‘Seduced’

Vicente- Oxenberg Battle
There is a battle ongoing between India Oxenberg and Mark Vicente over how Vicente is portrayed in Starz TV four-part series, Seduced, Inside the Nxivm Cult. India is a co-producer and the main character in the documentary.
A different picture of Vicente emerges on HBO’s nine-part docuseries, The Vow, where Vicente is one of the main characters. On the Vow, Vicente is shown as a concerned and caring whistleblower, who realizes that Nxivm founder, Keith Raniere, a man he formerly admired, is criminally evil and then bravely works with others, including myself, to take him down.
On India’s Seduced, Mark is portrayed prior to becoming a whistleblower. He is most definitely painted as an unsympathetic figure and it has caused a fairly heated controversy, most of it directed negatively at Mark, from a lot of people, many of whom are among the constantly growing legion of fans attracted to the Nxivm story.
The accusation against Mark, as depicted in Seduced, is that he manipulated India into repeatedly taking expensive Nxivm courses – and pushing her to remain close to the group – even when it was against her best interests, while, at the same time, she was prevented from rising in the company where she could have made some money.
India Benefited by Vicente’s Whistleblower Actions
Frank Report will take a closer look at this story in upcoming posts. Among other things, we will explore what role Vicente and others had in the takedown of the cult, including what they did to help India leave Nxivm and DOS, where she had become a branded slave of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere.
During the real battle – the one against Raniere – beginning in the summer of 2017, India loomed large because, though she was hostile to opponents of Raniere, her mother, Catherine Oxenberg, while trying to get India out, was working with Vicente, his wife, Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson, and myself to blow Nxivm to pieces.
India had no role in the takedown of the cult, other than being the incentive for Catherine’s maternal efforts to save her daughter. She did not leave the cult until after Raniere and Mack were arrested..
There is no doubt that had it not been for Bonnie and Mark Vicente, Catherine would not have been dragged into the fight. It was Bonnie who first told Catherine that India was branded which started the chain of events that led to Catherine calling me and my exposing DOS, the cratering of the cult by that revelation, the NY Times story, the FBI investigation, the arrests, the trial, and the 120 year sentence for Keith Raniere.
For those who think Mark was not an important behind-the-scenes whistleblower, I will, in a future post, reveal his role in providing important information to the Frank Report, the New York Times and the FBI.
He also gave Catherine support during a time when India cut off communications with her mother in favor of Raniere and Mack.
I can shed light on what happened during that initial period of the fight – the summer of 2017 – when Frank Report was the sole publication exposing DOS and Raniere – and that India was calling me a criminal in texts to her mother – for exposing Raniere and for the effect Frank Report was having on breaking up the cult.
I can shed light on the period after the FBI began its investigation and the strategic efforts taken to prevent India from getting arrested alongside Allison Mack. This was at the same time India, financed and encouraged by Clare Bronfman, was in discussions with a lawyer to sue her own mother.
India faced the real possibility of being arrested for her alleged crime of attempted sex trafficking of the DOS slave Jaye. India was described in the federal criminal information used to arrest Raniere as “coconspirator #2.” Allison Mack was coconspirator #1.
Mack was arrested. India was not. The reason she was not was due in large part to efforts made by Catherine, and myself and Vicente, which I will demonstrate in a future post.
Whether India knows it or not, she owes a debt of gratitude not only to her mother, but to Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson, and Mark Vicente. And myself.
India’s Comeback
India is presently doing her best to be a trailblazer, a courageous young woman who, rather than hide in shame for her mistakes or what happened to her as a victim, is out there showing that one can make a comeback from even a colossal mistake in judgment or the most shameful or embarrassing circumstances and win respect for oneself.
Her brave stance really cannot be overestimated. Almost anyone else who was revealed in the worldwide media as a sex slave, branded and known to have given graphic and damning collateral, of which she still does now know where it is being held, would seek to hide and try to live it down. But India is trying to live it up – to get out there – and show the world how to make a comeback – revealing her mistakes, her victimization, and how one can stand up and take back your life, in your own name, without hiding or cowering.
It is a rare feat. A remarkable feat. And she is winning. Almost no one thinks of her a played fool. Or even a weak or pathetic victim. She is now brave India Oxenberg. It is one of the best, the most epic comebacks I have ever seen.
DOS sex slave, turned victim, turned avenging heroine. Very good — but does Vicente need to be avenged?
Conflict Over How Vicente Treated India When Still in Cult
In Seduced, India presents her view of the period before Vicente left Nxivm, when he was happily in Nxivm, and one of its leaders. It seems India sees Vicente as her first abuser, then Allison then Keith Raniere.
India now knows Keith Raniere is a monster, but prior to his arrest, she was deeply defensive of him.Vicente was the Nxivm leader in Los Angeles and her teacher in Nxivm. She claims he kept her in the cult long enough and deeply immersed enough to fall prey to Mack and Raniere.
Mark VicenteDid Vicente cause this unhappy chapter in her life or was she a grown woman, an intelligent adult, who chose to be part of the Nxivm community and only later, all on her own, chose to join DOS and then experienced its horrors?
Is she infantilizing herself by claiming she was easy prey to Vicente’s manipulation? She was a woman whose family is wealthy and cultured; she is an intelligent woman herself. She entered the world of Nxivm when she was 19, and remained until she was in her mid 20s.
She was also one of the last to leave Raniere. She stayed loyal to him and Allison for months after they were arrested. At the time she publicly claimed she was not a victim but was happy with her life.
Prior to Raniere’s arrest, India’s stepfather, Casper Van Diem told me that India’s mother, Catherine, not Raniere, was the real person who made India a victim by making her branding story public. At that time India agreed with her stepdad. Now she realizes that her mother helped save her.
And today, India sees herself as a victim not only of Raniere and Mack, but also Vicente.
I would have preferred not to wade into this story since I fought side by side with Vicente and India’s mother, but the issue has become public and Frank Report covers the entire Nxivm story.
There is no doubt that Vicente has been damaged by Starz’s Seduced. It is fair to take a look at whether this is justified or not.
Frank Report will have more on this story.
24 Comments
Vultures fighting over the carcass of NXIVM.
NXIVM was: Victims victimizing victims. Eventually, a victim would see the light, and eject. Some of the brave victims would try to help other victims eject. Some really brave victims would try to stop Raniere from victimizing more people.
At this point, I prefer focussing on India directing her ire toward the Salzmans, particularly Nancy.
i have not watched seduced or the vow. I do not plan to. I would watch more documentaries about frank however.
Frank: I am curious why all those women stayed at your house? India’s mom, also the mother of Rainere’s first child reported staying at your house.
Will there be a TV show on Frank Parlato and how he stole away all the nice moms from Rainere, while taking down NXVIM on the side???? Will Mariana the mom be next on your list?
There is an old, an ancient rule that the winner of a duel is responsible for the children of the man he slayed.
Did Vicente get a cut of the cost of the courses he promoted to Oxenberg? Most likely he did; that’s also one of the nearly-hidden secrets of Scientology (and that no one expects of a “church”), that a significant driving force is a commission system in which staff and members profit off of selling others on doing courses (and, in the case of Scientology, even making “donations”).
As I see a number of others have already addressed, it’s of course complicated. Particularly in a multi-tiered system like a cult, people can be both victims and perpetrators. Steeped in a system of selfishness and ends-justifies-the-means thinking, they often only do the right thing and finally defect when they become the subject of intolerable treatment and exploitation themselves, or at least become personal witness to outrageous abuses and inhumanity.
Vicente did finally do the right thing, and had the fortitude to break with the group and his indoctrination, and came forward and help to put an end to the abuses, for which he deserves due credit. But one of the things that I think is telling about the actual depth of sincerity and remorse of both Vicente and Edmondson, is that neither has gone so far as to offer any sort of restitution to those of off whom they profited, not even sharing any of their earnings from recent media projects about their involvement.
I have a feeling anyway that Mark wouldnt mind in some way, “pay” for what he did to India, and others (ok this feeling comes from his reaction he has in the Vow, when he forbid himself to laugh about the bed dog story, and it’s a doc, it’s produced by Mark, and it may be staged, but still, I have this feeling).
The question would be then, what does India want?
If she wants the world to understand Mark was (is) not a saint, I think most of us already did. And a word now from her saying that she understands why he did what he did, and that she has also done bad things under the same influence, would be right in time before Mark is burnt to flame.
If she wants to put him in jail, she belong with him then.
Frank, you are the rarest of the rare, a hero from another time. You took down a literal antichrist (liar false messiah) and you continually show broad compassion (what the actual Jesus would do), while still digging for finer, nuanced distinctions. Your integrity and dedication are second to none. I’ve followed this from afar since stumbling on your website 5 years ago but never commented. You deserve awards and honors and accolades and dare I say tribute. You are a jewel shining in this age of darkness. But my guess is you could care less about that and mostly just getting a good day’s (life’s) work done.
This is what I have been saying for a long time. Our Frank is not only heroic. He is a wonderful journalist, a sustaining source of the greatest value not only as a man but as a writer who has done an award worthy body of work. That is saying the least.
Someone in my family has just received an award for journalism. I love that person dearly, for more than forty years. The award, from PBS out west, has been more than earned. We are thrilled.
Yet Frank Parlato is one of my complete dreamboats as an investigative journalist. I listen to many everyday, all over the world. And still I say Frank Parlato is one of the very best.
Everyone can point fingers, etc. It’s easy to get swept up in the drama and narrative these documentaries portray but, in the end, they’re left with what they did, what was done to them, and what will likely be very bleak career prospects going forward.
Like putting away the leftovers and folding chairs when the party ends.
To say that this isn’t complicated is perhaps the understatement of the year.
But my takeaway from Seduced is that India Oxenberg is trying to squirm away from the truth of the situation. And the truth is:
She sex-trafficked other women.
She ordered other women to submit collateral.
She coerced other women into sexual activities with KR, which they would not have otherwise willingly entered into because she was following orders from her master.
Her consent may have been removed from aspects of this situation but she full-throatedly took away the consent of other people and then refused to admit that she was doing was illegal and immoral. Yes, she was duped but she was still a person with the ability to say no, to leave, and not participate. She could have put down the gun and not fired it. Instead, she chose to fire it. Now, she wants to pretend there were never bullets in the gun. I can’t decide how insulting this is to our collective intelligence but it’s pretty insulting.
Instead, she squirms away from her role in things. She dances around how she was an aggressor. She was a victim, to be sure, but she did terrible things that are not at question. They are a matter of public record. She wants to be seen as the poor lost little lamb taken in by bad bad wolves. And yes, to an extent, she was but then she put on the wolf costume herself and was all too thrilled to hurt other lambs.
Frankly, her refusal to be an adult about this and admit her failings while pointing the finger at everyone else is disgusting and destroys much of the credibility and moral high ground she’s attempting to take. It’s craven and it’s cowardly and she deserves all the public shame and derision that results. She did criminal things and just happened to not be charged; that’s the only difference between where she is at this moment vs. Allison Mack as even her own mother admits that her daughter did these things.
I don’t care particularly about Vicente other than to say that he is trying in his way to be accountable for all of it.
India Oxenberg cannot say the same.
This poor little lamb is a craven coward.
India is still going through a lot of mental and emotional processing about her experiences. How she thinks and feels is going to be changeable, including how she sees not only others but herself. This is going to happen for a lot of years. It is not settled overnight.
The same could be happening with Vicente. It is natural. Recovering oneself can be pretty subtle or it can be intense. None of us are inside of him or India. There is a lot to learn and to see anew with shifts of perspective. Insight can come in waves of rather sudden understanding or quite gently, sometimes or gradually.
I don’t see that focusing upon conflict is necessarily useful. It doesn’t matter that much that they have differing viewpoints.
Their experiences and roles were not alike.
Nobody has to be right vs. wrong about it. Both are healing, working and both are theatrically inclined and are using their talents, hopefully freely and without anyone else’s undue influence. Both efforts are also group efforts as well, with different production teams, etc.
Even with the differing viewpoints and experiences, there is room for whatever each has been working to produce.
While I might feel more comfortable with one version over the other of their work, that too is personal, I guess.
At heart, I am simply more at home with India Oxenberg. That does not mean to me that India is right and Vicente is prevaricating.
I suppose that too my own preference is a personal response. Maybe it is also because I have seen too many Vicentes in life. Oops. How did that pop out onto the screen? I want to be respectful and fair.
I believe the issue is that India was 19 when she became involved, and so entered adulthood incorporating the Nx philosophies. Like the Fernandez sisters and the other young girls, there is the element of much older adults deliberately grooming that blunted her critical thinking skills.
Thank you, Frank. I have no doubt that your take on the apparent disconnect between The Vow and Seduced will be fair to all involved.
No story, no event, no experience can be defined in just black or white. This is also true for the horrible things that happened within NXIVM. From one perspective and moment in time, Vicente is the perpetrator. From another perspective and at another time, he was a victim himself discovering what he gotten himself into. He then did what is seen (by most) as a sort of redemption and helped to bring down an “evil” (yes, I think that is the correct word here) organization and its leaders. It is even more difficult to judge who is a victim and who is not. Was Allison Mack or Lauren Salzman only evil or were they also victims? I find it very hard to judge them being only one or the other.
India WAS a victim of Mark.
He was a leader who was the first to use the manipulative tactics of the cult to keep her there. By India’s own admission, it was Mark, Bonnie and Sarah who were her main contacts in the cult until a few years later. Watching both doc series and having listened to her book, I don’t feel like she is saying anything untrue about Mark. She is speaking her truth about his role in this entire story. And the truth is, Mark was a key leader and enabler of KR. Sure, he finally left and is now trying to atone for his participation – which should also not be undermined. Raniere is in jail in large part because of Mark, his footage, and his testimony.
Trying to blame India for him looking bad because she was telling her story – of which Mark was very much a part of – is misguided blame. Mark had The Vow to show his side of the story, which is extremely one-sided to be honest. And India has her story to tell, and that very much included Mark manipulating her for years. The entire situation is messy, but Mark can’t re-write his own history here. He comes off as creepy in both doc-series, largely because NXIVM is creepy and the steeped misogyny is mind-blowing. Mark bought into that. Until he didn’t.
India is allowed to place some blame on Mark, while also being able to feel grateful that he and Bonnie helped her mom. But Mark should also stop trying to present himself as a Saint. They ALL sat there while Raniere proselytized about rape and abuse in an effort to normalize it and not a single person in the audience blinked an eye. That’s what we are dealing with here. Mark was also never sexually abused by, put on a starvation diet by or monitored 24/7 by Raniere. Perhaps Mark should stop being so self-centered about how he appears in this story and instead have some empathy for the victims he had a hand in grooming.
“Perhaps Mark should stop being so self-centered about how he appears in this story and instead have some empathy for the victims he had a hand in grooming.”
I’m not challenging the substance of this statement where it comes to Vicente. I am however calling exception to the fact that it’s beyond disputed fact that India Oxenberg sex trafficked at least one other person we know about. It isn’t fact but highly likely there are more she is not owning to because she is still in danger of being charged with federal crimes related to sex-trafficking.
Thus, you have to also apply this statement to Oxenberg. She’s currently on a media tour establishing her credibility in the light of very manipulated person who made victim. And that may be true but that is only half the truth of the entire story which she is very focused on not fully telling, as it risks the way she wants to be seen as someone who is blameless and highly sympathetic.
She is sympathetic.
But where she committed terrible crimes against another human being, she should be blamed.
Honestly, watching Seduced, I understood she was describing how things were at the time, and that indeed Mark played a role in her deeper involvement with the cult, but I assumed it was more of a description of the story and then she would end telling the world how can someone may have been an “abuser” like Mark and also become a helper when taken outside the cult influence.
Now, if she is indeed and currently going after Mark Vicente, I think she needs to be reminded of some facts…
India forgot she recruited 2 other slaves, while I understand she felt she had no choice of doing so at the time, can’t she understand Mark felt the same when he pressured her to stay and get more involved with Nxivm?
Also, if we are looking for first responsibility, isn’t her own mother the one who took her into the cult, and got her to take the 2 first intensives?
I’m actually waiting to see the last episode of Seduced or to hear from India about her position regarding Mark. But if it turns out she IS working to take Mark Vicente down when she would still be inside the cult without him, and would have been in the cult to begin with, even without him, I’ll stop feeling sorry for her.
(side note for moderators: I know my English is crap. I’m not a native speaker, so feel free to edit my posts when needed)
Is there really a “battle” between the two? Or is the “battle” being perceived and acted out by folks who are consuming info through the documentaries and various sources available?
Mark’s depiction in The Vow is not inconsistent with a fully indoctrinated member of Nxivm BEFORE his partner very bravely woke him up. He expresses remorse about the number of people he recruited into Nxivm on multiple episodes of The Vow. He expresses deep regret constantly. The convo with Toni Natalie at the end comes to mind, where she says that she did perceive him as an enemy at one point – he is clearly conflicted/ashamed as he accepts her truth.
I would be interested in hearing what he has to say about the way he is depicted in Seduced. I would bet he is not as defensive as his defenders on this one.
If, as India says, Vicente kept her in NXIVM long enough to fall prey to Keith and Allison, this was apparently within a time frame when Vicente did not know about DOS. It looks like Vicente, along with many others, knew about the misogyny of the NXIVM philosophy. At some point, he questioned the excessive dieting and asked Keith about it. I don’t recall at what point Raniere told Vicente that he wanted to “break” Allison.
I have a favorable opinion of Vicente. But even if one accepts India’s accusations, I don’t understand why people expect whistleblowers to be pure saints. Often whistleblowers have suspected, known about or even participated in the very abuses they will later go on to expose. None of us can change the past. I prefer to focus on Vicente’s role in taking down the cult. Especially at a time when becoming Raniere’s enemy meant he would use the vast resources available to him, to destroy you. A prospect that India did not have to face, fortunately for her.
Agree. Great breakdown.
Interesting comparisons
https://www.theringer.com/tv/2020/11/2/21545168/the-vow-vs-seduce-nxivm-documentaries-keith-raniere
Now the spoiled princess shows. I don’t like people discussing personal matters on TV rather than talking to the people in private about it first. At least in Marc’s case it should have been possible. I also don’t like other peoples dirty laundry it’s smelly.
It’s fair to say that the person 99% responsible for all the bad behavior within the NXIVM community is sitting in jail today staring at 120 years. The other 1% belongs to the deeply indoctrinated of whom both India and Vincente belong. They are all victims/co-conspirators and the bottom line is, those who woke up first to blow this up should be commended in the grand scheme of things. It’s up to the insiders to make peace with each other for the crappy things they did to each other at the behest of Vanguard.