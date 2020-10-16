HBO’s The Vow Will Have Season #2

HBO announced today that it will offer its subscribers a second season of “The Vow” – the NXIVM-themed docuseries.

The second season will premiere in 2021.

It is not clear how many episodes will be produced. Season #1 has nine episodes.

Per HBO, Season 2 of “The Vow” will offer an “exclusive view” into NXIVM Keith Raniere’s “innermost circle” while delving “into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members”. It will also examine the federal trial of Raniere.

The second season will continue to track “the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”

The first season of “The Vow” premiered in August and followed former members of NXIVM as they worked to bring down the organization from the outside, leaking information to the Frank Report and helping to get a New York Times story published that led to an FBI investigation.

The renewal comes ahead of the season finale, set to air Sunday.

Starz will premiere its own NXIVM docuseries, “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” on Sunday. It follows the experiences of India Oxenberg, who said in a recent interview that she was the first “DOS” slave to be branded.

Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer will return to direct and executive produce the second season of “The Vow”.

Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson and Anthony Ames are expected to appear in Season 2.

