Former Business Associate to Raniere: Enjoy the Commissary. If You Write a Book, I Will Buy a Copy at a Used Book Store and Burn It

Nancy Durkin knew Keith Raniere in the 1990s when she worked for Purchase Power Inc and he ran Consumers’ Buyline. He managed to destroy the company she worked for. Before that happened, she was once an overnight guest at Raniere, Pam Cafrtiz and Karen’s house, though she never fell prey to the sex predator, she assures us.

By Nancy DurkinIn the grand scheme of things, it is undisputed that KAR did so much more than convince/coerce women to have sex with him, and “voluntarily” submit to cattle branding.

The Judge’s apt description of KAR’s efforts to threaten, harass, and intimidate detractors into submission is chilling.

KAR was and is still a very dangerous man. He has already started to run his game from behind bars. And he still has too many loyal followers to be considered neutralized, even if imprisoned for life.

Somewhere I read that KAR wanted to “absorb (Susan Dones’) business without paying for it.” That’s exactly when he, through his Austin, Texas minions, tried to do to Purchase Power, Inc., in the early 90’s.

I know some of you think that PPI was some kind of scam, but it was not. At that time, I was invited to a lunch with his Austin minions, to be nicely told they were going to “take” the company. Would I cooperate? I told them to f*** off, but the damage to the company was mostly already done.

It is all fascinating when you connect the dots.

BRAVO to those issuing victim impact statements. I view them as brave and responsible individuals.

I still fear KAR’s possible involvement in poisonings and “suicides”. I still fret over Rhiannon’s police report of multiple rapes while she was 12, though these topics are not at issue in the sentencing.

I truly applaud Judge G. for getting all the horrible, nasty evidence and facts into the court record, where they will remain accessible public information. Just like emails, his narrative regarding his decision will never disappear.

At the risk of being repetitive: Keith Raniere – you had:

A loving if imperfect family.

A good upbringing and good education.

Access to nearly unlimited wealth.

Scores of adoring and obedient followers.

Servants, so your every need was met and every chore was done for you.

Chauffeurs, so you never had to drive.

Sex on demand with a large group of females.

A loving heiress supporter who bought you most of an island in Fiji.

Midnight volleyball on demand.

The Dalai Lama endorsing your…whatever.

YET – that was not enough for you. You had to push the envelope and take things too far. Why? What will ever be enough for you?

Enjoy the commissary. If you write a book, I will buy a copy at a used book store and burn it.

Would love to see the $8M Pam left KAR vaporized through fines and restitution.

Would love to see Lauren write a book.

