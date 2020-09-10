Road Rage Came Into Its Own With Rollout of Cell Phones – and Divisive Irritability Has Come With the Rollout of 5G

By Fred

Mobile phones and their networks were rolled out across the USA over 1996/97. In those years, a pandemic of “road rage” swept across the country. Road rage committees were set up by the traffic safety authorities in states all over America, I have a long list of them somewhere in my files.

Some people alleged that this was a media invention:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1998/08/road-rage-versus-reality/377156/

This article deconstructs headlines like USA Today speaking of “AN `EPIDEMIC’ OF AGGRESSIVE DRIVING,” and the Washington Times reporting, “HIGHWAY VIOLENCE SAID TO BE SPREADING LIKE AN EPIDEMIC.”

In Sweden, an electrical engineer called Örjan Hallberg and Prof Olle Johannson of Karolinska Institute published a paper rather charmingly titled, “1997 ??? A curious year in Sweden”:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/8178230_1997_A_curious_year_in_Sweden

This showed distinct spikes that year in road accident rates, absenteeism from work, teen suicide attempts and other social markers, gathered from official data, and wondered whether this had anything to do with the rollout of mobile phone networks across the country at that time.

As for the precise dating of these news reports in America, see this paper:

https://digitalcommons.unl.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1371&context=nlr

1996

“During 1996, the number of major American newspaper articles deploying road rage language skyrocketed to eighty-two. The year 1996, indeed, marked the beginning of the widespread use of this lexeme in the popular American press. The newspaper articles described a variety of road rage behavior, while providing various facts and figures about the phenomenon.”

1997

“During 1997, road rage was mentioned in over 1,000 major American newspaper articles — approximately twelve times the number in 1996. A selective sampling of the more striking newspaper items appearing in 1997 includes the following: A gallows humor joke by comedian Dave Barry positing a scenario whereby the nationwide epidemic of ‘Road Rage’ reaches an alarming new level when a Los Angeles commuter, after being cut off, uses a surface-to-surface nuclear missile to destroy 17.3 miles of freeway, with this action actually improving traffic flow.”

So, I’m predicting that as people show off their new 5G phones, there will be reports and scenes on those same phones of social instability and breakdown, of tracking and surveillance using said phones, and of more reports of road rage, with demands for compulsory autonomous vehicles being made. Steering wheels must be removed from cars, we can’t have these dangerous humans driving them.

You have Apple 5G, you say — why not the Google Pixel 4, with 60 GHz beam-forming radar, which can track your every movement, turn up the volume when you twiddle your fingers, and switch off when it judges you’re far enough away?

https://www.cnet.com/how-to/whats-the-deal-with-radar-on-a-phone-anyway/

Here’s a concise quote:

“Google says that its technology uses a 60GHz radio frequency, doesn’t travel very far and has passed all requisite safety requirements.”

As I’ve explained before: the reason 60 GHz signals don’t propagate far is because they are absorbed by oxygen. The “requisite safety requirements” just mean the radiation levels are under the FCC thermal guidelines. There has been no testing whatsoever of the effects on living organisms of radiating them at the exact resonant frequency of oxygen molecules.

The symmetry of this overall attack on the population is that the 5G phones and networks will be creating the very problems that will then be solved by 5G phones and networks. When they switch on the whole 5G system, there will be a second wave that “will get attention this time”, according to Bill Gates, engineer.

Just for a perspective, listen to Mr. Barrie Trower describing how he was consulted over frequencies used by special forces in the US military who returned from operations in Afghanistan and beat their wives to death. They consulted with Mr. Trower and he told them the frequencies that potentiated the brain for uncontrollable violence. He tells the story from about 18:05 in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMMEQNnSZIo

Those families are still trying to find out what the military did to their men. The real cause of these assaults and murders has never been revealed.

These are some of the symptoms described in the scientific studies of health around towers that I collected, see if you can detect a pattern:

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/06/who-checks-the-fact-checkers-in-brave-new-big-tech-world-5g-health-concerns-must-be-censored/

“Irritability” … “irritability” … “irritability” … “nervous stress” … “stress” … “dizziness” … “dizziness” … “restlessness” … “obsessive-compulsive, anxiety, phobic anxiety, and global strain” … “dizziness” … “dizziness” … “irritability” … “dizziness, irritability, discomfort, nervousness” … “dizziness” … “irritability” … and “dizziness, irritability”.

This is quite apart from other clusters of syndromes, like headaches and fatigue.

All the authorities tell us there is “no consistent evidence” of harm from base stations, which radiate you at much lower levels than your phones. Look very very carefully, and you might just be able to spot this lack of consistent evidence, if you squint your eyes at the right angle and use averted vision, like astronomers do with spotting stars.

Now, “irritability” is one of the seven fundamental “aspects of life”, which can easily be remembered through the acronym GRIM END:

Growth, Reproduction, Irritability, Movement, Excretion, Nutrition, Death.

So irritability is very fundamentally wired into us, as living beings, and when it is activated, the very core of your existence is disturbed. A deep signal is being sent to you, that your environment is somehow toxic. And you will react. And you can see it in the headlines.

You’re probably not going to be showing anything to your coworkers, Anonymous. You are soon going to be under a lockdown that will make anything we’ve seen so far look like The Breakfast Club.

Enjoy what’s left of your good old days; and have fun with your 5G, while it tracks your every movement and records details of everyone who crosses your path, as you all go about the dizzy days of your lives.

