New York Assembly Candidate Daby Carreras Banned by Twitter; No Reason Given

Daby Carreras (Republican) is running for election to the New York State Assembly to represent District 68. [East Harlem NYC] He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. New York’s 68th state assembly district is represented by Robert Rodriguez [Democrat]. .Carreras is a private wealth manager by profession.

By Ken Gibson

Dear American citizen: Shut up~!

This seems to be the message that Twitter is sending a New Yorker named Daby Carreras, and to the New York Conservative Party. It has suspended their Twitter accounts without citing any specific reason or violation.

Daby is hardly a right wing inciter to violence. He is Hispanic. The offspring of immigrants, opposed to the death penalty, known for helping the impoverished in Spanish Harlem, where is he campaigning for assemblyman.

Last week I watched a film about Larry Flynt. I am not fan of this man. But I did agree with the Supreme Court decision – a unanimous one I might add – that he had a right to the First Amendment even if he was outrageous. Even if he wore the American flag as a diaper in court.

Which Daby Carreras does not. But Daby may be in court fighting for his rights if this madness continues. And I hope he wins a substantial settlement if he has to go that route.

What right does Twitter have to suspend his account? And in the last lap of a political campaign, when he is dependent on Twitter to reach the electorate?

This smacks of meddling in an election. And if I had to guess who might be behind any collusion, I would not say Putin.

But maybe, just maybe, as Daby is behind an initiative to bring jobs back to the US from China, and as Daby was talking to Falun Gong protesters last month outside the PR Chinese consulate, where Epoch Times filmed me protesting, could there be a some unhappiness on the part of Pooh? For those not au courant with PRC affairs, Winnie the Pooh was code for Xi Jinping, the head of state, who has essentially suspended elections and declared himself dictator.

And since dictators don’t like dissent in any form, Pooh bears have been banned in PR China.

And possibly for the same reason, i.e. dictators don’t like dissent, Daby Carreras has been banned in the USA. At least on Twitter.

So far, his site is still up, www.votedaby.com – where I posted this story earlier https://votedaby.com/blog/?vie wDetailed=202009101645

Twitter, – if you’re listening, – this is America. Don’t do the bidding of a foreign power and meddle in US elections.

BTW, I am told that there is a new internet social media company called Parler – our next move may well be to get on – www.parler.com

One way or another, Daby and crew will be exercising their right to free speech, with or without Twitter.

