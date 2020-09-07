WHO Wants to Introduce Sex Education for Infants and Toddlers

The same good people who helped China cover up the extent and danger of the coronavirus which in turn helped create a worldwide pandemic – the World Health Organization – is also bringing us new recommendations on sex education for children.
The WHO recommends that children under four, for instance, should receive information about masturbation and their “right to explore gender identities”.
The WHO Regional Office for Europe and Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) document, titled ‘Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe’, contains a “Sexuality education matrix” recommending that children aged 0-4 should be given information about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation” and “the right to explore gender
identities”.
The matrix recommends that
- children 0-4 should be taught:
- “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body,”
- “early childhood masturbation.”
- expressing one’s wishes when “playing doctor”
- the right to explore gender identities,
Children aged 4-6 should be taught about
-
- “same-sex relationships”
- “skills” to “consolidate their gender identity”
- basics of human reproduction
- enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body
- early childhood masturbation
- talk about sexual matters (communication skills)
- consolidate their gender identity [decide if they want to change sexual identity]
- sexual feelings
- secret loves, first love (infatuations and “crushes”, unrequited love)
- same-sex relationships
Children aged 6-9 should be taught about
- “the positive influence of sexuality on health and wellbeing”;
- “first sexual experience”
- “gender orientation”
- “skills” to “Enable children to… make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not”.
- ejaculation
- contraception
- sex in the media (including the Internet)
- enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body (masturbation/self stimulation)
- appropriate sexual language
- sexual intercourse
Children 9-12 should be taught
- size and shape of penis, breasts and vulva
- different types of contraception and their use
- use condoms and contraceptives effectively
- understanding that contraception is the responsibility of both sexes
- first sexual experience
- gender orientation
- sexual behavior of young people
- pleasure, masturbation, orgasm
- make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not
- the understanding of sexuality as a learning process
- the positive influence of sexuality on health and well being
- take responsibility in relation to safe and pleasant sexual experiences for oneself and others
- an acceptance of sexual rights for oneself and others
- acquire modern media competence (mobile phone, Internet, dealing with pornography)
That’s an awful lot of learning for prepubescent children. The WHO however thinks it is age appropriate.
1 Comment
That’s disturbing and disgusting. That’s like the whole thing with teaching kids about Transgenders and homosexuality. Children those ages will assume that if they are a girl and like to play with cars that they must be a boy and not a girl. Children with those ages shouldn’t even have phones.It’s not like parents give them phones for the sake of their entertainment only, but rather because they are too impatient to hear their children’s cries. Yet they wonder why children grow attached to a device as if it is their extra arm or leg. Children should be children while they’re children. That’s the beautiful thing about being a child. Things are big seem happier and they can make out of everything something to entertain themselves with. Imagination.