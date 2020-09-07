WHO Wants to Introduce Sex Education for Infants and Toddlers

September 7, 2020

The same good people who helped China cover up the extent and danger of the coronavirus which in turn helped create a worldwide pandemic –  the World Health Organization – is also bringing us new recommendations on sex education for children.

The WHO recommends that children under four, for instance, should receive information about masturbation and their “right to explore gender identities”.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe and Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) document, titled ‘Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe’, contains a “Sexuality education matrix” recommending that children aged 0-4 should be given information about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation” and “the right to explore gender
identities”.

The matrix recommends that

  1. children 0-4 should be taught:
    1. “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body,”
    2. “early childhood masturbation.”
    3. expressing one’s wishes when “playing doctor”
    4. the right to explore gender identities,

Children aged 4-6 should be taught about

    1. “same-sex relationships”
    2. “skills” to “consolidate their gender identity”
    3. basics of human reproduction
    4. enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body
    5. early childhood masturbation
    6. talk about sexual matters (communication skills)
    7. consolidate their gender identity [decide if they want to change sexual identity]
    8. sexual feelings
    9. secret loves, first love (infatuations and “crushes”, unrequited love)
    10. same-sex relationships

Children aged 6-9 should be taught about

  1. “the positive influence of sexuality on health and wellbeing”;
  2. “first sexual experience”
  3. “gender orientation”
  4. “skills” to “Enable children to… make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not”.
  5. ejaculation
  6. contraception
  7. sex in the media (including the Internet)
  8. enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body (masturbation/self stimulation)
  9. appropriate sexual language
  10. sexual intercourse

Children 9-12 should be taught

  1. size and shape of penis, breasts and vulva
  2. different types of contraception and their use
  3. use condoms and contraceptives effectively
  4. understanding that contraception is the responsibility of both sexes
  5. first sexual experience
  6. gender orientation
  7. sexual behavior of young people
  8.  pleasure, masturbation, orgasm
  9. make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not
  10. the understanding of sexuality as a learning process
  11. the positive influence of sexuality on health and well being
  12. take responsibility in relation to safe and pleasant sexual experiences for oneself and others
  13. an acceptance of sexual rights for oneself and others
  14. acquire modern media competence (mobile phone, Internet, dealing with pornography)

That’s an awful lot of learning for prepubescent children.  The WHO however thinks it is age appropriate.

 

 


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • That’s disturbing and disgusting. That’s like the whole thing with teaching kids about Transgenders and homosexuality. Children those ages will assume that if they are a girl and like to play with cars that they must be a boy and not a girl. Children with those ages shouldn’t even have phones.It’s not like parents give them phones for the sake of their entertainment only, but rather because they are too impatient to hear their children’s cries. Yet they wonder why children grow attached to a device as if it is their extra arm or leg. Children should be children while they’re children. That’s the beautiful thing about being a child. Things are big seem happier and they can make out of everything something to entertain themselves with. Imagination.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: