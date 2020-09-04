California Legislature Passes Bill to Bring Equality for Gay and Lesbian Statutory Rapists With Heterosexual Statutory Rapists

California lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would permit adults who have oral or anal sex with a child between the ages of 14-17 to potentially avoid having to register as a sex offender – if the adult is within 10 years of the age of the victim.

The age of consent in California is 18.

Lawmakers want adults who perform oral and anal sex on underage teens to have the same rules applied as if they had penile-vaginal sex.

Under existing California law, a judge has the right to not require a statutory rapist to register as a sex offender if the adult and victim are within 10 years of each other and the sex offense is male-female sexual intercourse.

If the adult rapist has anal or oral sex with the teen, however, even within the 10 year age difference, the current law offers the judge no option but to require the adult to register as a sex offender.

Lawmakers say the current law is prejudicial to gay and lesbian statutory rapists.

One can see how an injustice could occur: Presently in California, a man who is 24, who has heterosexual intercourse with a 14 year old girl might be exempted from having to register as a sex offender if the judge so chooses.

But, as the law stands now, if a 19 year old had anal sex with a 17 year old, the judge does not have the discretion to waive the requirement for sex registry for the 19 year old.

The bill would make vaginal, anal and oral sex equal under the statutory rape law.

It now heads to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) where he must decide whether to sign it.

Read the bill SB 145.