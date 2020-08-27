Government Seeks Life Sentence for Raniere – Cites the Need to Protect the Public From Him

The U.S. government has laid bare its feelings about Keith Alan Raniere – and asked U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to sentence him to life imprisonment.

In a 59-page “Sentencing Memorandum” – Document 914 - Government's Sentencing Memorandum (08.27.2020)

– Government’s Sentencing Memorandum (08.27.2020)” – that was filed on August 27th, the government has argued that “The sentence imposed on Raniere should reflect the immeasurable damage he has done to his victims. To protect the public from the defendant and to justly punish his years of crime and exploitation, the Court should impose a Guidelines imprisonment of life imprisonment”.

Raniere’s Communications Have Been Monitored Since He Was First Imprisoned

Echoing as Jim Morrison intoned years ago that “The time to hesitate is through”, the government acknowledged for the first time in its latest filing that it has been monitoring Raniere’s communications at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) – which it is legally entitled to do – by quoting some of his direct communications with Nicki Clyne and Suneel Chakravorty.

For example, in an email to Clyne on November 7, 2019, Raniere wrote:

“I believe the sorority is good—not just good and even noble, but great—and vitally important for women and humanity. It is tragic the current organization has been stymied by a few envious men abusing position of power in government, media, and film; some women who didn’t live up to their sacred honor and vows; and people in general who just feel threatened by this idea. The missing part of our society, found in a secret group of women like this, aches to be embraced; we should deeply mourn it[s] possible loss. It is a living thing, a precious thing, and an essential thing to complete the human story: groups that are different are not necessarily bad, and ways of journeying through our lives, only for the few, and too intense for the many, are foundationally important for all of us. This sorority is such a thing: living, precious, intense, and some would say even sacred. If the current group of committed women, for whatever reason, do not carry [t]his considerable body of knowledge, practices, and skills forward, some other group of brave courageous, women should—even must—somehow, somewhere. It’s here, waiting for the right women, right now. Who will carry forth this burning torch of light?

Also, in a March 12, 2020 telephone call with Chakravorty, Raniere stated that Daniela that she “…would have to go back to Mexico or she had to explain to people how she was going to stop from all the stealing and the other things that she was doing. She also had to finish a book report. She had a number of different book reports she was supposed to do and she was seen as being very prideful about it and no matter what, she would do anything, you know, say anything, but never just sit down and simply finish the book report.”

It’s now obvious that the government has been monitoring all of Raniere’s communications – except, of course, those with his attorneys – since he was first incarcerated at MDC back in March 2018.

Why the world’s self-proclaimed “smartest man” never figured this out will remain a mystery for the ages.

By Utilizing the Guidelines, the Government Has Increased the Likelihood of a Life Sentence

Rather than base its recommendation on raw emotion – “This guy is a scumbag who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life” – the government has utilized a brick-by-brick analysis that cites the “Federal Sentencing Guidelines”.

As a result, Raniere’s attorneys will have to argue that the evidence provided by the government does not meet the requirements of the guidelines rather than simply arguing that the recommended sentence is excessive on its face.

Good luck with that, Marc Agnifilo.

Of course, it probably won’t help that Raniere indicated in an April 8, 2020 telephone call with Chakravorty that “the major witnesses all lied” and that “this judge is corrupt”.

The Contest to Prove His Innocence

Raniere also directed his supporters to develop a podcast – and to set up a contest in which “..members of the public would be invited to find purported errors in Raniere’s prosecution and trial in exchange for a cash prize”.

Presumably funded by Clare Bronfman – or perhaps by Nancy Salzman, who may not have left all the on-hand cash behind to be found by the FBI agents who confiscated over $500,000 when they executed a search warrant on her former home – this contest was going to award $25,000 to every contestant who found certifiable errors in the government’s prosecution of Raniere.

For unknown reasons, the proposed contest never materialized.

But at least Nicki Clyne and her NXIVM cohorts showed up to dance in front of MDC on numerous occasions.

The government’s filing also notes that Raniere has continued to regularly contact his supporters throughout the time he has been incarcerated at MDC – and that he has even entered aliases for them in the Bureau of Prison’s contact list in order to prevent detection.

“ For instance, it appears that in July 2020, the Bureau of Prisons suspended calls between Raniere and Mr. Chakravorty for a period of time. On August 11, 2020, Raniere entered an individual under the name “Isaac Edwards.” The address provided by Raniere for “Isaac Edwards” is fabricated and the phone number provided by Raniere for “Isaac Edwards” belongs to a burner phone. Subsequent calls between Raniere and “Isaac Edwards” reflect that ‘Isaac Edwards’ is Mr. Chakravorty”.

Good grief, Vanguard, I don’t want to sound mean-spirited but you should be sentenced to life imprisonment because you’re just too fucking stupid to let run free on the public streets again!

Stay tuned. We’ll have more on this breaking story tomorrow…

