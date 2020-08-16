Heidi: Clare Bronfman Damn Well Knew We Needed to Be Silenced, Discredited and Destroyed!

By Heidi Hutchinson

It is crystal clear that Clare Bronfman knew about the branding.

What was that carefully staged NY Times Magazine story by Vanessa Grigoriadis, recorded in 2017 — prior to Keith Raniere’s arrest, replete with branding and “collateral” justifications — about?

There’s proof aplenty that Clare also knew about the mind-conditioning and what was being done with all that Kafkaesque, sex-slave grooming equipment CLARE purchased. She publicly proclaimed her and her sister’s “Ethical Science Foundation” was all about how to “MANIPULATE humans.”

Clare well knew about the Albany Times Union February 2012 expose’ on Raniere’s pedophilia and other ESP/Nxivm sex crimes and Nancy Salzman’s — Clare’s “hypnotherapist’s” and the Company owner and president’s role in that.

Clare went after the whistleblowers, the “enemies” of Nxivm, including reporters at first, with a vengeance for outing her Grandmaster, Keith Raniere.

And she damn well knew why we needed to be silenced, discredited and destroyed — on HER and Raniere/Salzman’s explicit orders and instructions to PI firms, lawyers and corrupt law enforcement officials.

Clare’s own false “heiress in distress” accusations — to protect Raniere and Nxivm from further exposure and accountability by eliminating their “enemies.” And they succeeded in putting John Tighe and Joe O’Hara in prison.

It was Clare who bundled Nxivm member campaign donations to Hillary Clinton to buy the political clout needed to escape punishment and shield Nxivm leaders through bribery of public officials.

And why else would Nxivm need that level of illegally gotten clout to cover their bloody tracks?

The Dalai Lama called out Nxivm and Keith Raniere for “transparency” and Raniere, ultimately, got it.

With Clare and Sara right there on the stage they rented for his Albany appearance, how did they NOT “get it”?

This Fatico hearing is just another legal ploy to help Clare and Sarah avoid liability in the civil suit by claiming the Court ruled on only two counts against Clare and, apparently, negated all other claims, should they win the hearing to, again, avoid accountability for their crimes.

They already got away with not being charged for many more crimes they obviously helped perpetrate.

And with Sara not at all charged but reimbursed for the properties she held title to by the feds that were used to perpetrate some of them.

