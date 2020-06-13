Time to Address Comments Section on Frank Report – as We Ready for Larger, More Diverse Audience

Nxivm is pretty much shattered, although there are some remnants in Mexico and a few stragglers in the USA.

There may also be a group of covert Nxivm sympathizers out there, whom I am currently investigating.

For the most part, however, Nxivm doesn’t seem to be much of a threat to people. Frank Report is now covering other major topics. Nxivm posts are presently the minority of posts.

Therefore, it is time to amend our comments section, as we get ready for prime time.

When Nxivm was the main subject, I wanted a rough and tumble comments section, but now it’s time for civility, especially since so many voices in our nation seem uncivil and angry.

This is a time for less divisiveness and I am going to begin with the comments section and with some of the posts.

Not that Frank Report will be shy about covering controversial topics, but the times require healing voices, not angry voices.

Of course, I believe in free speech, but I do not believe, at least on my own website, that I have to tolerate all kinds of angry voices. These can migrate to other places where they are welcome.

We may see a drop in comments. But the number of comments has little to do with readership anyway. For example, the most viewed story of the last two weeks [Half of Facebook’s Censorship Board Has Ties to George Soros] has elicited only two comments.

What Is Not Acceptable:

Lunatic voices are not acceptable.

Offensive image ahead:

Clearly demented people will likely find little luck commenting here going forward.

Funny voices are welcome however.

Unusual voices are welcome.

Best yet, are distinguished voices.

Frank Report will not publish comments that rudely criticize other commenters – with the possible exception of humorous criticism. I will either delete these or edit out the offending portion of the comment.

If any commenter make a comment that they wish to be abused, I will then permit that. So, if two commenters, say, for example, Bangkok and Nice Guy, both agree to be abused, then they can abuse each other and, if it is, at least, reasonably humorous, I will approve it.

Otherwise, I will either delete or edit it.

When I edit a comment, I will indicate I have done so by using ellipses [….] and the word “redacted.”

Here are a few examples of what I will edit:

A commenter, whom many are familiar with, named Scott Johnson, made the following comment:

“The point that the ghost of Scott made is that often people don’t care about other people. LOL. Everyone got it except you, Mr. Shadow, so I am happy to point out the obvious to you. LOL.”

He was rude to another commenter, Shadow State. I have edited Scott’s comment as follows:

“The point that the ghost of Scott made is that often people don’t care about other people. LOL…. [redacted] LOL”

Another comment made, also by Scott, was fairly lengthy, erudite and substantive. But, unhappily, it ended with an insult of another commenter, which was:

“What a pathetic life you have Mr. conspiracy…Your place is in a mental institute, definitely. — This is a true statement, but not for the reasons you stated. In fact, the same things are true about you as well. LOL.”

I simply deleted the the last part but kept the rest of Scott’s comment. However, I removed from the body of the comment I did not delete the following:

yeah, sure Mr. nutjob… still not locked away in a mental facility I see YOU, THE nutjob of the nutjobs, king of stupidity and lies and conspiracy Mr. Shadow has little to no impact on others, other than being quite entertaining Speaking of a nutjob idiot

Another Example

A comment made by another valuable contributor, Nice Guy was problematic based on the new standards.

I will put in bold the words I deleted.

“Shadow,

“Will you or will you not address the Boston segment of your article?

“Can you not engage in intelligent discord and debate?

“Is your diatribe hit-piece posts emblematic of who you are as man?

“Execrable or irascible?

“I thought you were a learned and educated man. I thought you were a man of consecrated conservative values.

“Lying is not a virtue.

“Avoiding the inconvenient truth when it questions your narrative and beliefs is cowardly.

“A man who prefers dogma over truth personifies hubris.

“The Black Lives liberals never said they wanted money for illegal aliens. I am not a fan of their agenda. Attributing false quotes to any group obfuscates the truth and stirs the cauldron of hate on both sides.

“How honorable can you be? You spread lies which you know are lies. You have no honor.”

***

Lewd and Nasty

Another comment from Nice Guy, whom I genuinely enjoy as a commenter, required fairly heavy editing.

The original comment was directed at Scott Johnson:

That only only happens when I provide your wife with ORAL sex. I end up smelling and look nauseous. LOL

Now that may be funny to Scott and to Nice Guy and perhaps some others, but it is not really what I want to see going forward as we attract a wider and more diverse audience.

I edited the comment to

That only only happens when I provide [redacted] I end up smelling and look nauseous. LOL

This kind of ribald humor was fine when our role was to do a takedown of a sex cult, It provided comic relief when we were reporting on gruesome and depressing topics like the branding and blackmailing of women.

But the expansion of Frank Report requires a little more refinement. That is not to say that there will never be ribald humor. But when it is directed at another commenter’s wife, a woman reputed to be of impeccable character, I think we ought not encourage it.

I know, critics may say, I have published indelicate humor in the past. I referred to the Society of Protectors as the Society of Cuckolds and I recall, during the battle with Nxivm, photoshopping some fairly insulting [but I thought funny] photos of the SOP men, with Raniere sleeping with their women.

Here are a couple of examples.

I published these fairly obscene images to try to awaken the men of SOP to the noxious concept that they were allowing themselves to be weaklings for Raniere while encouraging their wives to follow this perverted man.

No Racist Words

It goes without saying that racism is not acceptable, against any race. There are plenty of websites where it is acceptable.

In short, I want more civility, and more expression of opposing views without hatred and anger and insulting each other.

Thanks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

