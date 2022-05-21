Kim Constable Takes Shocking Pics of Naked Son — Posts on Social Media

Kim Constable says she is a millionaire. If it is true, she is one of the success stories Damon Brink dreamed of when he said Keith Raniere built more than one thousand millionaires.

Constable even teaches a course on how to become a millionaire.

She is best known as the Sculpted Vegan. She sells online body-building courses. She also has a course on becoming a millionaire, though it is doubtful that she is a millionaire.

She writes: “I… teach people the exact steps to becoming millionaires in 12 months through my other online empire, The Million Dollar Mentor.

Constable credits Keith Raniere for her success.

Constable posts this fake cover of Forbes. She paid for an advertorial on Forbes.com. The title of her paid story: “Utilizing AI To Reach Peak Performance In Health And Business: How The Sculpted Vegan Built An 8-Figure Empire.”

She was also criticized for not being a vegan.

Critics condemned her for being a phony vegan.

Here is one thread with 1000 comments on it — all critical of her.

One commenter said, “Oh dear lord, I have been waiting for someone else to start discussing the sculpted vegan. She is the strangest character I’ve ever come across – there’s actually something so sinister about her. If you look up all her previous attempts at money making and fame grabbing it’s a totally bizarre.”

Comment: “She’s very obviously on steroids and this is why she looks like she does.”

Comment: She wasn’t always a vegan either – just something that’s in vogue at the moment…. She is very insecure – always getting Botox and fillers, fake eyelashes, fake hair, fake nails and make up tattooed on. Looking back at old photos she has become a plastic fantastic version of herself.

Comment: Oh dear the sculpted vegan has got herself in trouble for telling lies. Someone commented on her post asking why she got Botox, which is tested on mice if she was vegan!! She then admitted that she was a planted based vegan not an ethical vegan. So she’s basically is only a vegan when it suits her and not when she’s wearing leather trousers, filling her face with Botox and driving her a Range Rover

*** Comment: I’m not a vegan and all the crap she posts about eating vegan because she thinks animals shouldn’t be used for food drives me mad. So it’s not ok to eat them but it’s ok for them to be slaughtered for her leather shoes, bags, trousers and whatever she feels is ok. ***

Comment: The sculpted vegan #2 fox fur wearing, bee venom face, pivot at full pelt, matchy match Hermes belt is the new thread.

Constable has many critics on many topics

They call her out on many things. For one thing, she said she bought an office building for her booming eight figure business.

But her critics say her offices is her garage.

Comment: Yep she said she bought an office building, showed a huge building that was actually up for rent with a local agent. She implied she was setting up offices in it, even showed her office being kitted out. Except it wasn’t her office was it, it was a rented space. Suddenly, her team were all back working out of her house again, and her carefully curated big boss office was gone.

She lies about her horse riding skills.

Comment: 3rd and 6th at the event. The third place will be going to her head, she will be wanting to move up in classes now! She failed to mention though that the 6th place was out of 7 finishers. Context is key.

On another occasion she told her audience that her horse came in first.

Cutthebull: Apparently Big Cat got a first place rosette tonight. Of course he did Kim, you were the only one in that class. Purple_Violas Oh my gosh..why can’t she just be truthful and say she was the only one, but that he did really well?

Her post and this proof previous poster show you what a spoofer, con artist and liar she is.

Also why is she spamming her account with all the horse stuff when she created a separate account for us all to follow… I guess we haven’t all flocked to follow it

But the most disturbing criticism of her relates to her children.

Children Exploited?

I find this daughter must be around 11/12? There is a photo which her daughter & friend are wearing a bra top & jeans which I recall they went out for a birthday party. Kim comments with the fire emoji’s. Also the daughter refers to herself as sexy to Kim’s friend. (Mother of the other daughter.) At a closer look at this photo on an open, public instagram page you can see MEN commenting saying how good these little girls look. Paedophiles openly commenting which anyone can see. Why has Kim not protected her daughter from this? Then we go onto the subject of the Rainbow Garden which was a Paedophile ring recruiting young girls hence why the founder is in jail. Google it…

Violetmoon Anyone else think it’s totally f’ed up to post a picture of your child practically naked?! Granted there’s an emoji covering, but still.. wtf?! She has 400k+ followers, it’s completely unsafe – god knows what type of person would see that. That’ll be on the internet forever now… imagine how embarrassed you’d be if your mum posted something like that- especially considering he’s not a baby!! Poor lad.

DaisyLo Yes because she had to manually add that flower or whatever it was. Meaning not only did she take it but then had to focus on the photo to place it in the correct place. Sick! And a child that age would not want a parent in the bathroom with them.

DaisyLo Also means she took the photo while he was naked. Why is she going in to the Bath while he’s naked?

I’ve blanked out the face. If this isn’t allowed please report for it to be taken down. Why on earth would she put that on her social media.

The woman is a disgrace. Also, if I walked in on my child I would be embarrassed and equally so would he. She has no shame, taking a photo of her child like that

Disgusting

…I am speechless

Hellodolly26 said:

Jesus Christ! What a disgusting excuse for a mother. I am absolutely appalled that she would post that of her son and think it was OK. She has no respect for herself and now it’s even more clear she has none for her son.

Completely agree. She is vile.

She’s spiraling. Just when you think you couldn’t respect her any less. I’m really quite shocked. Gartner21 said:

I think that son is around 9/10 years old. I really cannot believe she actually thinks this is ok behaviour worse still is Ryan for not saying this is wrong (She must have Ryan’s balls in her Chanel handbag!!) To exploit a young child for views on your social media is shocking. Lets pause to consider she has taken a nude photo of a 10 year old child this photo is on her phone gallery this is wrong on so many levels.

Warning The following content may be upsetting.

Kim Constable takes picture of her son in bathtub. One of her critics put the emoji to cover his face.

Kim boasted of doing a striptease dance as her son looks on.

She also boasted that she and her husband and children all shared the same bed at one time. That is not to say the lady is sexually abusing her son, but the behavior is strange. Her mentor Keith Raniere said that some young children are “perfectly happy” having sex with adults and that ” society ” considers it abuse. “What’s abuse in one area is not abuse in another. And what is it really?” Raniere said. “Is the person a child or is the person adult-like? Does the person have a certain type of cognition, morality to make such a choice?”