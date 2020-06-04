Peace Nazis Wreak Havoc While Cuomo Virus Rages

By Ken Gibson

NEW YORK City – Finally the Cuomo virus is over. Not a word in the press about it. And people are not wearing masks like they used to. Unless, of course, they are peacefully looting for the sake of justice and don’t want to be on CCTV or any other TV.

The virus is over, even if it is still killing people, but since it is not on TV anymore, it is in effect over. It has been replaced by the peaceful protests run by Democrat voting seekers of justice who show their love for the black community by doing things like burning down a house with a child in it and then blocking the firemen from getting to the scene. https://www.thegatewaypundit. com/2020/06/pure-evil-police- chief-breaks-describing- richmond-leftist-rioters- torched-home-children-inside- blocked-fire-department-video/

And then there’s the anti-bourgeois brigade that shows its contempt for materialism by stealing $2.4 million in Rolexes. What better way to show that black lives matter and that you are really hip and care about the world.

Letitia James, the NY Attorney General, is angry that anyone might question the demonstration and is threatening to sue Donald Trump for calling in the military. She might want more children cowering in a flaming house and more shopkeepers to lose their livelihood, while their workers lose their jobs. But what she wants is not what everyone else wants; people are not buying the demonstration. The majority in fact think that all this is evil. In the Bronx, the largely Spanish speaking residents woke up Tuesday morning top find their shops looted on Fordham Road. Some of this from local trouble makers, but not without instigation from outside sources.

Ironic that white anarchists are using the death of a black man to inflict wounds on the poor in New York. At least they did not burn a house down with a child inside. But a group of crazies did try to steal a van from a Puerto Rican, Miguel Hernandez, the challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Raised in the barrio, he knew how to hold his own and they failed in their scheme. But in St Louis, the hand of evil triumphed, as looters shot dead retired police captain David Dorn, a 77 year old who was guarding a shop. Dorn was black. Thus eight days after a black man was killed by a cop, a black cop was killed.

And many other police were attacked, run into with vehicles, hit with bricks, and assaulted in a number of other ways. Evil prevails, in the name of idealism. Animal Farm with rats in charge. As the looting comes to an end, due perhaps only to the fact that there is little left to steal, random violence sets in. We hear horrific reports of people set upon in acts of racial violence all over the nation, individuals, or couples like the one in Rochester, New York, who have been in fear of their lives as rats attack spewing idealism.

“A 24-year-old Rochester woman was pummeled by a group of vandals when she tried to stop them from looting a business over the weekend.

Horrifying video shows about eight men armed with metal clubs and wooden two-by-fours smashing the window of a jewelry store on Saturday afternoon, as the woman comes out of the building with her husband to plead with them. “Go away,” she can be heard saying in a clip posted online. “People live here!” The gang then turns on the couple, swinging the wooden planks and repeatedly punching the petite woman, knocking her to the ground. Her husband can then be seen returning with a golf club and yelling “You get away from my wife” as the attackers turn on him. The woman, identified in local media as Madison Mavity, said she was just trying to protect Kim Dao Repairs, the shop she lives above, after having called 911. “I was just trying to help Kim Dao downstairs,” Mavity told Spectrum News. “They were broken into and vandalized. We were helping fix their window when more people came and rebroke everything. I was just trying to get them away.” The couple went to the hospital to get checked out following the attack, with Mavity saying she suffered a concussion. “My ears were ringing for a long time and [I] have huge bruise on the side of me,” she told WHAM.”

In Manhattan, random acts of violence have been spotted and filmed. Doug Dechert, a freelance reporter and press advisor, took horrifying footage of the Diamond District after sever looting. It looked, some say, like Kristallnacht.

And if this is not stopped, it will go down in history for what it is; evil posing as socialism, just as Hitler

wrapped his thugs in brown shirts and gave them lofty ideals to quote as they pillaged and raped. The National Socialist Workers’ Party claimed that they were entitled to benefits, and that the rich needed to pay.

The nazi soldiers and party members awoke years later to find out that the Reichstag Fire had been staged by the Gestapo, and that all the idealism was a means to manipulate their emotions. The party echelon benefitted, with Hitler amassing the largest art collection in the world.

Which is what does seem to be happening here. Masses of soldiers are being fueled hateful ideology, then let out to kill and destroy, while enriching the planners of the destruction. Reports are now emerging that the looters have arrived in chauffeur driven vehicles and have used sophisticated intel techniques such as creating diversions and doing local recon to find shops and get the police away from them before they strike. This is not an impromptu demonstration about police brutality. Is it an all out insurrection, for which the president has the right to act.

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.” Past presidents have employed the Insurrection Act to send the military to Southern states to ensure court-ordered desegregation of schools in the 1950s and 1960s, and at the request of several states to quell riots in 1968. It was most recently used in 1992, when troops were sent to Los Angeles after the California governor sought federal help during the riots following the police acquittal in the beating of Rodney King.

If such law can be used to ensure an education to one group of students, how much more can it be used to ensure preservation of life and liberty to the population as a whole.

Presently much debate is focused on just this, and not only between the Dems and the GOP, but between Dem stalwarts NY governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC mayor Bill de Blasio. It is impossible that the governor could remove the mayor; this has historical precedent in this city and state. And it may need to be done, as there have been major injuries and property damage with the potential and threat of loss of life. Inaction is dangerous, and de Blasio threatens inaction, while crazed hordes take charge night after night.

Much as the threats of property damage, injury loss of life continue, another threat looms large over this stupid mess. It is the cuomo virus. Some call it the CCP virus, aka the China Communist Party virus, aka COVID 19, it has many aliases and has claimed many victims. And it may yet claim more.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for its coronavirus task force, said during a video appearance at The German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum that she worries about the spread of COVID among protesters around the country.