Smallville Stars Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk Are Having a Virtual Reunion for Charity – Allison Mack Won’t Be Attending

“It’s now been announced that we are getting a Smallville virtual reunion! This will be a private reunion that will bring together series stars Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk. This reunion is being set up by Omaze and the proceeds from the charity will go to Ronald McDonald House of Los Angeles. Unfortunately, there will be only one winner that will be able to bring a guest.”

According to Omaze:

YOU WILL:

Video chat with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum—the stars of the longest-running Superman television series

Ask them all the burning questions you’ve been holding in since the series finale 9 years ago

Support the children and families at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

27 days left

what you’ll do We’ve got something really super for you… a virtual cast reunion with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum! That’s right, the trio you knew and loved for 10 seasons is hopping on a video chat together to hang out, talk and answer all your questions. Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite episodes (you know the ones you watch over and over again). Find out their first impressions of each other—and how they changed after working so long together. Ask them what they miss most about the superhuman super-awesome show. Needless to say, you’ll be in for a memorable reunion. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes.

who you’ll help Right now, our friends at Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles really need our help. For 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles has provided free housing, meals and support for families from around the world when their kids are getting life-saving treatment at our local children’s hospitals. With the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are down and the charity is in need of support. Funds raised will provide urgent relief to the families that call Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles their home away from home.

It is curious but nowhere in the Omaze press release is there a date given. The closes we get to it is that there are 27 days left.

If that is right then this Smallville virtual chat with three of the four main stars of the show will occur on May 26.

GeekTyrant adds a little more commentary: “I would love to see these three get together to offer commentary on each of their favorite episodes of the series at some point. That’s something I know the fans would be interested in seeing.

“I wonder if someone will ask them about their co-star Allison Mack, whose life went in a crazy and very different direction than anyone expected.”

I think it is most likely someone would ask about Mack, unless all questions about her and Nxivm are barred, which seems likely.

Mack is currently subject to home detention, replete with an ankle monitor, as she awaits a sentencing date for her twin felony convictions: racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She avoided the bigger sex trafficking charges through a plea deal and her sentencing guideline appear to be in the 3-5 year range, though the judge is free to sentence her to more or less prison time. The maximum sentence he can impose is 40 years, a highly unlikely outcome.

Her costar in the show, Kristin Kreuk is the one who recruited Mack into the deadly cult. Kreuk escaped, leving by degrees, starting in 2013, before the cult started blackmailing and branding women as slaves.

Kruek finally left fully it appears in 2016, and her career as an actress remains largely unblemished by her eight years of so in the crazed cult.

Kreuk has come under some criticism for her failure to speak out against Nxivm or to offer any help to Mack. There will be undoubtedly some who will want to ask her about Nxivm.

She knows it.

Therefore I predict that this will be tightly managed to avoid any discussion of Nxivm, Kreuk’s role in it and anything controversial about Mack.

Mack may have to be mentioned only because she had such a pivotal role in the show.

On the other hand, it is possible that Kreuk and the others might take a moment to offer some words of commiseration or even sympathy for their fallen colleague.

Kruek might even use this opportunity to bravely come forward to offer help to the victims of Nxivm, some of whom were recruited indirectly because of her. Kreuk;’s name and likeness was frequently used to normalize Nxivm.

Recuriters always bragged that Kreuk [and Mack] were coaches in Nxivm and they used this to try to disprove the negative stories about Nxivm being a cult.

Kreuk could come forward and make some kind of statement but based on her past history I doubt she will.

Heretofore she has only made one Tweet, a fairly misleading one wherein she said she merely took a few classes, failing to disclose that she was a Nxivm coach [which meant she took a lot of classes] failing to mention that she was the virtual poster girl for Nxivm recruitment and giving a misleading date about when she actually left Nxivm.

Her tweet, released just three days after her cult leader, Keith Raniere was arrested:

My prediction is that you will not hear a single mention of Nxivm and quite possibly not even a mention of Allison Mack on the virtual get together.

