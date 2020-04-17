Timeline Shows Trump, and Not Democrats, Was on Top of Coronavirus Response

By Peronneau Vandehey

I was tired of hearing how Trump called the virus a hoax and “did nothing” until March….

So I did research.

Here’s the real timeline of what happened (all of this BEFORE we had even one death in the US):

January

6

CDC issues travel advisory for Wuhan.

11

CDC tweets about corona related “pneumonia outbreak in China”

14

WHO tweets that there is no evidence of human to human transmission.

17

CDC started doing health screenings at 3 airports of travelers from China.

21

first case in US for someone who traveled directly from Wuhan.

23

WHO again says no human to human transmission outside of China.

27

WHO raises alert level but is still saying China has it contained.

28

CDC states “While CDC considers covid a serious situation and is taking preparedness measures, the immediate risk in the US is considered low.”

29

White House announces Coronavirus Task Force created. Note – this is despite the WHO downplaying the threat!

31

Trump bans travel from China.

Media and multiple Democrats slam his decision calling it racist/xenophobic.

February

5

Trump acquitted (impeachment).

7

White House’s Coronavirus Task Force gives press briefing.

9

White House Coronavirus Task Force meets with all governors regarding virus.

12

CDC waiting for approval from Chinese for CDC team to travel to China.

18

HHS announces partnership to develop vaccine.

21

Italy identifies its very first case in their country.

21

CDC tweets that it is working with States for preparedness.

24

Trump sent letter to Congress asking for $25 billion for virus effort.

Nancy Pelosi made a stop in Chinatown and encouraged people to “please come and visit and enjoy Chinatown.”

25

There is still no reported community spread in the US!!! (Per CDC tweet.)

27

First community transmission in US.

27

Trump appoints Pence to coordinate efforts.

29

FIRST reported Covid19 death in US.

It is helpful to look at the actual timeline. All of this happened BEFORE the 1st death in US.

I got most of this info from CDC tweets so anyone can look it up to check for accuracy.

There were many more actions in between, I just took some highlights.

Trump announces there are two medicines that could really help battle this virus.

Democrats and their lapdogs in the media immediately attack him calling him irresponsible. Accusing him of giving people false hope and started to claim nothing has been approved to treat the virus.

Fast forward six days and NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says the same thing.

Says there’s two drugs they will start trying to treat this virus. Suddenly the Democrats and media all start saying about Cuomo this is what great leadership looks like.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

