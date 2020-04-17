This addresses key considerations for how foods offered at retail can be safely handled and delivered to the public, as well as key best practices for employee health, cleaning and sanitizing, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

This is not a comprehensive list.

Consult the links below by CDC, FDA, EPA, and OSHA for more information.

On April 10, 2020, FDA held a call with industry members to discuss these best practices.

Listen to a recording of the call (5MB, MP3) or download the transcript (66KB, PDF).

See also Food Safety and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Personal Hygiene for Employees

Emphasize effective hand hygiene including washing hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Always wash hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not readily available, then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and avoid working with unwrapped or exposed foods.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Use gloves to avoid direct bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Before preparing or eating food, always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash hands after.

Managing Operations in a Food Service Establishment or Retail Food Store Continue to follow established food safety protocols and best practices for retail food establishments and important COVID-19 recommendations, including the following: Follow the 4 key steps to food safety: Always — Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill.

Wash, rinse, and sanitize food contact surfaces dishware, utensils, food preparation surfaces, and beverage equipment after use.

Frequently disinfect surfaces repeatedly touched by employees or customers such as door knobs, equipment handles, check-out counters, and grocery cart handles, etc.

Frequently clean and disinfect floors, counters, and other facility access areas using EPA-registered disinfectants.

Prepare and use sanitizers according to label instructions.

When changing your normal food preparation procedures, service, delivery functions, or making staffing changes, apply procedures that ensure: Cooked foods reach the proper internal temperatures prior to service or cooling. Hot foods are cooled rapidly for later use – check temperatures of foods being cooled in refrigerators or by rapid cooling techniques such as ice baths and cooling wands. The time foods being stored, displayed, or delivered are held in the danger zone (between 41°F and 135°F) is minimized. Proper training for food employees with new or altered duties and that they apply the training according to established procedures.

Help customers maintain good infection control and social distancing by: Discontinuing operations, such as salad bars, buffets, and beverage service stations that require customers to use common utensils or dispensers. Finding ways to encourage spacing between customers while in line for service or check out in accordance with the applicable State or local requirements. Discouraging customers from bringing pets — except service animals — into stores or waiting areas.

Continue to use sanitizers and disinfectants for their designed purposes.

Verify that your ware-washing machines are operating at the required wash and rinse temperatures and with the appropriate detergents and sanitizers.

Remember that hot water can be used in place of chemicals to sanitize equipment and utensils in manual ware-washing machines.

If you donate food to food recovery or charitable organizations, check for State and local guidelines. You can also find further information at Conference for Food Protection External Link Disclaimer . Managing Food Pick-Up and Delivery