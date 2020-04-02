Is Coronavirus a Direct Consequence of the Rollout of 5G?

Editor’s Note: Frank Report neither endorses nor rejects the opinions expressed in this article, namely that there is a connection between 5G and the coronavirus pandemic. Since we do not really know how the coronavirus got started [unless we accept China’s word for it that it was started by the US Army] it seems reasonable to hear the author out on this topic. He is not promoting anything dangerous such as that people should not practice social distancing, but rather is discussing the possibility of a health danger that may be at the root of other health dangers, namely 5G.

By Fred

I said on Frank Report that I was keeping an eye on a 5G testbed in Harlem, long before anyone said “coronavirus”, and now I see that this tent city is intended to handle the possible overflow from that 5G testbed.

A genuine synchronicity right here on FR.

First: there is now evidence from around the USA that this story of vans coming in to “sanitize” schools under lockdown, while really installing 5G and biometrics, seems indeed to be the case. See:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net/5g-biometrics-covertly-installed-during-lockdown/

You’ll see videos of these vans and hear a phone call to a school, where the moment a question about 5G is asked, the school secretary hangs up the phone. Several of the trucks indicate that they provide sanitary services and are equipped with ladders; then there is a van belonging to a company specializing in installing security and identification systems.

You’ll also see various reports saying that the same kind of thing has been seen in schools around the USA from California to Florida. Also see this page for a very interesting compendium of links:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net/surveillance-5g-fast-tracked-under-coronavirus-pretext/

So the schools are apparently being weaponized. I’ve also seen reports from Seattle, for example, that entire malls are being closed down and fitted with 5G. People should keep their eyes open and report what they see, these eyewitness accounts are absolutely vital. Take care and take pictures if possible.

I’m not going to give lots of references here. But Donald Trump recently gave a speech in which he predicted waves of suicides, resulting from depression and hopelessness from the economic situation.

“So you’re going to have tremendous suicides … and people are going to be dying all over the place from drug addiction,” Trump said.

Especially when the kids eventually go back to school: with this mass rollout of 5G, you are indeed going to see “tremendous” waves of suicides. I’ve warned about this over and again. Apart from impaired immunity, teen suicide is the biggest issue Mr. Barrie Trower warns about wherever towers go up.

What Trump’s statement now tells me, for 100% certain, is that President Donald J. Trump is completely deliberately perpetrating open genocide on the American people with the accelerated rollout of 5G.

5G will be Trump’s 9/11.

I started this discussion on 5G way back with a comparison with the game of “chicken”, in which duelists race their cars towards a cliff edge. The last one to throw themselves out of the car is the winner, unless of course they go over the cliff.

I said: China has gone over the cliff, with this coronavirus epidemic, it’s a straight consequence of the rollout of 5G. It’s time to fling yourself out of the car, America.

If anyone wants to argue, here is proof that Wuhan was the very first testbed in the whole of China for full “edge cloud” 5G along a motorway for autonomous driving:

https://www.roadtraffic-technology.com/news/china-5g-smart-highway/

This report, dated February 2019, states unambiguously: “Chinese state-owned telecommunication company China Mobile is building a 5G smart highway project in Wuhan in Hubei province.

“The first 5G smart highway project in the country is currently under construction. Once it is complete, the telecommunications company plans to introduce 5G services on the highway, starting with ‘smart toll stations’ that could replace the present equipment and human operators.”

You’ll see here that the biggest single spike in Wuhan’s coronavirus cases occurred in the exact week that they switched this highway system on:

https://weatherpeace.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-5g-coronavirus-sickness-mapped-out.html

So: the first 5G motorway testbed in China coincides with the epicentre of the Chinese epidemic; and the first 5G “inside the building” testbed in the USA coincides with the epicentre of the American epidemic.

And if the term “edge cloud” means little to you, remember that Turin — epicentre of the disastrous Italian epidemic — was the first “edge cloud” 5G city in the whole of Europe.

Some edge.

I spent the other evening touring the suburb of Kirkland, Seattle, on Google Maps. I was trying to spot the building where the company Pivotal Commware did their 5G “inside the building” test in this largely residential area. I was going on the picture in Pivotal’s PR release:

https://www.geekwire.com/2018/signal-inside-building-pivotal-commware-demonstrates-5g-wireless-link/

The roof on the building outside is very distinctive, with at least seven triangular gables over what appear to be residential apartments. I found it comparatively easy to scan the buildings from above, looking for this feature.

After a couple of hours, I felt that I knew the landscape around the Pivotal Commware HQ fairly well, looking with a radio planner’s eye, and I was certain that this building was not in the area. My best find for the night was a restaurant called La Corona Mexican.

So I did a search just for the photograph, and quickly found that it was actually a stock image used on several building material suppliers’ websites in the U.K.:

https://www.mobileconcretesupplies.co.uk/domestic

You can see that Pivotal just added the image of their 5G Echo product to this stock picture.

So I repeat to Pivotal Commware and their PR agency, Global Results Communications: in the interests of public health worldwide, come clean, and tell us exactly where you conducted your 5G “inside the building” trials. Your dead silence indicates to me that your testbed was indeed a few blocks northwards of your HQ, in the vicinity of the two health centres that were the epicentre of the early U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Prove me wrong.

Since then, New York has become Ground Zero once again in its history. Does anyone remember me mentioning a major 5G testbed in Harlem, and how I was keeping an eye for problems in the area? Well: this Harlem 5G trial is being implemented by Columbia University, and the south boundary of this testbed is Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus:

https://engineering.columbia.edu/news/nsf-cosmos-testbed

Taking a look at the map, this is right next to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, on the other side of Central Park to the main Mount Sinai site, for which I can find no patient numbers. Here’s a report from March 20:

“At Mount Sinai Health System’s Morningside hospital in New York City, the number of coronavirus patients at the 500-bed facility doubled in two days this week, to 20 patients needing hospitalization, another 18 who were being observed for potential infection and more than 50 being tested in the emergency room in one day…

“Morningside typically runs at more than 80% occupancy but is now repurposing beds normally used for elective surgery patients to create wards for treating coronavirus cases, setting up a tent outside its emergency room to expand capacity, and ramping up staffing by reassigning personnel and asking retired physicians to help pick up non-emergency care.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/20/hospitals-set-up-coronavirus-tents-seek-emergency-credit-and-100-billion-in-us-aid-as-they-face-onslaught-of-cases.html

So Mount Sinai Morningside has already set up its own overflow tent. And now this tent city in Central Park is apparently being constructed to take the overflow from Mount Sinai. That Harlem testbed I was checking out, is now at home in Ground Zero.

Wherever you look …

Check it out: Taiwan has an amazingly low infection rate, 339 cases and five deaths so far. They have not yet rolled out 5G; it’s planned for July of this year. A stark difference between the two Chinas.

This is an interesting review of Dr. Arthur Firstenberg’s book “The Invisible Rainbow”:

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthur-firstenberg-the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life-radiation-sickness-explains-all-past-and-present-flu-outbreaks-including-wuhan-virus-and-radiation-sickness-on-cruise-shi/

I’m noting that the “Spanish flu” first appeared at the Naval Radio School in Cambridge, Mass., with 400 initial cases. Along with mass vaccinations of sailors, this episode was the first time that people were exposed en masse to powerful radio waves at close quarters.

Firstenberg also tracks many other cases of flu epidemics that coincided with wireless rollouts. I have tracked two such epidemics myself.

A couple of other really interesting points from this book: the first case of “colony collapse disorder” in bees occurred on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel in 1904. This coincided with Marconi powering up four transatlantic transmitters on the island. When they brought other colonies of bees to the Isle of Wight, they also died out. No one thought of looking at Marconi’s transmitters as a possible cause.

In 1901, when Marconi only had two transmitters there, Queen Victoria herself suffered an unexpected series of strokes while on that very island and died, to the great shock of the British nation.

Firstenberg also blames Sigmund Freud for completely missing the whole phenomenon of wireless-induced neurological problems, and blaming all the pathology of the age on the “subconscious” and its urges. Thus Freud’s fashionable, but unobservant theories allowed the electrification of society to proceed absolutely unchecked.

Talking about influenzas, this is Lt. Col. Tom Bearden, a top Pentagon wargamer in his day, writing in 1991 about the general effects of electrosmog: “Long-range detrimental effects from this smog are occurring now, such as extremely slow jamming of our immune systems, leading to a rise in arthritic diseases, immuno-suppressive opportunistic infections, etc. Also, such diseases as influenzas will slowly seem to become harsher and harsher. Indeed, new strains will appear, and they will be much harsher and more resistant to medical treatment.”

http://www.cheniere.org/books/gravitobiology/p484950.htm

Along with all the lingering flus that Dr. Arthur Firstenberg tracked with the rollout of early cell phone networks, here then is another long-range prediction of ever-harsher and novel strains of influenza coinciding with rising EMR levels in the environment. This is so well known to those who know, we can only watch and wonder how long it can all be covered up among the general public. The storm of mainstream media reports debunking the “5G coronavirus link” tells me that the situation is getting genuinely hot.

I may as well tackle a particular issue here. A video by a Dr. Thomas Cowan linked the coronavirus epidemic with 5G, and quoted Rudolf Steiner’s comment on the 1918 Spanish flu, saying that viruses were not the cause, viruses were a product of the cell detoxifying itself. This video went viral, if you’ll excuse the pun, and has called down the wrath of the fact checkers.

I know any mention of Steiner is going to start people frothing at the mouth, but before you get going, please watch this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVYIrhWOQok

The first half is a YouTuber called Dana Ashlie warning about 5G, this is a very influential video, and she quite cleverly conceals her sources here, she’s extremely well informed. More on her below. However, from 24:38, there is a 2009 radio interview with one Aarjonus Vonderplanitz, a most entertaining and interesting speaker, famous for his efforts in promoting raw foods in the USA. I can’t hear any hint that he has the slightest connection with Steiner. Yet he gives an absolutely resolute and quite plausible argument that there is no such thing as a “bad virus”, that viruses are simply solvents and cleansing agents exuded by cells that are fighting illness and imbalance within themselves.

He argues extremely persuasively that viruses are NOT ALIVE in any sense of the word — the idea of viruses “surviving” on surfaces is just absurd. Aarjonus may be another nut case for you, but this guy knows a thing or two. If you would rather read his theories than listen, see here:

http://whale.to/a/vonderplanitz3.html

I don’t have time go further with this now, but once again, my instinct says that Rudolf Steiner is absolutely correct and knows exactly what he’s talking about. He says elsewhere that this belief in germs and viruses is just like the belief in ghosts of ages past: there’s actually some reality to what people are saying, there are germs, there are ghosts; but the overall truth is very different to people’s superstitions in each case.

Wisdom from Rudolh Steiner

Listen to this statement from Steiner, and contrast what he’s saying with the way Italian victims are dying right now, completely separated from their families and from even the most basic human contact:

“Germs flourish most intensively when we take nothing but materialistic thoughts into sleep with us. There is no better way to encourage them to flourish than to enter sleep with only materialistic ideas …

“The only other method that is just as good is to live in the center of an epidemic or endemic illness and to think of nothing but the sickness all around, filled only with a fear of getting sick. That would be equally effective. If fear of the illness is the only thing created in such a place and one goes to sleep at night with that thought, it produces afterimages, Imaginations impregnated with fear. That is a good method of cultivating and nurturing germs.

“If this fear can be reduced even a little by, for example, active love and, while tending the sick, forgetting for a time that one might also be infected, the conditions are less favorable for the germs.”

https://consciousnet.org/rudolf-steiners-thoughts-on-illness-fear-and-materialism/

In other words: all the fear and paranoia is actually fueling the epidemic, we truly have a vicious circle here. Materialism: people are desperate because they’ve lost their jobs and they fall asleep wracked with money worries; and fear: they are also full of dread of catching some dark disease, or passing it on to others. We have the perfect psychic storm for an epidemic. Steiner says these epidemics always originate in the astral plane, that of feelings, sensations and emotions, and we can see this reality at play here.

This Dr. Thomas Cowan (I’ve never heard of him before) also quotes Steiner saying that artificial electromagnetism in the environment makes it far, far more difficult simply to be human. Which includes showing active love while tending the ill.

I am self-isolating with the greatest of enthusiasm, it suits me just fine — you leave me alone, and I’ll leave you alone. Make no mistake, I’m not rushing out to embrace anyone who’s ill.

But have you ever seen such a wave of fear and panic run over the whole planet, since the eras of world war? Coinciding with a massive microwave irradiation of the population, long shown in studies to be associated with depression, mood swings, concentration lapses, inner agitation, “rages” and suicidal ideation.

You take a look at the maps overlaying 5G rollouts with the coronavirus epidemic across the world. The correlations are truly astonishing. People tell me that Iran doesn’t have 5G yet. When — seriously, when — are you all going to understand that there is absolutely no distinction between military and civilian networks? What do YOU know of Iranian military telecoms infrastructure? Why is Huawei’s CFO being detained for breaking sanctions with Iran? What happened to the whistleblower allegations that MTN was supplying Iran with military equipment?

Just one comment about Dana Ashlie, who has been much derided by the “fact checkers” for her assertion that 60 GHz 5G will affect oxygen uptake in the lungs and blood. She references a scientific paper produced by the industry itself, “Fixed Wireless Communications at 60 GHz Unique Oxygen Absorption Properties,” which describes exactly why this part of the spectrum is specifically being made freely available for mini 5G towers servicing small cells.

The frequency of 60 GHz is a “sweet spot” for engineers precisely BECAUSE this radiation is so strongly absorbed by oxygen, so that the signal does not propagate far and therefore frequencies can be reused in the next geographical “cell”. The paper shows a diagram with a clear “Frequency Reuse Range” at 60 GHz:

https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001

Now — as Dana Ashlie actually points out — the 5G in Wuhan is not yet (as far as we know) on 60 GHz, it’s in the 3.5 GHz range, which is widely being used for the initial 5G rollout, not least because it penetrates walls and can piggy-back on the existing cell phone tower network.

But ultimately, 60 GHz is where they’re going, by their own account, so that they can have dense networks of mini-towers, specifically because the radiation is so strongly absorbed by oxygen that the frequencies can be reused nearby. And not a single thought is given to health or environmental impacts, because we’re below FCC thermal limits. This is OXYGEN, yes? Saturation radiated at its resonant frequency at close range by millions of towers. Can anyone possibly imagine that there WON’T be problems?

Can you see how utterly insane it is, to leave this kind of implementation in the hands of engineers? The same people who designate the skin as a “limb”, designate the ears as “extremities”, and designate the head as “not part of the body”, so that all of these anatomical zones can be radiated more strongly?

There’s a story that’s worth telling here, one of the few times that the stealth war came to public attention. During the 1980s, something like 30 British scientists and engineers working in the field of electromagnetic warfare (many employed by the company Marconi) either “committed suicide” in the most bizarre ways imaginable, or died otherwise extremely strange deaths, to the point where questions were asked of Margaret Thatcher in Parliament:

https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2015/06/the-mystery-of-the-marconi-deaths/

I have the hard copy of a 1991 book called “Open Verdict” by Tony Collins, the title comes from the number of inquests in this saga that recorded open verdicts, i.e., the coroner could not reach a conclusion as to what had happened. The book goes into great detail about the dense interconnections between civilian and military networks, especially with regard to the death of Jonathan Wash, a British Telecom engineer who fell to his death from a hotel room in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Wash had worked on a BT project called System X, which Collins reveals was tightly integrated with military networks; it seems Wash knew too much, and grew completely paranoid in his last days, convinced that his life was in danger.

You think you can look at a map of commercial 5G rollouts, and tell me what’s going on? You’re not even seeing the hundredth part of it. There are vast military networks being deployed all over the Earth, hovering far above it, buried way below it, which they will never acknowledge.

And I am 100% certain that this is what is happening in Iran: a very shaky regime is propping itself up with massive surveillance of the population, aided and abetted by the Chinese since 2009. And again, I will bet everything I own that the Iranians have got extensive 5G-type surveillance networks live, up and running, ready to lock the population down. And it is this radiation that is primarily making them so ill. Remember, I’ve even tracked special installations of MTN LTE towers in the middle of the holy city of Qom, epicentre of the Iranian outbreak.

Wherever you look, you find a connection.

So here’s a very definite prediction, for an imminent major spike in illnesses in the U.S. and all kinds of funny health happenings, people fainting, birds falling from the sky, etc. A spike like that one in Wuhan when they activated the 5G motorway.

On April 8, 2020, the US military along with SpaceX will be holding a major “live fire” exercise, including shooting down drones and cruise missiles:

https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2020/02/27/air-force-spacex-to-test-starlink-capabilities-in-upcoming-live-fire-demonstration/

This will use the Starlink swarm of satellites. So we can see that Starlink is basically a military network.

Incidentally, Elon Musk has just been given an FCC licence for a million ground-based antennas in America for uplinks to these satellites; so the radiation just compounds and compounds without limit.

Take a look at that Air Force Times article and see how much testing they’ve been doing — massive radiation exercises. But they’ll be setting the dial to eleven and a half on April 8, and all systems will be firing at once. This will be predominantly across Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. Something weird will happen during or shortly after this radiation storm, even if they manage to cover it up for a while. Just you watch.

Now: there’s great significance in this term “live fire exercise”. There was a recent press conference with President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with the latter saying that China needed to come clean and give the world all the information it had. This is not about retribution, he said — this is a “live exercise” and we need access to all the information the Chinese Communist Party has.

At this point, Trump leans in and says what some people have interpreted as — “You should have let us know”, i.e., implying that Pompeo is the one who started this “live exercise” and he should have told the President. However, if you watch the body language and read Trump’s lips, he’s clearly saying: “THEY shoulda let us know”, i.e., the Chinese should have told us. In other words, this is a Chinese “live exercise”.

Exercise in what? Do you really have to ask?

This is the full 5G super-surveillance state they are deploying in a “live fire” exercise, and it comes with a cost, in the form of massive waves of illness sweeping across populations. Donald Trump is bravely declaring that America must brace itself for a wave of fatalities, including mass suicides. This is just the price his military overlords have told him is necessary, for the United States to achieve 5G supremacy.

And this spectrum supremacy HAS to be achieved at literally any cost. So under the cover of the coronavirus scare, you are watching 5G being rolled out almost overnight across the nation. And when it’s all switched on, those who must die to Keep America Great, must just die quietly, including committing suicide quietly and neatly.

I really hoped and indeed prayed that Donald Trump could be awoken to the dangers of his generals and their stealth warfare plans on the civilian population. Instead, we’re going to have 42,000 Elon Musk satellites overhead, your Space Force on parade, safely out of the range of any social vandals who might want to start destroying the 5G towers they find.

The QAnons are convinced that some day soon, Hillary Clinton will swing at the end of a rope at Gitmo. I’m now convinced that the whole QAnon phenomenon is just a blind to distract “patriots” while the military-industrial complex rolls out 5G.

Why am I here?

The Nxivm cult went right to the very top of Mexican politics, right to the top of U.S. politics, with Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters on the Clinton Global Initiative pay-to-play bandwagon.

Frank Report has done more to bust the villains and put them behind bars than all of Q’s promises put together. In a post on March 28, Q talks about overcoming “Those who cull you.” This is very, very cynical in light of Trump’s fast-tracking of 5G. So much for the Great Awakening. So much for draining the swamp: the FCC has never been more captured.

Mexican politics: Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest man, owns a big hunk of the New York Times. The NYT’s propaganda about Russia and 5G is some of the most offensive journalism since the NYT lied to cover up six million Ukrainians being starved to death by Stalin.

The current NYT lies are going to kill far more people than Stalin ever dreamed of. Killed by Bill Clinton’s 1996 Telecoms Act. Killed by Carlos Slim’s industry, while the NYT covers it up. “All the news that’s fit to print”, they say. It’s really “All the lies that fit our agenda.”

I can very happily self-isolate. If they come to forcibly vaccinate me, I’ll offer just to stay very quietly in my house and never leave, I’d be more than happy to do that for a decade, I’ve got a lot of writing to do.

Otherwise, if they come with their needles and try to inject me, they’ll have to hold me down first, and then seriously put me in jail, because I won’t shut up about it. Remember when the “liberals” came up with the slogan: it’s my body, it’s my choice? Such fine words to kill babies. And now they’re trying to foist compulsory vaccinations with digital tattoo certification, per Bill Gates.

My body, my choice? Do you think I can try that argument with them? Oh, no, you don’t understand, comrade. It’s all about herd immunity; and you are all part of our herd. So roll up your sleeve and get with the program.

Seriously, I’m not young, but I would take my chances with the coronavirus any day, rather than have a WHO-approved vaccine injected into me. You inoculate yourself your way, I will inoculate myself my way. I am doing everything I can to keep my immune system strong. One thing is showing up in the research: this epidemic is killing older people who have had lots of medication in their lives:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8109453/High-blood-pressure-diabetes-drugs-raise-risk-coronavirus-symptoms.html

Again, I will bet you everything I own that if they kept HONEST statistics, they could easily prove that it is the most vaccinated people who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Any takers?

A final point. I have edited manuscripts on demographics in Japan and Korea, including papers prepared by the Japanese Cabinet Office and the Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. Those graphs of the aging society are probably the most terrifying graphics I’ve ever seen. These papers all concluded that the “pay as you go” social security system had failed outright, due mainly to completely unforeseen drops in the fertility rate (a long-known consequence of microwave irradiation that is, of course, never mentioned).

A virus that selectively kills those over 70 is EXACTLY what those graphics demand, especially if you can kill senior citizens with histories of lots of expensive medical treatment. I’m sure that any really honest Japanese or Chinese or Korean (or indeed American) politician will tell you quietly that if such a virus were to become available, NOT to deploy it would be socially irresponsible. These countries are wholly unsustainable with their present demographics.

Now, Mr. Barrie Trower has gone public about viruses and bacteria that are combined with yeasts, which can be scattered around the environment in a dormant state and activated whenever required by cell phone towers. He told me that this seeding of the environment had already been extensively carried out, and named Japan as a particular offender. I queried him three times to make sure he really did mean that Japan had deployed biological weapons ready to be activated by microwaves, and he was adamant that this was the case, from his wide range of intelligence sources. I only mention this now because he’s now repeated the same thing in public videos. You can add one plus one for yourselves.

I hope you will take advantage of your freedom of speech, but this is my last word for now on what some people are calling the CCP virus, the Chinese Communist Party virus.

Fred out.

