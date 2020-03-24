Israel Coronavirus Vaccine Is Being Fast-Tracked to Be Available to the Public in Just 90 Days (Summer 2020)

By Evgeni Von Pussy

Israeli Coronavirus Vaccine is being fast-tracked to be available to the PUBLIC in just 90 days (summer 2020).

Quote:

Israeli scientists are on the cusp of developing the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, according to Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis. If all goes as planned, the vaccine could be ready within a few weeks and available in 90 days, according to a release.

Akunis said he has instructed his ministry’s director-general to fast-track all approval processes with the goal of bringing the human vaccine to market as quickly as possible.

“Given the urgent global need for a human coronavirus vaccine, we are doing everything we can to accelerate development,” MIGAL CEO David Zigdon said. The vaccine could “achieve safety approval in 90 days,” he said.

It will be an oral vaccine, making it particularly accessible to the general public, Zigdon said.

https://www.jpost.com/HEALTH-SCIENCE/Israeli-scientists-In-three-weeks-we-will-have-coronavirus-vaccine-619101

As I said earlier, there WILL be vaccines available during 2020 which are fast-tracked by various countries.

The usual process of taking two years to slowly test vaccines for ‘efficacy’ isn’t gonna happen here.

The only testing that NEEDS to be done is ‘safety testing’ to make sure it can’t cause any harm to people. Safety testing only takes 90 days.

The ‘efficacy’ testing (to see how effective it is) can take another 18 months because it’s a slow process — but the Israelis are gonna bypass that process and make it available FAST (after it’s tested for ‘safety’ only).

They’ll finish the vaccine by the first week of April —- and then it takes another 90 days for safety testing. After that it’ll depend on the Israeli government’s ability to fast-track it, but their government minister (Ofir Akunis) sounds like he’s ready to release it by summer 2020.

The US (and other countries) will likely have huge pressure to do the same —— since the pressure will be HUGE if other countries are already doing it.

Can you imagine a country saying “nope, we’re gonna wait another two years before releasing the vaccine” —- when other countries begin vaccinating their citizens by late summer 2020?

Again, once the ‘safety’ testing is done then we know it can’t cause any harm to people.

The media will freak out because they want this virus to last for years. The media can’t destroy Trump if a vaccine begins helping people too quickly. Very sad.

Based on what’s being reported, it seems likely that a vaccine is coming quite fast, folks.

There’s no guaranteed time frames of course, but it sounds like a vaccine may be available by late summer 2020.

I just don’t think we’re gonna be waiting another 18 months even though that’s the usual time frame.

Holy shit

Taiwan proves that WHO ignored COVID warnings in December.

…and these are the so-called ‘infallible experts’ that most libtards believe are incapable of mistakes?

LOL.

https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2020/03/23/taiwan-world-health-organization-mostly-ignored-coronavirus-warnings-in-december/

Kung-flu’s death rate is NOT accurate

Just because the WHO and CDC have more ‘expertise’ than me does NOT change the fact that the death rate is not accurate because we haven’t tested enough people to know how many are actually infected.

Guess what?

You can have 1,000 graduates from Harvard medical school say that the death rate is 4.3% for Kung-flu —– but that doesn’t make it accurate, because UNTIL we test many more people we’ll never know the truth death rate.

Capiche? Dummy. 🙂

South Korea’s death rate is the most accurate at 0.9% because they have done the MOST TESTING PER CAPITA —— but even they concede that there’s at least double the number of infections who haven’t yet been tested (due to mild symptoms). Which means their real death rate is around 0.45% (half of one percent).

It’s basic math.

Secondly, nobody can hold me ‘accountable’ for anything since we don’t live in a police state like China where people can be put in prison for speaking the wrong words.

Duh.

I will continue to comment and if I ever see you in person I’ll sic my poodle on you and instruct him to piss on you and possibly to bite your balls.

Have a nice day. 🙂

They have lost the ability to think independently for themselves

It’s sad, but it’s also part of the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Logic flies out the window. Group-think overtakes them.

They remind me of the Trump-haters who claim he should have acted sooner ——- but they quickly forget that every liberal news outlet (and even Joe Biden himself) claimed that Trump was WRONG to ban all flights from China back in January. LOL.

WTF?

They also remind me of the morons claiming that Hillary would not have allowed this virus to spread in the USA, lol.

…But they quickly forget that when Hillary was Secretary of State she couldn’t even protect her own employees from being massacred in her Benghazi office —– due to LACK OF SECURITY that she refused to provide. lol.

If Hillary can’t even give a single office (in a dangerous city) more security when they requested it, how could she manage a global crisis? 🙂

I’m sorry to humiliate libtard morons by using FACTS and BASIC MATH, but hey, somebody’s gotta be the ADULT in the room.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

