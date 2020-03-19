Harvey Weinstein Moves Back to Buffalo Where He Spent His Youth

Harvey Weinstein has left Rikers Island, and has been assigned to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Alden, New York just east of Buffalo. The jail houses more than 950 inmates, including Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon.

Weinstein is not expected to stay long at Wende. He is there for evaluation to determine which state prison best meets his “security, medical, mental health and other needs,” according to a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision release.

Harvey has been severely depressed and some fear he could be suicidal. New York State prisoners with more than six years in their sentences are required to be housed at maximum security facilities. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Following his sentencing last week, Weinstein was immediately cuffed and transferred to Bellevue Hospital after experiencing chest pains. Within days he was transferred to Rikers Island.

Weinstein name will be listed alongside some other notables in the facility which has housed:

However, all is not bleak for Harvey. He may have access to programs such as:

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

Anger Management Programs

Educational/Vocational Programs

Family Development Programs

Guidance and Counseling Services

Library and Law Library Services

Recreational Programs

Religious Services

Sex Offender Treatment Programs

Volunteer Services and Programs

Coming to Wende marks a return home for Harvey who last lived here in the Buffalo area in the 1970s. When in Buffalo, Harvey was well known as a concert promoter. He partnered with a man named Corky Burger and they booked concerts of well known national acts under the name Harvey and Corky Presents.

They dominated the Buffalo concert market for perhaps a decade before Harvey left for greener pastures in the movie industry.

As I understand it, Harvey and Corky broke up their partnership when Harvey, alone with Corky’s wife, tried to sexually assault her. She successfully stopped him and told her husband and the partnership was dissolved.

In Buffalo, Harvey was well known for his fawning association with the Italian Mafia. He liked to flaunt his contacts with them and name drop to try to intimidate rivals and impress women.

Harvey was known to the mafia – then under the control of Stephano Maggadino and his able top lieutenant Sam Pieri – as kind of a classless punk. He was not a man of respect.

Salvatore Sam Pieri [1911-1981] was the soul of good manners. Still, he had a high turnover in friends. One day he would meet a guy and then he would never see him again. Sam considered Weinstein a punk and the Buffalo mob was aware of Harvey’s filthy sex habits which were pronounced and notorious even then.

If Harvey was a man of respect for a time in Hollywood, he is not one now as he shuffles from one prison to another. Presumably he will head off to California, soon to be housed in some Los Angeles jail in order to attend his second sex offense criminal trial.

If he is convicted in California, the two states may have to fight over who gets to house old Harvey.

I doubt they will leave the choice up to him.

