Harvey Weinstein Moves Back to Buffalo Where He Spent His Youth

Harvey Weinstein has left Rikers Island, and has been assigned to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Alden, New York just east of Buffalo.
The jail houses more than 950 inmates, including Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon.
- Jack Abbott – criminal and author. He committed suicide at Wende in 2002.
- Jimmy Burke – mastermind of the Lufthansa Heist. Burke was imprisoned in Wende until his death in 1996.
- Robert Chambers – the “Preppie Killer.” He was imprisoned in Wende in 2008 and later transferred.
- Mark David Chapman – the man who murdered former Beatles member John Lennon. Chapman was transferred from Attica Correctional Facility to Wende on May 15, 2012.
- David Gilbert – participant in the 1981 Brink’s robbery and murders. Is currently incarcerated at Wende.
- David Sweat – a man who killed a Broome County sheriff’s officer and then led an escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, was transferred to Wende in April, 2018.
- Maksim Gelman – perpetrator of a 28-hour stabbing spree lasting from February 11 to 12, 2011, in New York City, which involved the killing of four people and the wounding of five others.
This gives us a hint that Harvey is among some pretty rugged characters.
However, all is not bleak for Harvey. He may have access to programs such as:
- Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
- Anger Management Programs
- Educational/Vocational Programs
- Family Development Programs
- Guidance and Counseling Services
- Library and Law Library Services
- Recreational Programs
- Religious Services
- Sex Offender Treatment Programs
- Volunteer Services and Programs
Coming to Wende marks a return home for Harvey who last lived here in the Buffalo area in the 1970s. When in Buffalo, Harvey was well known as a concert promoter. He partnered with a man named Corky Burger and they booked concerts of well known national acts under the name Harvey and Corky Presents.
They dominated the Buffalo concert market for perhaps a decade before Harvey left for greener pastures in the movie industry.
As I understand it, Harvey and Corky broke up their partnership when Harvey, alone with Corky’s wife, tried to sexually assault her. She successfully stopped him and told her husband and the partnership was dissolved.
In Buffalo, Harvey was well known for his fawning association with the Italian Mafia. He liked to flaunt his contacts with them and name drop to try to intimidate rivals and impress women.
Harvey was known to the mafia – then under the control of Stephano Maggadino and his able top lieutenant Sam Pieri – as kind of a classless punk. He was not a man of respect.
Salvatore Sam Pieri [1911-1981] was the soul of good manners. Still, he had a high turnover in friends. One day he would meet a guy and then he would never see him again. Sam considered Weinstein a punk and the Buffalo mob was aware of Harvey’s filthy sex habits which were pronounced and notorious even then.
If Harvey was a man of respect for a time in Hollywood, he is not one now as he shuffles from one prison to another. Presumably he will head off to California, soon to be housed in some Los Angeles jail in order to attend his second sex offense criminal trial.
If he is convicted in California, the two states may have to fight over who gets to house old Harvey.
I doubt they will leave the choice up to him.
Look how thin Weinstein looks in that picture with Frank Sinatra and Corky Burger!
Now Weinstein is so fat it looks like he ate both Corky and Frank.
And maybe Corky’s wife to boot.
Assuming Weinstein is not a cannibal maybe Harvey visited the buffets in Las Vegas too many times.
It’s a small miracle that a man with Weinstein’s outrageous sexual habits never got whacked.
In honor of Harvey’s trip to Buffalo here is a song from the musical 42nd Street.
“Shuffle Off to Buffalo.”
I don’t suppose Harvey will be having a Honeymoon in Buffalo.