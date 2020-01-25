Woman Who Dated Keith Raniere Decades Ago Gives ‘First Hand Account of a Monster’s Image’

Two comments from a woman who had a relationship with Keith Alan Raniere years ago gives, as one commenter said, “a first hand account of a monster’s image… evil at its deepest level!” It is worth publishing as a single post for those who may have missed it in the comments section.,
The former girlfriend’s comments appear in response to the story Lauren Salzman Lied for Raniere and Killed Her Conscience With the Excuse That ‘He Knew Better Than Me’.
By Too Many Familiarities
Holy crow – there but for the grace of God…
Many years ago I had a four year intimate relationship with Keith Alan Raniere.
At the time, I thought we were a monogamous couple (I know better now) although I would sometimes accuse him of cheating which he vehemently deny and turn the accusation back on me.
He always had some excuse as to why other women acted towards him as they did.
He gave me a gold chain necklace for my birthday once with some smarmy note implying he would eventually give me a ring. I thought the desperation I felt at trying to hold on to a relationship with this very special man who was wanted by so many – I thought that was love.
Finally, when I started to get involved in other activities and met other people, I realized that there were people I liked far better than him. It was my strong emotion that I didn’t have to stay with someone who abused me that saved me. When I see Lauren Salzman denied her own emotions because KAR taught that a strong emotional response indicates one has an “issue”, I want to vomit.
I tried to leave peacefully – told him I didn’t think we worked as a couple, and I wanted to step it back to just friends. He blocked me in a corner with his body – pushed me onto my bed and sat on me so I couldn’t go anywhere.
So I waited until our lease was up and moved out on my own. Six -8 months later when I was seeing someone else, he called me at my then boyfriend’s place in a rage and demanded to know when we had broken up.
I told him I had been gone for months, and if he couldn’t figure that out, I couldn’t help him. Don’t think I’ve spoken to him directly since though he did send stalker minions a couple of times.
I left a message to tell him to quit it or I’d get a restraining order.
Clearly, he refined his abusive techniques and got more grandiose over the years with an army of enablers to back him up. And refined his targets – those who were able to close off their own conscience and deny their own emotions.
Good luck to Lauren; she’s gonna finally have to take responsibility for her own thoughts, emotions, personality. Not sure prison is conducive to that, but you gotta reap what you sow.
***
When I read the testimony of witnesses or accounts from others that experienced him directly, I am appalled at all the details that I recognize.
Beyond just looking on a necklace as a slave collar – using illness to demand sex and cooperation; making meaningless requests to demonstrate his power over you and your abject obedience; constant lying and gaslighting and contradicting what you think and feel until you no longer know your own mind; the refusal to let go and let someone move on despite his own waning of interest.
I see the world I lived multiplied and expanded a thousand times over. I still cannot fathom how a person can be so completely soulless, how they can be so committed to the destruction of others and cloak it in false “for your own good”.
10 Comments
Raniere must have a powerful phallus. That is his secret. The cult of the phallic symbol goes back to the great civilizations that preceded us. Already in Egypt they worshiped Min, a deity that represented fertility and vegetation. Similarly, the Greeks had Priapus, a lesser god who also symbolized fertility. Both were represented with huge erect phalluses, and with them they worshiped prosperity and fertility. Also in Rome there was the cult of phallic symbols, and phallus-shaped amulets were used to avoid the evil eye. But it is not necessary to go back so much in time to understand the symbolic power of the phallus. Festivals dedicated to the fertility and prosperity of crops continue to be held in Japan. In the Hounen Matsuri there are processions with a wooden penis of about two and a half meters, and the streets are full of food and souvenir stalls, many of them phallic. And of course, to end this historical journey, the phallus is one of the most important symbols in psychoanalysis.
I think it is just that he is a pscycopath/ narcissist. This is book behavior .
I did find interesting the discussion of how Keith told people to ignore their feelings and this helped him retain them . What control. I think the ones that called his bullshit are who escaped ..like Dany. Hero !
Frank Parlato is the best. If it did not exist, it would have to be invented. His blog is magnificent. It has had me entertaining whole nights of insomnia.
What people don’t understand is that Keith doesn’t have sex. He teaches tantric yogi practices where his immaculate ejaculate changes the complete being. It is like the giving of communion in Catholic Church. This stupid talk about him having sex with Kris Kreuk is bullshit. It was not sex, stupid. It is tantra – totally different. Sultan, she never had sex with Keith. None of us did.
“Much of his life was spent hiding and cheating”
… and charging people for his teachings about “inner honesty and integrity” and “ethics.”
Oh, that Vanguard – a typical hypocritical guru, actually.
The one thing I’m curious about, is hadn’t Raniere always had a relationship with Unterreiner going on, at least in the background, ever since college? They would have graduated in the early 1980s, and then bought the condo at 3 Flintlock Lane together in 1987 or 1988 from what I recall, so there’s a fairly small window of time for him to have had a lease on a place with someone else – unless he continued to do things like that even after buying the place in Knox Woods.
p.s. I’ll add, in response to challenges to this woman’s account when originally posted, that after a fair bit of study of such personalities, I consider it part of the functional definition of psychopaths like Raniere, that they’re frighteningly adept at getting people to trust them, when of course they’re actually the least trustworthy people. While those who stuck with him so long that they had to have realized what was going on, like Toni Natalie, seem to be pathological personalities themselves, someone like this woman who eventually figured out what Raniere was really up to and then left, deserves credit for having had more insight and integrity than many.
Despite Popular Opinion, Psychopaths Can Show They Care
“Yet, when you think about it, the ability of psychopaths to con and smooth talk their way into situations that allow them to take advantage of people requires some pretty sensitive people-reading skills. ”
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/fulfillment-any-age/201305/despite-popular-opinion-psychopaths-can-show-they-care
Great article.
Clearly, KAR was exhibiting symptoms of full-blown Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
What I find odd in every single photo is……his eyes. They’re downright creepy. Eyes are the mirror of the soul, and his are sinister if not evil.
The burning question (pun intended) — did you see a blue light when you had sex?
You will notice that when I paint Raniere his eyes are crossed with a pack man symbol. This particular photo is a perfect example. If you slow down his video conversations you will notice that his eyes literally have no idea where they are going.
“I still cannot fathom how a person can be so completely soulless, how they can be so committed to the destruction of others and cloak it in false “for your own good”.”
Well said. I think many of us feel the same way.
Wow. I am saddened by your experience. The physical violence (forceful restraint) is especially telling and disturbing. Here are my observations as a (fortunate) outsider:
I’ve been pondering on what turns a man into a woman hater, such as KAR. Until now, my thinking was it was some combination of betrayal, belittling, nagging, neglect, or rejection.
By all accounts, KAR was reasonably nurtured, albeit with a perhaps imperfect mother. (Is there any other kind?) Women and girls fell in love with Keith despite his marginal looks and lack of wealth. Fiercely devoted, they doted on, coddled, and obeyed him. They worked hard to pay all the bills, so he could sleep and conduct his life at ease. They cooked and served his meals. They freely gave him their money, trust, affection, and sexual cooperation. They willed their estates to him. They catered to his every whim, arranged their schedules around him, followed his suggestions and orders, and swore loyalty to him. Yet, he despised them all and discounted their feelings, thoughts, comfort, and welfare. He might have even poisoned some, or had a hand in their disappearances or suicides. This is a puzzle beyond my comprehension.
Don’t dismiss the women who got involved with Keith as gullible. He is (or at least was) a very convincing man.
My experience with the handful of truly good men I’ve known is that they respond well to loyalty, love, and consistency, even if they had a rough past. Raniere’s hatred of women defies logic to me, A lot of men who hate women simply avoid them.
And just to be redundant, I think the opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference. If KAR thought so little of the female sex, why did he not simply wash his hands of them and surround himself with enthusiastic male acolytes? There were certainly a plethora of them in the CBI days. Why not hire willing prostitutes to please him sexually? Why all the mind games and gas lighting? He did not have to do all he’s done, unless he derived from it some twisted, perverse pleasure.
We need to dig more into the past of this man. What the hell happened? There might never be any clear answer.
How ever did you free yourself from Rumpelstiltskin?
Did you ever see a blue light?