Coronavirus Shuts Down All Federal Prison Visitation for the Next 30 Days

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the Bureau of Prisons has canceled all visitation at all of its facilities for the next 30 days. Additional updates will be added as we receive more information on this matter.
The Frank Report has now verified that the Bureau of Prisons has completely shut down visitation at all of its 122 facilities for the next 30 days. That includes visits from family members, friends, and attorneys (Attorneys can request a waiver – and those requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis).
Similar measures have already been enacted in several state prisons throughout the country as part of the attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
In Illinois, for example, the Department of Corrections (DOC) has suspended all prison visits “until further notice”. To offset the canceled visits, the DOC is providing funds for each inmate to make two 20-minute phone calls – and one 15-minute video visit (More on the outrageous prices that inmates are charged for such things in a later post).
The Florida Department of Corrections has also suspended all in-person visits at state prisons until at least April 5th. With 96,000 inmates, Florida has the third-largest state prison population in the nation.
Several other states have indicated that they may also shut down prison visitations after this weekend in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Is Our New Reality
I happen to have some experience in dealing with major public health issues like the coronavirus. That comes from the years that I served as the director of the Missouri Department of Social Services (MDSS).
At that time, MDSS contained several divisions that are separate cabinet-level agencies in most states: e.g., the Division of Children & Family Services; the Division of Youth Services; the Medicaid Division; the Division of Aging; the Bureau for the Blind; and the one that took up a disproportionate amount of my time and attention, the Division of Health.
While I was in Missouri, the state experienced several major public health crises. These included:
– the mandatory abandonment of the town of Times Beach after it was inundated with dioxin-laden floodwaters;
– the evacuation of the state’s largest office building in Kansas City, MO because of asbestos contamination; and
– the forced closure of the largest nursing home in the state because of patient abuse issues.
I’m certainly not an expert on public health issues – but I do know a lot about what happened behind the scenes when we encountered major public health issues in Missouri. And I think a lot of that knowledge is applicable to the current crisis we are experiencing with respect to the coronavirus.
Conditions at MDC Are Ideal for a Coronavirus Crisis
As most Frank Report readers know, I also have first-hand knowledge of the conditions and operations at MDC. That’s because I spent 28-months there as a guest of the Bureau of Prisons.
At this point, I think it is inevitable that the coronavirus will show up at most, if not all, prisons and jails throughout the country. And when it does, it will often result in a major health crisis – and numerous prisoner deaths.
A place like MDC could produce truly horrific results.
That’s because, in addition to the overcrowding and bad food that are common in most jails and prisons, MDC has a few “special attributes” that I think makes it especially susceptible to something like the coronavirus.
Here are ten reasons why I expect that the coronavirus will infect a much higher than average percentage of the inmates at MDC.
First and foremost, MDC does not provide any outdoor space for the 1,600+ inmates that are housed there. Except for the handful of inmates who spend a few minutes outside each day on their way to off-site work assignments, the closest that MDC inmates come to fresh air and sunshine is when they look through an 8’ high chain-link fence that serves as one wall in a small area that is set aside for “recreation”.
Second, MDC offers no real exercise equipment for inmates. While a few units may have a ping pong table, “recreation” in most units is limited to watching TV, card games, dominoes, chess, and a “walking room” that requires 80-90 laps to complete one mile.
Third, the living conditions are generally unsanitary. Having 120 grown men living together in one area – and sharing 6 showers, 6 sinks, 6 toilets, and 15-20 dining tables – basically ensures that everyone ends up trading illnesses back and forth.
Fourth, MDC’s HVAC system only has two modes: “On” and “Off”. What that means is that it’s often freezing inside the facility from June 1st through September 30th, which is when the air conditioning is turned on – and stifling from October 1st through May 31st, which is when the heat is turned on.
Fifth, there is a constant influx of new inmates coming into the facility. Because the vast majority of the inmates at MDC are either awaiting trial or awaiting sentencing, there are new prisoners arriving almost every day. They, of course, bring with them whatever germs and viruses that were at their prior residence.
Sixth, hand sanitizers like Purell are banned – and actually treated as contraband. That’s because they contain alcohol.
Seventh, the number of medical staff is insufficient to deal with any serious disease. In addition to being chronically understaffed, the Medical Unit at MDC also suffers from the fact that it does not attract – or retain – high-quality staff.
Eighth, taking prisoners to outside medical providers is complicated and costly. Whenever an inmate is taken to an outside medical appointment, he has to be shackled – and accompanied by at least one armed officer. When they return, the inmate must be examined by a member of the MDC medical staff before he can be brought back to his unit.
Ninth, personal hygiene is non-existent for some inmates. No matter how much turnover occurs in a unit, there always seems to be 2-3 guys who simply don’t believe in showering and/or in washing their bedding or clothing. That often results in things like bedbugs, lice and all sorts of other little creatures showing up.
Tenth, no one really cares. Guards and administrators at prisons are not particularly interested in the health and well-being of inmates – and taking inmates down to the Medical Unit requires paperwork and time. For that reason, unless an inmate has a very visible need for medical help, it may be weeks before they will be taken to the Medical Unit (I knew several inmates who inflicted bleeding wounds on themselves so that they could get taken to the Medical Unit for less visible medical issues).
MDC Guards May Stop Coming to Work
Given their relatively low wages – and the higher-than-average risk that they have to deal with every day – it will not surprise me if the prison guards at MDC start calling in sick when the coronavirus shows up at MDC.
That’s why I think it’s quite possible that we’ll end up with members of the National Guard – or even the Army – being brought in to serve as substitute guards.
Stay Informed, Stay Alert & Follow Instructions
Hopefully, the various cancellations and postponements that are taking place all over the country will, in fact, help to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic (All that means is that we’ll be able to stretch out the time it takes for the same number of people to get infected – which, given our limited resources for treating coronavirus patients, is actually a very important thing to do).
But even if we’re successful in doing that, it is vitally important that every person stay informed about what’s going on, stay alert for situations that may expose them to the virus, and follow instructions (Yeah, washing your hands as often as possible is extremely important!).
And just remember that as unhappy as you might be because of all the inconveniences you’re experiencing right now, things could be much, much worse.
You could, for example, be one of the 2.3 million Americans who are currently incarcerated – and who will be facing a much higher threat level from the coronavirus than the rest of us.
17 Comments
Maybe VanStinky can use his high IQ brain to come up with a Special White Milk Vaccine to save his ass at MDC.
Or maybe his MDC roommates will give Keith a special conCOCKtion cum this week.
Ahhh… We can only hope. But it would be ironic.
A comment I posted early on Friday morning:
shadowstate1958
March 13, 2020 at 3:58 am
At this point, the delay might be more related to the Coronavirus pandemic panic than anything else.
Once basketball tournaments and baseball seasons are canceled or delayed, you know the nation is in crisis mode.
https://frankreport.com/2020/03/12/will-coronavirus-postpone-scheduled-sentencing-dates-for-keith-raniere-and-clare-bronfman-and-will-kathy-russell-nancy-salzman-lauren-salzman-and-allison-mack-ever-get-sentenced/
Expect the sentencings to be delayed further.
A flattened curve should result in a lesser number of people getting sick, as warmer spring/summer temperatures are expected to knock the virus down as well. Good habits should also keep the numbers down next fall, we may even get lucky and have a vaccine by then.
Joe – According to the Daily Mail, visitation is barred for inmates at all 122 Federal Correction Facllities.
https://mol.im/a/8112151
Pyriel, Thanks for pointing out that Daily Mail article (I’ll update the post to reflect that info). Still haven’t been able to confirm that info from any U.S. sources as of yet – but I think such a nationwide ban is inevitable.
I was able to verify that the Bureau of Prisons has canceled visitation at all it facilities for the next 30 days. That includes family members, friends and attorneys. See: https://www.bop.gov/resources/news/20200313_covid-19.jsp
Don’t worry, career democrat politician Joey Bullshit Biden will save ya all.
Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is refusing to listen to the advice of the nation’s leading medical experts, continuing his opposition to travel bans in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.
President Donald Trump’s administration has implemented travel bans on China, Iran, and most of Europe to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S. Leading medical experts said this week that 30 states now have coronavirus cases due to international travel with Europe, from where 70 percent of the world’s new cases are now originating.
At least nine leading medical experts said this week that travel bans from highly affected countries are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Biden, though, has continued his opposition to any travel bans after telling the American public that they must “listen to the experts.”
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said this week the travel bans “have given our country valuable time to prepare, and that is precisely what they were designed to do.”
“We knew most of the cases were coming from China and that’s why the President took an unprecedented step of making sure we restricted travel to those areas,” the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Michael Adams said in a statement.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress this week that without the travel bans, the U.S. would be “worse” off in terms of fighting the coronavirus and confirmed again that, specifically, a travel ban on Europe would stop outbreaks in the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield has repeatedly reiterated that travel from Europe is the “real threat” to the U.S. when it comes to containing the coronavirus.
For all Biden knows, China is part of California, as in San Francisco’s Chinatown. LOL
The Google will tell you that there’s indeed a divergence of expert opinion – you’re only quoting people who are part of the administration, and bound to support its policies. With a serious medical and scientific crisis like this, it’s time to start being rigorous in our thinking, and evaluation of information.
And there’s also a key difference between a ban, and the restrictions that were actually imposed – as noted in the second article, lots of people who are probably infected are still actually being let into the country.
–
Trump’s Europe Travel Ban Could Have Limited Effect on Coronavirus Spread, Experts Say – Wall Street Journal
“Public health benefits of international restrictions are shown to be most effective before a virus is widespread in a country”
‘The travel restrictions on Europe that President Trump announced this week are likely to have limited impact on the spread of the new coronavirus within the U.S., though domestic containment measures could delay the spread of the disease, experts said.
Targeted travel restrictions can have the greatest impact when they are imposed early, before a disease has reached the country blocking foreigners from entering’
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-europe-travel-ban-would-have-limited-impact-experts-say-11584064071
–
Will Trump’s coronavirus travel ban work? Scientists express skepticism
“Public health experts say that once a disease has begun circulating within a community, banning outsiders is mostly futile”
‘“Unfortunately, travel bans sound good,” said Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health. “But we’re way past the point where simply restricting travel is a reasonable response.”
Moreover, the US restrictions – which initially applied to EU nations and which have now been extended to the UK and Ireland – ban most foreign nationals from entering the US but do not bar American citizens, permanent residents or many of their family members.
That – is a “profoundly strange” policy in the face of a global pandemic, Hanage said.’
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/14/trump-coronavirus-travel-ban-europe-us
Die and vote democrat for life
It’s like old Joe Stalin said, “It’s not who votes. It’s who gets to count the votes”
“One vote for the Republican. Nine votes for the Democrat.”
Stop the melodramatic drum pounding, Joe.
CoronaVirus is basically the Flu, you ignorant dolt.
Guess what?
Tens of thousands of people die EVERY YEAR worldwide from the Flu. It’s mostly the elderly and immune compromised.
Yet nobody gives a fuck.
Jeeze.
CoronaVirus is basically one step beyond ‘the Sniffles’.
Guess what, Joe?
Tom Hanks’ son was on social media yesterday mocking the mild symptoms that his parents have. They basically have the sniffles with a mild cough.
If you get the CoronaVirus you’ll basically have flu symptoms for 5-10 days. Big whoop.
How is this the end of the world, Joe?
How does this require rationing toilet paper and planning for Armageddon?
Answer me, Joe. You rabble-rousing, melodramatic company boy.
The only people who get pneumonia (from CoronaVirus) are the elderly or people with weakened immune systems, which are the SAME EXACT PEOPLE who die from the Flu anyway.
These people already on their ‘last legs’ in life, these are people just waiting to give up the ghost anyway.
If not for CoronaVirus, they’d likely die from the Flu or some other ailment soon enough anyway.
You’re an asshole, Joe, and a blow hard.
I wish you nothing but the worst in life, sir.
I obviously didn’t say anything about the coronavirus being the end-of-the-world. But the kind of stupidity and misinformation that you’re spouting could, in fact, be life threatening for anyone who believes you know what you’re talking about.
As with all illnesses like this, there are two important figures: i.e., the “infection rate” and the “fatality rate”. Although we don’t have a firm handle on either of those rates for the coronavirus in the U.S. as of yet, a number of experts in the field have suggested that the “infection rate” will be somewhere around 60% – and that the “fatality rate” will be about 1% (Those figures are consistent with what’s happening in other countries).
60% is a much higher “infection rate” than what we experience for the flu for the simple reason that we already have annual flu vaccines that prevent many people from contracting that illness. And a 1% “fatality rate” is ten times greater than the “fatality rate” for the flu.
I normally don’t respond to your insipid remarks because my experience is that it only encourages further diatribes from people like you. But since your most recent remarks could actually put people’s lives at risk, I’m taking the time to address them.
As a public service, I will encourage Frank not to post any more of your remarks that contain similar disinformation. But you should certainly feel free to call me all the names you want (I personally think that insulting people is the only way you get aroused these days but I could be wrong about that).
Well said, Joe.
Don’t be so stupid, O’Hara. When Pablo overplays her hand, it’s a great opportunity to put her in her place. That’s one of the great things about free speech, people are free to display their stupidity. You should welcome it, and welcome the opportunity to correct the record, which you just did a poor job of doing. LOL
The particular unique threats of COVID-19 are a combination of higher rates of death than regular flu and higher rates of transmission than any comparable recent virus*, and that an exeptionally high proportion of cases require hospitalization. The Surgeon General is predicting the same hospitalization rate that they’re experiencing now in Italy:
‘”Of the 20 percent who go on to need hospitalization or more medical care, we know that the folks who are most at risk tend to be people who are elderly and people who have medical problems: heart disease, lung disease, cancer, and chemotherapy,” he told Ingle.’
https://www.foxnews.com/media/risk-of-coronavirus-remains-low-most-people-will-not-need-
–
The 2009-10 SARS outbreak affected an estimated 60 million in the US. At at 20% hospitalization rate that would be 12 million – and the US has less than a million hospital beds total.
This is what is happening now in Italy – where they actually have more hospital beds per capita than we do:
Newt Gingrich: Witnessing Italy’s coronavirus crisis tells me US must rapidly ramp up response
“These steps are not an overreaction. The coronavirus is out of control of in Northern Italy.
….
Because the demand for respirators and intensive care has been beyond any previous planning, doctors have been forced into the kind of triage thinking developed for intense battlefield casualty situations. There are reports that emergency room doctors are allotting respirators to those with higher life expectancy due to the limited equipment in the hardest-hit areas of the province. If you are older or have other illnesses, you may simply not be eligible for treatment.”
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/italy-coronavirus-us-response-newt-gingrich
–
Since Gingrich wrote that over a day ago, the number of cases has increased 20%, and the death toll 25%:
‘A further 175 have been killed by the airborne Sars-like disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,441. ….
Italy’s ageing population leaves it in a particularly vulnerable position, with a fatality rate of 6.8% – double the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate of 3.4%.
https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/14/italy-coronavirus-cases-jump-20-21000-12398751/?ito=cbshare
* Chart showing coronavirus as of over 2 weeks ago, versus SARS, MERS, and Ebola over the course of their entire epidemics:
https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/emporiagazette.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/8/24/8240c35c-65bc-11ea-b096-f73b4ec41827/5e6c78b22b4a3.image.jpg
The Wuhan virus fatality rate is much higher for older folks with existing health issues and those with compromised immune systems. We can only hope that Pablo is older and enjoys shaking hands with people who sneeze. We already know she’s a little pu$$y for acting tough and yet is too scared to come on my show. LOL