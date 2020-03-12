Danielle Roberts the Latest to Experience Executive Success – Will Likely Lose Her Medical License Just Like Brandon Porter

It looks like Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. – the woman who reportedly branded more than fifty other women with the initials of Keith Alan Raniere and who supposedly has that same “KAR” brand on her own vagina – is about to experience her own “Executive Success”.

Roberts, who has been under investigation by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for many months, was notified on March 5, 2020 that a Committee on Professional Conduct will conduct a hearing at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 4th, concerning allegations that the agency has received regarding her conduct as a licensed doctor (See a copy of the Danielle Roberts Statement of Charges).

According to the notice that she received, Roberts must appear at the hearing – and may bring an attorney who is licensed in New York State to represent her during the proceedings (The hearing will be held even if she does not appear).

During the hearing, the Committee will receive evidence concerning a variety of allegations that have been made against her by at least 13 women.

*****

Specific Charges

Roberts better plan to bring her lunch with her on May 4th because the Committee will be considering a total of forty-seven (47) specific charges against her.

In “legal language”, the specific charges that are now pending against Roberts are as follows:

– That she committed professional misconduct by willfully abusing several of her patients (6 charges);

– That she committed professional misconduct by engaging in conduct in the practice of medicine that evidences moral unfitness with respect to several of her patients (6 charges);

– That she committed professional misconduct by failing to use scientifically accepted barrier precautions and infection control practices regarding several of her patients (6 charges);

– That she committed professional misconduct by practicing medicine fraudulently or beyond its authorized scope (1 charge);

– That she committed professional misconduct by practicing medicine with gross negligence with respect to several of her patients (6 charges);

– That she committed professional misconduct by practicing medicine with negligence on more than one occasion (1 charge);

– That she committed professional misconduct by practicing medicine with gross incompetence regarding several of her patients (6 charges);

– That she committed professional misconduct by practicing medicine with incompetence on more than one occasion (1 charge);

– That she committed professional misconduct by willfully failing to file a required report (1 charge);

– That she committed professional misconduct by willfully or grossly negligently failing to comply with substantial provisions of federal, state or local laws, rules or regulations governing the practice of medicine (1 charge);

– That she committed professional misconduct by performing professional services that were not authorized by the patients (6 counts); and

– That she committed professional misconduct by failing to maintain appropriate medical records for each of her patients (6 counts).

*****

Gruesome Details

The various allegations that some of her former patients made against Roberts are described in the notice in medical jargon.

Here, in everyday language, is what those former patients allege that Roberts did:

– She branded them with the initials “KR/AM and/or KR” on their pussies, thereby leaving them with a permanent scar;

– She failed to tell them that the brand represented the initials of Keith “Ranieri” and/or Allison Mack;

– She did not collect any medical history information from them;

– She did the branding in an unsanitary environment – and didn’t even bother to clean her cauterizing pen in between brandings;

– She did not use any local or general anesthesia – which caused them to experience a lot of pain;

– She used untrained assistants who not wearing any surgical masks or gloves to physically hold them down;

– She did the brandings on them while they were naked – and the people holding them down were naked;

– She allowed another naked person to video record the brandings via cellphone;

– She refused to stop the branding procedure even when they were suffering unnecessary pain;

– She did not provide any follow-up wound care – or make referrals for follow-up wound care – for the branded pussies;

– She instructed them to take pictures of their branded pussies on a daily basis for one month – and once a week for another month – and to send those photographs to an unnamed third party; and

– She did not create – or maintain – appropriate medical records for them.

In addition to the above-listed medical errors, Roberts has also been accused of failing to report the “undetermined communicable disease” that ran rampant at the 2016 V-Week celebration – and of failing to isolate those individuals who were showing signs of the disease.

Based on the notice that Roberts received, it appears that at least 13 women have stepped forward to provide evidence against her.

It will be interesting to see how many witnesses, if any, Roberts is able to produce at her May 4th hearing.

Based on how a similar Committee on Professional Conduct dealt with Brandon Porter – who was basically Roberts’ male counterpart in the NXIVM cult – it seems likely she will be losing her medical license sometime later this year.

Whether she will also be facing criminal charges is not yet known.

Viva Executive Success!

