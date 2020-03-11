5G Alert: Evidence of Serious Cell Phone Danger to Pregnant Women, Children and Industry Workers Silenced by ‘Captured’ FCC

By Fred

Have you read Robert C, Kane’s book, Cellular Telephone Russian Roulette?

He had a doctorate in electrical engineering; he was by all accounts an extremely brilliant man. His book is very roughly edited. When he wrote it he was busy dying of a brain tumor contracted while testing mobile antennas for Motorola, but it is an extremely powerful historical perspective on what the industry knew, when they knew it, and how they covered up the risks:

https://www.icems.eu/docs/Robert_C_Kane.pdf

Let me tell you one conversation I had a with a real microwave engineer, the guy in charge of all the base stations for a major network.

I was walking past one of their huge towers, when I saw a pigeon sitting on one of them. I thought immediately: that is a first; I’ve NEVER seen a small bird anywhere near one of these towers. That tower must be off.

And sure enough, as I got past, I saw a car parked in front of the tower, and the base station’s door was open.

So just to check, I phoned the operator. I said I wanted to confirm that this tower was actually off, because this was the first time I’d ever seen a bird on one. It’s a claim I often made, and I was quite perturbed to see it being broken.

The guy told me to phone back in a week. He told me, no, that base station was supposed to be on the whole time, it was a “fireable” offense (sic) to turn it off while working on it. I said, “well, I don’t want to get your guy fired, but I honestly think that tower was off.”

The engineer then said to me: “you know, I’ve been looking, and you’re absolutely right, you don’t see birds sitting in these towers.”

They are disguised as trees, of course, for “aesthetic” reasons; but no birds are fooled.

This is just one conversation of many I’ve had with professionals in the business. Quietly, they’ve admitted to me that I was right, and that there were real problems with the technology. One said their company kept a “black book” of radiation incidents, in workers as well as the public, which was kept in deep secret.

Another told me that “sunburn” from working on towers was common, and that their hair would stand on end as they got close to a tower. Working on towers is now the most dangerous job in the whole of America:

https://www.tvtechnology.com/opinions/the-most-dangerous-job-in-america

***

Just about the stupidest thing I ever read in my life, was the New York Times’s William Broad alleging that information on 5G hazards was a “treacherous fog” being spread by the Russians:

https://www.businesstelegraph.co.uk/your-5g-phone-wont-hurt-you-but-russia-wants-you-to-think-otherwise-the-new-york-times/

Broad quotes experts in Russian propaganda:

—> The Kremlin “would really enjoy getting democratic governments tied up in fights over 5G’s environmental and health hazards,” said Molly McKew, head of Fianna Strategies, a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that seeks to counter Russian disinformation. <—

It’s a fact that the Russians have, for decades, had the best radiation protection guidelines of any major country, at least 100 times better than the FCC guidelines, which are the worst in the entire world from a protective viewpoint.

The Americans long derided the Russians for their research into “non-thermal” effects of microwave radiation. A 1976 US Defense Intelligence Agency document summarized the Soviet-bloc research and their more stringent protections for the public, and concluded that such protection was not feasible for Americans:

“If the more advanced nations of the West are strict in the enforcement of stringent exposure standards, there could be unfavorable effects on industrial output and military function.”

You can read the whole document here:

https://www.magdahavas.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/BIOLOGICAL_EFFECTS_OF_ELECTROMAGNETIC_RADIATION-RADIOWAVES_AND_MICROWAVES-EURASIAN_COMMUNIST_COUNTRIES.pdf

The quote comes from p. vii.

Mr Barrie Trower, the UK government’s former expert on microwave warfare, has stated repeatedly that the doctrine contained in that one sentence will ultimately be responsible for killing far more people than WW1 and WW2 combined. It’s a real death sentence.

Under the most patronizing supervision possible, the WHO got the Russians to replicate their experiments from the 1970s and ’80s. To their surprise, the Russian findings checked out. For example, in one experiment, rats were irradiated with microwaves, and then blood serum was taken from them and injected into pregnant rats. You can see the results on p. 18 of the following document:

https://bioinitiative.org/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/sec08_2012_Evidence_%20Effects_%20Immune_System.pdf

Of the cage controls, 4.3% had spontaneous abortions; of sham-exposed rats, 11.7% had spontaneous abortions; of EMR-exposed rats, 55.6% had spontaneous abortions. The Russians regarded this quite elegant experiment just as a pilot study.

In case you think this issue of spontaneous abortions in rats has no relevance to humans, listen to the evidence of Prof. John Goldsmith, doyen of research in this field for many years, holding many professorships around the world, hired by the US government to write the definitive report on the microwaving of the US Embassy in Moscow over several decades.

Goldsmith produced a paper in 1997, in which he reported a study of female physiotherapists who were using microwave equipment, on exactly the same frequencies as mobile phones, 915 MHz and 2450 MHz. The findings:

“Of the microwave-exposed women, 47.7% had miscarriages prior to the 7th week of pregnancy compared to 14.5% of nonexposed women.”

The reported results are frighteningly in line with what the Russians found with rats, 40 years ago.

Now: I have corresponded directly with Prof Yury Grigoviev, the chairman of the Russian government radiation protection agency, author of that review of the Russian research. He confirmed for me that the official Russian government guidelines stresses NO MOBILE PHONE USE WHATSOEVER BY PREGNANT WOMEN.

This is a warning that should be given in the West; but, the governments would far, far rather kill your baby, than, heaven forfend, “alarm” you.

Prof. Grigoriev also confirmed, to my amazement, that the official Russian guidelines is absolutely NO mobile phone use by anyone under the age of 18 years, because their immune, nervous and hormonal systems are still developing.

I am told that Russian kids are quite nihilistic, and I’m sure that many if not most use mobile phones. I know that many of them also drink vodka for breakfast, against government guidelines. The fact remains that the government has at least issued precautionary warnings to its population.

Do any of you think you could get a response on this issue from the FCC? Let alone its chairman, Ajit Pai?

Here’s a letter signed by 13 US lawmakers in May 2018, asking Ajit Pai why his agency refuses to answer their questions:

https://energycommerce.house.gov/sites/democrats.energycommerce.house.gov/files/documents/FCC.20180.04.252.%20Letter%20re%20oversight%20and%20lack%20of%20responsiveness.%20CAT.pdf

Here’s a letter from February 2019 from Congress’s Committee on Energy and Commerce, asking Pai again why “you have also repeatedly denied or delayed responding to legitimate information requests from the public about agency operations”:

https://energycommerce.house.gov/sites/democrats.energycommerce.house.gov/files/documents/FCC.2019.2.4.%20Letter%20to%20Chairman%20Pai%20re%20116th%20Congress%20Oversight.CAT_.pdf

Even your lawmakers can’t get a response from the FCC. It’s been described as the most captured government agency in Washington, DC, by a Harvard study:

https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf

So, just to show how the FCC DOES respond to these charges of industry capture, here is a video of Ajit Pai making jokes about it at an “insider” dinner in 2017:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M7bHNwgTFo

Here is a transcript of Ajit Pai’s extremely unfunny little skit:

Ajit Pai: “In collusion, I mean conclusion… sorry, Freudian slip, my bad. Many people are still shell-shocked that I’m up here tonight [as chairman]. They ask themselves, ‘How on Earth did this happen?’ Well, moments before tonight’s dinner, somebody leaked a 14-year-old video that helps answer that question, and in all candor I can no longer hide from the truth.”

The video then shows him talking with Verizon Senior Vice President Kathy Grillo:

Kathy Grillo: “As you know, the FCC is captured by industry. But we think it’s NOT CAPTURED ENOUGH. We want to brainwash and groom a Verizon puppet to install as FCC chairman. Think Manchurian Candidate.”

Ajit Pai: “That sounds awesome!”

Kathy Grillo: “I know, right?! There are only two problems. First, this is going to take 14 years to incubate. We need to find someone smart, young, ambitious, but dorky enough to throw the scent off.”

Ajit Pai: “Hello!”

Kathy Grillo: “So you will do it?”

Ajit Pai: “Absolutely! But you said there was another issue?”

Kathy Grillo: “We need to find a Republican who can win the presidency in 2016 to appoint you FCC chairman. I think our best bet is an outsider, but I have no idea who that would be. If only somebody can give us a sign…”

At this point in the video, a picture of Donald Trump appears, to music from The Apprentice. Hilarity from all the insiders at this dinner.

Ajit Pai, Verizon lawyer turned regulator, does not have time to answer questions from lawmakers; but he has plenty of time to make little videos in which he insults all of us.

Remember: Bill Clinton’s 1996 Telecoms Act specifically forbids any local authority from making one move to regulate the placement of a tower, even if there’s a huge cancer cluster around it, so long as that tower is radiating under FCC guidelines. If a local authority even SAYS one word about it, they are in violation of federal law and can be sued by the operators.

A radiation guideline set by engineers, intended only to provide short-term protection from heating, based on military guidelines intended to protect a large Marine over six feet tall, trumps your rights to free speech, a healthy environment, protection for your kids, protection from surveillance within your own house.

And then they make big jokes about it.

Ajit Pai was appointed by Donald Trump. This is draining the swamp? Ajit Pai is the most vile and disgusting swamp monster I’ve ever seen in Washington, DC. Even worse than his predecessor Tom Wheeler, who famously said “We won’t wait for the standards,” in rolling out 5G:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net/gestapo-in-usa-5g-fcc-intimidates-press-kills-free-speech/

In the past, it was Motorola driving the tech through without any proper health testing or evaluation. Now it’s the regulator, the FCC itself, saying, we won’t wait for the standards, on issues like health.

So, yeah, these are Russian talking points, please, don’t make me laugh, it only hurts when I laugh. You Americans need to wake up, and wake up pronto.

I have to go offline for a while now, a huge thunderstorm is brewing and I must unplug my ADSL line. Anyone who thinks I’m taking you back to the dark ages, remember: 5G won’t work in the rain either, your self-driving cars will grind to a halt the moment there’s a serious downpour.

The storm seems to have passed, but I’m typing very quietly. If the weather devas around here hear you even think the word “modem”, there’s usually a rumble of thunder.

I’m busy listening to (and audio recording) a presentation by Mr Barrie Trower on the dangers of wifi and 5G, uploaded on March 5, from a conference in Exeter. He waved that DIA document I mentioned above, and said it’s the second-most infamous document in history, in the damage it will do to the human race.

The top infamy is a WHO document, from a major conference decades ago, listing all the illnesses to be expected from microwave radiation. It’s been stamped TOP SECRET. Mr Trower says the WHO to this day refuses to acknowledge the existence of this document. He’s 47 minutes in and going strong, this is a tour de force. He says the estimate is that 2 billion people will be killed by this radiation, that’s one in three users. He’s about to start on trees and nature in general. Must watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

